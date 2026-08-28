5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh, Chargers Turn Focus to 53-Man Roster Deadline After Preseason Play

The Chargers dropped a 20-18 contest to the Rams in their preseason finale.
Here are five takeaways from Thursday night:
1. All eyes on 53-man roster deadline
The countdown is on to 3 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.
That's when all NFL teams must reduce their roster to an initial 53 players after the preseason.
And while the Bolts didn't come away victorious Thursday night, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said "some things come to mind" that may alter his thinking over the next few days.
Overall, Harbaugh liked what he saw in the preseason finale, especially given it was a much better effort than last week's preseason loss to the 49ers.
"I was pleased with many things about it," Harbaugh said. "It was important to everybody that played, everybody that wasn't playing.
"Many good things, a lot of good," Harbaugh added.
Some positions groups on the Chargers roster feel set, but plenty of others will be ironed out in the coming days.
"I'm sure there will be a lot of discussion tomorrow, Saturday, even into Sunday," Harbaugh said.
2. Herbert, Johnston team up for TD
Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston provided the unquestionable highlight of the entire preseason Thursday night.
There was Herbert, dropping back to pass with clean protection around him.
Johnston, meanwhile, exploded off the line of scrimmage and beat two defenders deep as Herbert launched a 50-plus yard through right into his hands.
The end result? A 65-yard touchdown that will leave a lasting impression heading into the regular season.
"Wow. Double wow," Harbaugh said. "The throw, the catch, the protection."
Johnston noted that the play was executed to perfection.
"It felt good. On that drive, [we] were looking for an explosive play and it happened," Johnston said. "I'm glad I got a quarterback that can get the ball out there like that.
"I always still go back at film and get amazed at some of the passes and how far he throws the ball. Fun to be a part of," Johnston added.
The hope is that singular play is a precursor for what's to come in Mike McDaniel's scheme in 2026.
"We got a supreme quarterback, supreme offensive coordinator and we got all the pieces that fit in and mesh well. I'm excited for us," Johnston said.
3. Defense does the job
Harbaugh said earlier in the week that he wanted to see the starters play "six to nine snaps" against the Rams.
The Bolts first-team defense were right in that sweet spot with eight.
"I like it because you simulate a real game. There's less at stake, but my process is the same," safety Elijah Molden said about playing in the preseason. "That's what it's about, your game day process and treating that seriously, feeling those game day nerves and adjusting to them. I think it's good to feel them going into Week 1."
The Chargers starters played five snaps on their opening drive, giving up and early first down before forcing a punt behind key run stops from Akheem Mesidor and Dalvin Tomlinson.
The unit then held strong when they were backed up after a Herbert fumble gave the Rams the ball at the Chargers 14-yard line.
The Bolts limited the damage to a field goal to get a clear win in that situation.
"Just talking with other players, probably felt more comfortable this week than last," Molden said.
All in all, the defense gave up 21 yards on eight plays Thursday night.
Browse through live action photos of the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium!
4. Ups and downs on special teams
The Chargers didn't get a chance to kick a potential game-winning field goal Thursday night, as DJ Uiagalelei's heroic effort was foiled by a strip sack.
However, if the Bolts had gotten into field goal range, Haraugh said postgame that J.K. Scott would have attempted it withe Cameron Dicker holding on the play.
But this wasn't a fun changeup as Harbaugh noted that Dicker was "working through a little something" during the game.
"JK was going to do the field goal and Cam was going to hold," Harbaugh said.
Dicker attempted the game's opening kickoff before Scott handled the other three kickoffs for the rest of the game, including one that landed outside the landing zone.
It was an up-and-down performance by Scott, whose first punt only went 20 yards before his second went 33 yards.
Dicker, meanwhile, made his lone extra point Thursday but later missed a 49-yard try before rebounding with a 34-yard make.
5. Derosiers makes his mark
On a night where the Bolts surpassed 200 yards on the ground, it was undrafted rookie Gregory Derosiers who made his presence known the most.
The Memphis product finished the game with a game-leading 118 yards rushing on nine attempts to go along with a reception for eight yards.
"He was great. We really like him," Harbaugh said about Derosiers. "Such a good feeling when you see guys playing the game of football that way.
"Playing with their whole heart, actually putting their soul into it," he added.
And the undrafted rookie's biggest play of the night came early in the fourth quarter.
The Bolts were marching in Rams territory on the 34-yard line when Derosiers burst through the second level after some great blocking up front — and he refused to go down.
The running back broke through multiple tackles as he accelerated into the end zone for the touchdown.
"I think I played well. I was able to showcase the talent and different attributes of my game," Derosiers said. "I'm blessed Mike [McDaniel] was able to call my number a bunch of times.
"I think we all played well as an offensive unit," he added. "The offensive line was doing an amazing job creating gaps and lanes for all the running backs to showcase what they can do."
Derosiers gave credit to the entirety of the running backs room for everything they've helped him with since arriving with the team.
With the 53-man roster cutdown deadline on Sunday, the undrafted rookie set out to simply play his game and let the rest figure itself out.
"I do not know. I'm new to this league, so I have no idea what to expect," Derosiers said. "Especially today, I put it in my heart to just go out there and ball. Do what I can to get on a team, hopefully this one.
"Whatever happens is in God's hands and control what I can control because at the end of the day they're going to have a big decision to make," he added. "My job was to make it hard for them."