Why Chargers GM Joe Hortiz Called Justin Herbert 'A Special Competitor'

Joe Hortiz couldn't help but rave about Justin Herbert.

The Chargers General Manager joined Kay Adams on her 'Up & Adams' show on Thursday morning and covered numerous topics, including what he loves about the Bolts franchise quarterback.

"I just think his competitiveness and play-making [ability] and how he's able to extend plays and his will to win and drive the team," Hortiz said. "He never flinches and he's always going to fight for the end and that's what you love about him. The talent is what it is, it's elite and it's real."

Herbert threw for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns in 2025 as he added a career-best 498 rushing yards.

And he led the Chargers to 11 wins despite multiple injuries to the offensive line and Herbert himself playing through a fractured left hand for the final month of the season.

Herbert was sacked 54 times in 2025, the second-highest total in the league, and also faced a league-high 263 pressures.

"He's just a special competitor who is so driven to win and lead the team and do the right thing," Hortiz said. "It's a lot of fun to be part of his career and I feel blessed to be a part of his career. Looking forward to what we do this year."

Herbert will certainly be tested on the Chargers 2026 schedule as the Bolts play some elite defenses in Denver, Seattle and Houston in the first half of the season.

Here are five other topics Hortiz talked about with Adams:

On Jim Harbaugh hiring Mike McDaniel: