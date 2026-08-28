5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh, Chargers Turn Focus to 53-Man Roster Deadline After Preseason Play

5. Derosiers makes his mark

On a night where the Bolts surpassed 200 yards on the ground, it was undrafted rookie Gregory Derosiers who made his presence known the most.

The Memphis product finished the game with a game-leading 118 yards rushing on nine attempts to go along with a reception for eight yards.

"He was great. We really like him," Harbaugh said about Derosiers. "Such a good feeling when you see guys playing the game of football that way.

"Playing with their whole heart, actually putting their soul into it," he added.

And the undrafted rookie's biggest play of the night came early in the fourth quarter.

The Bolts were marching in Rams territory on the 34-yard line when Derosiers burst through the second level after some great blocking up front — and he refused to go down.

The running back broke through multiple tackles as he accelerated into the end zone for the touchdown.

"I think I played well. I was able to showcase the talent and different attributes of my game," Derosiers said. "I'm blessed Mike [McDaniel] was able to call my number a bunch of times.

"I think we all played well as an offensive unit," he added. "The offensive line was doing an amazing job creating gaps and lanes for all the running backs to showcase what they can do."

Derosiers gave credit to the entirety of the running backs room for everything they've helped him with since arriving with the team.

With the 53-man roster cutdown deadline on Sunday, the undrafted rookie set out to simply play his game and let the rest figure itself out.

"I do not know. I'm new to this league, so I have no idea what to expect," Derosiers said. "Especially today, I put it in my heart to just go out there and ball. Do what I can to get on a team, hopefully this one.