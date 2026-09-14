5 Takeaways: Chargers Look to Bounce Back After 'Sloppy' Week 1 Loss

2. Up and down on offense

For a minute there, the Chargers offense was humming to start the game under McDaniel.

After Arizona scored an opening-drive touchdown, the Bolts responded with a scoring drive of their own.

Herbert was clicking with Ladd McConkey, finding the receiver three times for 60 yards.

And Omarion Hampton finished the eight-play, 77-yard drive with a powerful 8-yard touchdown run that featured numerous broken tackles.

"That's what we're capable of," Harbaugh said.

But while the yards piled up after that, so too, did the miscues.

Hampton fumbled on the Chargers next drive as they were on the cusp of the red zone before the Bolts third offensive series was stopped inside the 5-yard line.

Although the Chargers put up 151 yards of offense in the opening half, they only scored seven points.

They matched that total in the second half, although Harbaugh noted the final two quarters were "sloppy," with Slater saying it was "uncharacteristic" of the offense.

While the Bolts did score a touchdown on their second possession of the second half, they tallied just 12 total yards because of a fortuitous defensive pass interference call.

The rest of the Bolts offensive possessions included a punt, a blocked punt, an interception and two turnovers on downs.

"I think everybody just had their moment," Joe Alt said postgame. "We have to continue to improve and get back into the film room and see those things, figure out answers and get back to work."

There were plenty of penalties, too, which caused Harbaugh to voice frustration about the flags.

"I would call it sloppy at times. Too sloppy," Harbaugh said.

Overall, the Chargers had seven penalties for 64 yards in Sunday's game.

The offense was responsible for six of those penalties, with five coming in the second half.

At one point Sunday, the offense faced a second-and-30 situation after committing three infractions in a row, two of which were before the snap.

"Self-inflicted execution," Harbaugh said.

Herbert added: "I think it's on us just to execute."

The Bolts also lost the time-of-possession battle Sunday as they held the ball for 22 minutes and 29 seconds.