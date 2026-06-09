Why the Chargers Offensive Line is Running So Much Under Mike McDaniel

That made for an easier transition once players got on the field for drills last month, even if Strange said it might have been "awkward" for some guys at first.

"We were prepared. I think we had a week or week-and-a-half of film before we got on the field and started working indy [individual drills]," Strange said. "He showed us game clips, practice clips from the past, so everyone kind of knew.

"It was just going to be a matter of feeling it for yourself, watching it for yourself and then saying, 'OK, this is how far I am for what it needs to look like,'" Strange added.

Nearly every offensive lineman who has stepped to the podium in recent weeks has noted that it's OK to make mistakes in this offense, but only if you're going at full speed.

And while there will likely be more finetuning over the next few months as training camp and the preseason looms, the goal is to build a better and more consistent offensive line — in both the run and the pass — to elevate the unit under McDaniel.

But when the regular season begins, look for the Chargers to roll out an offensive line that is ready to run.

"Outside zone is fun," Rashawn Slater said. "If you're an offensive lineman, you think, 'What are the rules?'