5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Cardinals in Week 1

Welcome to Week 1.
The Chargers host the Cardinals on Sunday in the 2026 season opener, with kickoff slated for 1:25 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.
The Chargers-Cardinals betting line shows the Bolts are the favorites on Sunday.
Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 1.
1. Fired up for Week 1
Hello, football.
As the Bolts prepare to open the 2026 season against Arizona, there is usual sense of excitement permeating through the organization.
"We're ready to play. There's so much build up to the first game, the start of the season, the opener," Harbaugh said. "You're sitting on a spring ready for it for weeks.
"But then it finally comes and you're right into your battle rhythm," Harbaugh added. "The days and the weeks start going by like pages in a book in the wind. Let's get it started."
Derwin James added: "We can't wait. We're back."
But even with all of the hoopla and pizzazz that Week 1 brings, those who have been around the league also understand that there's also an element of the unknown.
For the Chargers, that certainly applies to all three phases.
Offensively, just what will Mike McDaniel's unit look like after months of hype and speculation?
Justin Herbert said this week he wants his group to "play fast and free" against the Cardinals.
On defense, Chris O'Leary is ready for his debut as the Chargers Defensive Coordinator.
"I'm excited to see the bright lights on him on Sunday. We want to show up for him," Khalil Mack said.
And on special teams, can Ryan Ficken's group find consistency to help swing games in the Bolts favor?
"We're in a good spot," Ficken said. "The guys are hungry to play together as a unit."
The Cardinals will certainly offer a test in the season opener as Arizona brought in Mike LaFleur to coach the team after a 3-14 record in 2025.
Entering Week 1, the Bolts have a 57 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to The Athletic.
All of the Chargers key goals — a third straight playoff appearance, a potential AFC West crown and a hopeful deep postseason run — can't be accomplished against the Cardinals.
But Step 1 is on deck for Sunday as the journey of 2026 Chargers gets underway.
"I don't know what day it was that we lost in the playoffs," Del'Shawn Philips said. "But I know we've been working our tail off for this week, for this day.
"Just to get back on the field, show who we are ... we've got the guys in this locker room to do it," Phillips added.
2. Slaughter set for NFL debut
A handful of Chargers rookies and newcomers will make their powder blue debut on Sunday.
Perhaps the biggest spotlight will be on Jake Slaughter, a recent second-round pick who will start at center.
"That's an experience I hope I'll never forget and something I never thought I'd get to do growing up," Slaughter said of his first regular-season NFL game. "It's a really unique honor. I'm really thankful I get the opportunity to go out there and play ball."
Slaughter was the draft's top center prospect and battled for the Bolts starting left guard spot this spring and summer.
But he reverted back to his former position when Tyler Biadasz suffered an ACL injury in mid-August.
Since then, the former Florida standout has impressed teammates and coaches alike with his demeanor and poise as the anchor in the middle of the Bolts offensive line.
"He's been awesome and has done such a great job of picking up the offense," Herbert said. "He's playing like a veteran out there, so great to have a guy like that.
"He's playing a lot earlier than I think he would have thought, but that hasn't slowed him down at all," Herbert added.
McDaniel has raved about Slaughter's mindset earlier this week, noting that his best attribute is the ability to move on from mistakes and focus on the upcoming play.
"The reason I'm excited about Jake is not because he's avoiding a negative play," McDaniel said. "A rookie in his first NFL game? There's going to be something he doesn't like.
"What I love about Jake is that he's positioned to have his best play in the game after something bad happens," McDaniel continued.
"I'm expecting him to play well but to go through some stuff in the process," McDaniel added. "I have a lot of confidence for his ability to play his best football in the fourth quarter and not the first, which is what you want for all your players."
Plenty of eyes will be on the Chargers offensive line against the Cardinals, especially as the unit features an entirely new starting unit that the Bolts rolled out in their playoff loss to the Patriots.
With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back and healthy, the interior of the line will feature, from left to right, Kayode Awosika, Slaughter and Cole Strange.
Harbaugh said Friday that the offensive line is in a "strong, confident place."
"That's been earned by rehab and training," Harbaugh said. "Guys just practicing, working together for the last many months.
