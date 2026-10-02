5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Seahawks in Week 4

The Bolts are back on the road in Week 4.

The Chargers and Seahawks play Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Seahawks betting line shows the Bolts are Week 4 underdogs.

1. Get the 1st one

The calendar has flipped to October, and the Chargers are still searching for their first win of the 2026 season.

As the Bolts get ready for a Week 4 date against the Seahawks, they believe that is on the way.

"We all just want to put a complete game together as an entire team," Joe Alt said.

He later added: "The mindset right now is getting better, honing in on the details and just putting that game together. We're chasing a win. It's whatever we can do to get a win."

Khalil Mack said: "We're working to get everything right for Sunday. The wins are on the way, we just have to go take them."

Getting that notch in the win column won't be easy against the Seahawks, who boast one of the NFL's most complete rosters.

"There's a reason they are the defending Super Bowl champions," Justin Herbert said.

Oh yes, Seattle also captured the Lombardi Trophy a season ago and have aspirations for another deep playoff run as they are off to a 2-1 start.

The Chargers, meanwhile, will look to take the first step of digging out of an 0-3 hole Sunday in Seattle.

"Every practice, every meeting is a chance to take advantage," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "That's what everybody in the building is doing and striving for."