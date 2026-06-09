Why the Chargers Offensive Line is Running So Much Under Mike McDaniel

Football can be a complex game, with intricate schemes and minute details that make up each play.
But all those guidelines seem to be out the window for the Chargers offensive line this spring.
Instead, there is one rule that the big boys up front follow on a daily basis.
"Run off the ball. That's all I need to know," Cole Strange said. "For real, that's what you need to get more than anything, run off the ball."
Chargers offensive line coach Butch Barry, a key director of this new practice, added: "To play the brand of football, the style of football we want, we've got to be urgent. We've got to go, play fast. We've got to run. Go."
The Chargers are in Phase 3 of the offseason program and will wrap up Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices this week before holding a three-day mandatory minicamp next week at The Bolt.
In every instance of practices open to reporters this spring, the Chargers offensive line has worked on a field far away from the media viewing area.
But their routine has been the same in each session. Run, run and run. And then repeat.
And it's been a hit among the offensive line whether it's a familiar face or a fresh one.
"I would say it's a very freeing offense to play in," Joe Alt said. "From the beginning, you got your assignments and technique but from there it's turn, sprint and run as hard as you can.
"You're able to play fast, play physical and kind of unleash and not think as much as I have in the past," Alt added. "It's really just go, and I think that's a lot of fun for an offensive lineman."
Alt, a Pro Bowler in his second season, succinctly summed up the difference between Mike McDaniel’s scheme and previous one he has played in.
In other systems, Alt said, offensive linemen usually take one or two steps in the run game before blocking their defender.
But with McDaniel's wide-zone ground scheme, it could be as many seven or eight steps as offensive linemen try to continually open up running lanes.
Strange is perhaps the most familiar player in this system considering he was in Miami last year with both McDaniel and Barry.
Strange, who has settled in at right guard with the Bolts, said he's given his new teammates some pointers as they have learned the offense in recent weeks.
"Ask any of the O-lineman, Butch is very relentless, which is a good thing," Strange said. "There's no room for complacency to enter our room because he's always on us.
"But what Joe said is exactly correct. In a lot of schemes, especially backside, you might just take a step or two and get a guy," Strange added. "But in this one, you gotta be prepared to run. Run."
McDaniel said this offseason that the goal is to "dictate the terms" on offense, meaning a dominant ground game that opens up opportunities for Justin Herbert in the passing game.
With outside zone, it takes a collective effort as all five linemen move one way in cohesion as a running back trails behind them. When a hole opens, the running back plants his foot in the ground and explodes through it.
But a successful play requires linemen to learn how to run, especially if they've never been in the scheme before.
Barry spent the first portion of the offseason program showing his group plays from McDaniel's offenses in San Francisco and Miami.
Their first reaction?
"You can tell the guys run off the ball," said guard Kayode Awosika.
Take a look OTA #7 of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
That made for an easier transition once players got on the field for drills last month, even if Strange said it might have been "awkward" for some guys at first.
"We were prepared. I think we had a week or week-and-a-half of film before we got on the field and started working indy [individual drills]," Strange said. "He showed us game clips, practice clips from the past, so everyone kind of knew.
"It was just going to be a matter of feeling it for yourself, watching it for yourself and then saying, 'OK, this is how far I am for what it needs to look like,'" Strange added.
Nearly every offensive lineman who has stepped to the podium in recent weeks has noted that it's OK to make mistakes in this offense, but only if you're going at full speed.
And while there will likely be more finetuning over the next few months as training camp and the preseason looms, the goal is to build a better and more consistent offensive line — in both the run and the pass — to elevate the unit under McDaniel.
But when the regular season begins, look for the Chargers to roll out an offensive line that is ready to run.
"Outside zone is fun," Rashawn Slater said. "If you're an offensive lineman, you think, 'What are the rules?'
"The rules are get off and go destroy everything in your path," Slater added.