5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Cardinals in Week 1

2. Slaughter set for NFL debut

A handful of Chargers rookies and newcomers will make their powder blue debut on Sunday.

Perhaps the biggest spotlight will be on Jake Slaughter, a recent second-round pick who will start at center.

"That's an experience I hope I'll never forget and something I never thought I'd get to do growing up," Slaughter said of his first regular-season NFL game. "It's a really unique honor. I'm really thankful I get the opportunity to go out there and play ball."

Slaughter was the draft's top center prospect and battled for the Bolts starting left guard spot this spring and summer.

But he reverted back to his former position when Tyler Biadasz suffered an ACL injury in mid-August.

Since then, the former Florida standout has impressed teammates and coaches alike with his demeanor and poise as the anchor in the middle of the Bolts offensive line.

"He's been awesome and has done such a great job of picking up the offense," Herbert said. "He's playing like a veteran out there, so great to have a guy like that.

"He's playing a lot earlier than I think he would have thought, but that hasn't slowed him down at all," Herbert added.

McDaniel has raved about Slaughter's mindset earlier this week, noting that his best attribute is the ability to move on from mistakes and focus on the upcoming play.

"The reason I'm excited about Jake is not because he's avoiding a negative play," McDaniel said. "A rookie in his first NFL game? There's going to be something he doesn't like.

"What I love about Jake is that he's positioned to have his best play in the game after something bad happens," McDaniel continued.

"I'm expecting him to play well but to go through some stuff in the process," McDaniel added. "I have a lot of confidence for his ability to play his best football in the fourth quarter and not the first, which is what you want for all your players."

Plenty of eyes will be on the Chargers offensive line against the Cardinals, especially as the unit features an entirely new starting unit that the Bolts rolled out in their playoff loss to the Patriots.

With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back and healthy, the interior of the line will feature, from left to right, Kayode Awosika, Slaughter and Cole Strange.

Harbaugh said Friday that the offensive line is in a "strong, confident place."

"That's been earned by rehab and training," Harbaugh said. "Guys just practicing, working together for the last many months.