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Why Chargers GM Joe Hortiz Called Justin Herbert 'A Special Competitor'

The Chargers General Manager joined Kay Adams on her 'Up & Adams' show on Thursday morning 

May 21, 2026 at 11:33 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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Joe Hortiz couldn't help but rave about Justin Herbert.

The Chargers General Manager joined Kay Adams on her 'Up & Adams' show on Thursday morning and covered numerous topics, including what he loves about the Bolts franchise quarterback.

"I just think his competitiveness and play-making [ability] and how he's able to extend plays and his will to win and drive the team," Hortiz said. "He never flinches and he's always going to fight for the end and that's what you love about him. The talent is what it is, it's elite and it's real."

Herbert threw for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns in 2025 as he added a career-best 498 rushing yards.

And he led the Chargers to 11 wins despite multiple injuries to the offensive line and Herbert himself playing through a fractured left hand for the final month of the season.

Herbert was sacked 54 times in 2025, the second-highest total in the league, and also faced a league-high 263 pressures.

"He's just a special competitor who is so driven to win and lead the team and do the right thing," Hortiz said. "It's a lot of fun to be part of his career and I feel blessed to be a part of his career. Looking forward to what we do this year."

Herbert will certainly be tested on the Chargers 2026 schedule as the Bolts play some elite defenses in Denver, Seattle and Houston in the first half of the season.

Here are five other topics Hortiz talked about with Adams:

On Jim Harbaugh hiring Mike McDaniel:

"They both love ball and are just incredibly bright minds when it comes to football. Team leaders. Jim loves to pull information and Mike is such a resource of it. They love coaching ball and have a passion for it and it's fun to watch them interact. Just to see the energy both bring … our offense is out here flying around. The staff Mike brought with him and the excitement in the air is real and the energy is awesome to see."

Photos: Chargers 2026 Schedule

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On Derwin James' leadership:

"He's just a special, special leader and person. Like Justin, the talent is real and it's there but the leadership and motivation and energy he gives to everybody within the organization and throughout the entire budling is so unique. One of the best I've ever been around in terms of leadership, character and talent."

On a possible return for Keenan Allen:

"Right now, we're in a spot where we're looking at the roster and letting these young guys get a chance. But I've had some communication with Keenan's representation and we've talked. Right now, our guys we have here, we're letting them grow and develop. But nothing but love for Keenan and that door is not closed."

On 2026 1st-round pick Akheem Mesidor:

"He's experienced. He's had six years to hone his game. You watch him on film and see what he looks like out here and he's so polished and disciplined and ready to go. He's ready to make an impact right away so for us, that's an advantage. You talk about a ready-made player who's going to come in and hit the ground running and perform for us."

On 2026 4th-round pick Brenen Thompson:

"His speed, it's real. You saw it on film when you watched him at Mississippi State. He certainly ran the fast time at the Combine, but some guys run fast and then you put the film on and don't see it. It's significant and we think he's going to be an impact player, not just with his speed but he's an excellent route runner, has great hands and can get in and out of his breaks. Well-rounded receiver that can really stretch the field as well."

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