"Ready to roll," Harbaugh added.
3. A look at Trey McBride
At some point this season, the Chargers are likely to see the NFL's best player at a certain position.
The Bolts might have tight end checked off in Week 1 as Trey McBride comes to town.
James this week called McBride a "dynamic player," as the 26-year-old is the focal point of the Cardinals passing attack.
"You've got to know where he is. He does a lot for their offense," James said.
McBride has led Arizona in receptions and yards over the past three seasons and has claimed his spot as an all-around elite player.
Over the past three seasons, McBride leads all tight ends in targets (421), catches (324), receiving yards (3,312) and first downs (168), yards after the catch (1,581) and is tied for fourth in touchdowns (16).
He also set the single-season record for catches by a tight end (126) last season.
So yeah, McBride is pretty good.
"He's [one of] the highest paid tight ends in the league for a reason," Troy Dye said. "He could block, he could run routes, he's good with the ball in his hands.
"He makes people miss in space, has good top end speed, very smart player. He's a complete tight end when you talk about today's game," Dye added. "He earns every dollar he's making. He does a lot of great things for his team."
O'Leary also praised McBride's all-around game and said the Bolts will have their hands full Sunday.
"A lot of times, you look at tight ends across the league and maybe you talk about a guy like, 'He's physical at the top of routes,' he's this, he's that," O'Leary said. "Maybe there's a guy that can just go vertical.
"He can do it all. He can be physical, he's going to run past you, he has good route stems, in and out of his breaks, all of it," O'Leary added. "That's what makes him tough to defend."
4. Tight ends key in McDaniel's offense
Speaking of tight ends...
When McDaniel was hired in January, one of his top priorities was revamping that position group for the Chargers.
Oronde Gadsden, a 2025 fifth-round pick, was obviously staying in the fold.
But Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz attacked free agency with a purpose by initially signing Charlie Kolar and later bringing in David Njoku.
"That's why I high five Joe every time I walk past him in the hallway. He heard it and delivered," McDaniel said this week.
As we get set for the debut of McDaniel's Chargers offense, the Offensive Coordinator made it clear how critical those three players will be in his system.
"They show up in the box score a ton," McDaniel said.
He later added: "The player that has the most impact on whether you're doing well are that hybrid skill lineman."
Kolar, Njoku and Gadsden each bring a different skillset to the field, whether it's in on the ground or through the air.
"We've got a lot of guys the defense has to worry about whether it's one of us on the field or all of us on the field," Gadsden said.
Harbaugh added: "Really excited to see them compete. Chandler Henley has done a great job coaching that group and it's one of the hardest positions to play on offense. Both involved in the run game, the pass game, the motion game, the alignments. But they've been taught [about], 'Conviction over perfection,' and playing fast and it really suits their game."
View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.
5. Who plays next to Daiyan Henley?
The Bolts will be without Denzel Perryman for the first month of the season as the veteran linebacker was placed on Injured Reserve last week.
That means Perryman must miss at least the first four games of 2026.
While Daiyan Henley will start in his usual spot, who will line up next to him as the other starter?
Phillips was the name listed on the Chargers unofficial depth chart, but the 2025 Second-Team All-Pro on special teams said he has full belief in the entire group.
"A lot of confidence," Phillips said. "The guys in our room, they've played a lot of ball, know this game well, play fast, play physical, play violent.
"DP is not there on the field with us physically but mentally he's helping us out a ton," Phillips said.
While Phillips could start, Dye and Marlowe Wax are also options in terms of playing time against the Cardinals.
Dye started seven games at linebacker for the Chargers in 2025 while Wax, a 2025 undrafted free agent, is among the roster's top ascending young players.
"I stand by how I talked about them through camp, which is really impressed, really excited," O'Leary said. "Obviously, we want Denzel back, we miss him right now, but at the end of the day very excited to watch Del'Shawn fly around.
"Troy and Marlowe, those guys are going to get out there, I know they're going to make plays," O'Leary continued.
He later added: "We're excited to see them let it rip out there."
Dye said: "I think we have the upmost confidence in our room. We have one of the deeper linebacker rooms in the league. Everybody in our room can start."