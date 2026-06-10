How Veteran Dalvin Tomlinson Has Fit Into Chargers Defensive Line Room

So far, everything has been as smooth as a transition as possible says the veteran.

That includes getting to work with Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston, who Tomlinson praised for the way he approaches the room.

"The room is super welcoming, helping me with the playbook," Tomlinson said. "Young guys, [Teair] Tart too, helping me out with every aspect and trying to learn L.A. with the traffic, where not to go. It's been great, the transition has been pretty smooth."

Tomlinson added about Elston: "He brings the energy for us every single day and he's super critical about the techniques and small details. In our room, that's what we need, to master the small details upfront."

There's no doubt Tomlinson brings with him a plethora of experience.

As one of the players with the most experience, heading into Year 10, the veteran hopes to bring that steady presence to the room in whatever way he can.

"I think I compliment it because we got a lot of young guys in the room," Tomlinson said. "Helping them with schematic things there, seeing the preseason and season coming up. Just having a different set of eyes this year.

"I played a lot football now so I get to see a lot of different offenses, different divisions and stuff like that," Tomlinson added. "Just helping the young guys see the game in different ways than they saw it before."

The Chargers have been able to get some high-level production from veterans in free agency since Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, Elston and the defensive staff arrived.

Tomlinson now looks to join that group as well, as the entire room hopes to continue the development.