How Veteran Dalvin Tomlinson Has Fit Into Chargers Defensive Line Room

There's a number of things that were attractive about the Chargers to veteran defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson during the free agency process.
Something he knew for sure?
His last name looked great in powder blue.
"Just knowing Tomlinson looks good on a Chargers jersey," Tomlinson said Monday with a laugh in reference to Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
The veteran has been working his way into the defense in his first season with the Chargers after signing as a free agent in mid-March.
The 6-foot-3, 335-pound defensive lineman joined his position room as the most experienced of the bunch, playing and starting in 142 games during his career.
Tomlinson looked at everything as a free agent — and the Chargers fit exactly what he was looking for.
"The defense, coaches and players already here and the scheme on defense, I feel like was a perfect fit for me," Tomlinson said. "Just getting me out there, I want to go out and disrupt some O-Line's and offenses this year."
Take a look OTA #7 of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
Tomlinson has racked up 20.0 sacks, 39 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 70 quarterback hits throughout his nine seasons in the NFL.
And at this point in his career, he believes he still has a lot to offer the Bolts.
One of the biggest things that made the Chargers defense an appealing one was the opportunity to get back to something he did a lot in the most successful years of his career.
"It was appealing because it's going to use me similarly to how I played in Minnesota," Tomlinson said. "Minnesota, Cleveland, pretty much my whole first half of my career and kind of like some Alabama stuff too into the mix. Just playing across the whole front, I feel like I'll be a piece to help everybody around me be better as well."
He later added: "Pretty much different adjustments and things we do, I'll be able to go against tackles, guards and centers alike."
Tomlinson logged 5.5 sacks and racked up 38 run stops over his two years in Minnesota, as well as 30 quarterback hits and 6.0 sacks in his pair of seasons in Cleveland.
This versatility is what Tomlinson said was important to get back to when he hit free agency, as it was where he felt he could have the most impact.
"It was super important," Tomlinson said. "I feel like last year I was in a set position upfront and felt like it took away from my game a little bit. It was super important just to be able to rush… similar to how I did in Cleveland and stuff like that and be disruptive up front.
"I didn't just want to sit in one spot and get game planned the whole when I could just move around and surprise the offense," Tomlinson added.
So far, everything has been as smooth as a transition as possible says the veteran.
That includes getting to work with Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston, who Tomlinson praised for the way he approaches the room.
"The room is super welcoming, helping me with the playbook," Tomlinson said. "Young guys, [Teair] Tart too, helping me out with every aspect and trying to learn L.A. with the traffic, where not to go. It's been great, the transition has been pretty smooth."
Tomlinson added about Elston: "He brings the energy for us every single day and he's super critical about the techniques and small details. In our room, that's what we need, to master the small details upfront."
There's no doubt Tomlinson brings with him a plethora of experience.
As one of the players with the most experience, heading into Year 10, the veteran hopes to bring that steady presence to the room in whatever way he can.
"I think I compliment it because we got a lot of young guys in the room," Tomlinson said. "Helping them with schematic things there, seeing the preseason and season coming up. Just having a different set of eyes this year.
"I played a lot football now so I get to see a lot of different offenses, different divisions and stuff like that," Tomlinson added. "Just helping the young guys see the game in different ways than they saw it before."
The Chargers have been able to get some high-level production from veterans in free agency since Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, Elston and the defensive staff arrived.
Tomlinson now looks to join that group as well, as the entire room hopes to continue the development.
"They came in, had some great success and I'm happy for them," Tomlinson said. "I feel like they do a great job developing guys here, young and old. I feel like it's going to be a great benefit for us in the room."