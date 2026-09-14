5 Takeaways: Chargers Look to Bounce Back After 'Sloppy' Week 1 Loss

The Chargers opened the 2026 season with a 26-14 home loss against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 1:
1. Chargers look to bounce back
Welp, that wasn't how the Chargers wanted to open Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh Era.
But after a double-digit home loss to Cardinals, the Bolts now find themselves looking to rebound from an early-season defeat much earlier than anticipated.
"Quite a few things," Harbaugh said when asked what went wrong Sunday. "Much to get better at. Not the start that we wanted."
Although the Bolts were double-digit favorites heading into Week 1, they talked all week about having plenty of respect for Arizona, a team that had just three wins last season.
"This is the National Football League," Derwin James said. "If you don't come ready to play, stuff like this happens.
"Learn from it, don't let one week turn into two weeks and get better from it," James added.
So, what went wrong for the Chargers in Week 1?
A little bit of everything.
Mike McDaniel's offense only punted twice all game, but the operation felt disjointed for the majority of Sunday's contest.
"They played well, but it's on us to play better … we didn't play the way we wanted to," Justin Herbert said.
Defensively, the Bolts didn't force any turnovers, tallied just one sack and allowed nearly 400 yards of offense.
"We can fix some things from the front to the back and make sure we don't have the same mistakes," Daiyan Henley said.
And the Chargers had miscues on special teams, too, whether it was a blocked punt or a lack of juice on kickoff returns.
Still, even with the Chargers at 0-1, there is still a long way to go.
Keep in mind both Super Bowl teams from a season ago — the Seahawks and Patriots — lost in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
"It's Week 1, not to make an excuse but at the same time, I don't think we'll be looking at Week 1 come Week 16," Rashawn Slater said.
But, as Harbaugh noted postgame Sunday, the Chargers will need to be better going forward than they were in Week 1.
"I know the group of competitors we have. This feeling, you get punched," Harbaugh said. "How we respond is what I'm thinking about right now."
2. Up and down on offense
For a minute there, the Chargers offense was humming to start the game under McDaniel.
After Arizona scored an opening-drive touchdown, the Bolts responded with a scoring drive of their own.
Herbert was clicking with Ladd McConkey, finding the receiver three times for 60 yards.
And Omarion Hampton finished the eight-play, 77-yard drive with a powerful 8-yard touchdown run that featured numerous broken tackles.
"That's what we're capable of," Harbaugh said.
But while the yards piled up after that, so too, did the miscues.
Hampton fumbled on the Chargers next drive as they were on the cusp of the red zone before the Bolts third offensive series was stopped inside the 5-yard line.
Although the Chargers put up 151 yards of offense in the opening half, they only scored seven points.
They matched that total in the second half, although Harbaugh noted the final two quarters were "sloppy," with Slater saying it was "uncharacteristic" of the offense.
While the Bolts did score a touchdown on their second possession of the second half, they tallied just 12 total yards because of a fortuitous defensive pass interference call.
The rest of the Bolts offensive possessions included a punt, a blocked punt, an interception and two turnovers on downs.
"I think everybody just had their moment," Joe Alt said postgame. "We have to continue to improve and get back into the film room and see those things, figure out answers and get back to work."
There were plenty of penalties, too, which caused Harbaugh to voice frustration about the flags.
"I would call it sloppy at times. Too sloppy," Harbaugh said.
Overall, the Chargers had seven penalties for 64 yards in Sunday's game.
The offense was responsible for six of those penalties, with five coming in the second half.
At one point Sunday, the offense faced a second-and-30 situation after committing three infractions in a row, two of which were before the snap.
"Self-inflicted execution," Harbaugh said.
Herbert added: "I think it's on us just to execute."
The Bolts also lost the time-of-possession battle Sunday as they held the ball for 22 minutes and 29 seconds.
"They did a good job possessing the football, which obviously hurts your rhythm [offensively], but that's part of football," Charlie Kolar said. "We will be better, plain and simple. This is a results-driven business and as much as you want to focus on the process, the result was bad today and we have to be better."
Browse through live action photos of the first game in the 2026 campaign against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium!
3. Defense looks for improvement
On defense, the unit didn't get gashed for any crazy big touchdowns.
But there was also a lack of highlight-reel plays from the side of the ball, too.
Henley said the entire unit simply needs to be a tick better in the weeks and months ahead.
"I don't think it was a difficulty they provided, I think it was more so what we can do better," Henley said. "That's how we're going to focus moving onto the week ... what we can do better and not about the opponent.
"No one can hurt us more than ourselves," Henley added.
The Bolts allowed 393 total yards against Arizona, a total that would have been the second-most all of last season.
The Chargers were also unable to affect quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Brissett's favorite target, of course, was All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, who had nine catches for 95 yards and a score.
The Bolts had trouble getting to Brissett as the quarterback's time to throw was just 2.52 seconds, according to Pro Football Focus.
"They wanted to get the ball out quick. They got the ball out quick, they did a great job on third down," James said.
"Look at those phases, tell the truth and bounce back from it," James added.
The Chargers red-zone defense was solid as they allowed just two touchdowns on five Arizona trips inside the 20-yard line.
But the unit also only forced one punt through three quarters of action.
"Need more stops," Harbaugh said.
4. Missed chance on 4th down
The chance for the Chargers to take the lead with less than 10 feet away.
When the clock hit the 2-minute warning in the second quarter, the Bolts faced fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
Herbert, McDaniel and Harbaugh conferred on the sideline during the break before the offense trotted back out on the field down 10-7.
But the fourth-down try didn't work as Herbert was immediately pressured up the middle and was sacked.
After the game, Harbaugh explained his rationale to go for the touchdown.
"The ball being at the 3 [with] two minutes left in the half," Harbaugh said. "You get a field goal and kick off to them, they get the ball with plenty of time to get a field goal of their own.
"That was my thought, 'Go for the touchdown and get the seven [points].' If we didn't get it, we've got them backed up with a chance to get the ball back if we could get a stop. That was my thinking," Harbaugh added.
Unfortunately for the Bolts, none of those things materialized.
Herbert's sack brought the ball out to the 13-yard line to give Arizona's offense some breathing room.
And after three plays of that went for at least eight yards, the Cardinals then benefitted from a Chargers defensive pass interference call that tacked on 24 more yards.
Arizona eventually kicked a field goal before the half for a six-point lead.
5. Blocked punt hurts Bolts
Even with all of the miscues Sunday, the Chargers still had their chances late in the game to pull ahead.
Down 16-14, the Bolts got the ball back late in the third quarter but punted after picking up just one first down.
The Chargers the regained possession early in the fourth quarter before a game-changing sequence on special teams.
After a three-and-out on offense, J.K. Scott's punt was blocked as the Cardinals took over at the Chargers 3-yard line.
"I saw a twist that took place. Looks like it came from the outside. That's what I know right now," Harbaugh said.
Arizona scored two plays later to regain a double-digit lead they wouldn't give up.
After the game, Harbaugh said he wanted to see more impact on special teams.
Overall, the Chargers tallied just 80 yards on four kickoff returns Sunday and had zero punt return yards on two touchbacks and a fair catch.
"Things to get better at, for sure," Harbaugh said. "Better job coaching, better job practicing, better job executing it. Those need to be elevated."