5 Takeaways: How Justin Herbert Has Meshed With Chargers OC Mike McDaniel This Offseason

2. Diving into McDaniel's scheme

Keep your eyes peeled for plenty of quick throws from Herbert this season.

McDaniel spoke last month about a time to throw of 2.4 seconds (or less) being a benchmark he wants Herbert to hit often in 2026.

Herbert has played in four previous schemes in his NFL career, but when asked to pinpoint what percentage is entirely new about this offseason, Herbert didn't give a number.

Instead, he focused on the fact that the ball is leaving his hand faster than ever.

"I think getting the ball out quick and the emphasis of getting the ball out before the receivers are even looking for it, that's the new part," Herbert said. "In year's past where you rely on your arm strength to put the ball exactly where you need to instead of trusting and throwing it to a spot and letting them go and get it, I think that part is different."

In other words, Chargers pass catchers will need to be on high alert as they get comfortable in the offense, as Herbert shared a funny anecdote about McDaniel from earlier this offseason.

"The first day, Mike might have given them a heads up that if they didn't turn their heads around fast enough, the ball was going to hit them in the face," Herbert said. "It was on us as a quarterback to push the limits and see how quickly we can get the ball out.

"No one got hit in the face and they did a great job of adapting so I thought that was a cool way of pushing the ball out as quick as we could," Herbert added.

Herbert noted that a big focal point this offseason has been his footwork, an area that McDaniel has also repeatedly touched on in his two past press conferences.

(Herbert, it should be noted, didn't throw during practice Tuesday and instead worked on his footwork in individual drills.)

"Mechanically, it's a little different timing, making sure you're timed up with the routes," Herbert said. "It doesn't take too long because in years past, I've been feet parallel with each other, right foot forward, left foot forward.

"Basically, just understanding how he wants the drops timed up with the routes and he wants the ball out early," Herbert added. "We feel like that is going to help get the ball out quicker."

The payoff from those quicker throws could be twofold.

First, it could allow the Chargers collection of speedy skill players to attack opposing defenses in a jiffy. Herbert mentioned Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey as wide receivers who could thrive in McDaniel's system.

"That's kind of his big emphasis in getting the ball out and getting the ball in the receivers' hands at a time where they can go up field and make something happen," Herbert said. "We turned on the tape of Miami the last few years and how many plays they had with YAC, guys catching the ball and breaking for a touchdown.

"The better I can do at getting the ball quicker in their hands and into a position they can run with it, I think the better our offense will be," Herbert continued.

Additionally, and maybe more importantly, quick passes heavily reduce the amount of times Herbert could get hit in the pocket, especially since tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt both said Tuesday they expect to be fully ready to go by Week 1.

"[McDaniel] understands how defenses are ever changing and it's his goal to be able to take away the pass rush," Herbert said. "If you're getting the ball out quickly, there's really nothing they can do about it.