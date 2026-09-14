5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh Provides Ladd McConkey Injury Update, Turns Page to Week 2

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers were back to work Monday after a season-opening loss to the Cardinals.
Here are five takeaways from Harbaugh's Monday press conference:
1. Plenty to improve on
In recent years, Jim Harbaugh has said he believes the biggest jump a player can make in a season is from Week 1 to Week 2.
The Chargers Head Coach is certainly banking on that being the case after his team opener the 2026 season with a home loss by double digits on Sunday.
"Yeah, that is the case every year, in my opinion," Harbaugh said. "Capitalize on that, do not want to miss out on that opportunity."
Harbaugh, as expected, was asked numerous questions about what went wrong in the Week 1 loss to Arizona.
He mentioned numerous areas but also made an interesting comment that the Chargers "made some preseason-type of mistakes."
Chargers starters did play in two preseason games, getting a series against the 49ers before playing two drives against the Rams.
But given how rusty the Bolts looked at times in all three phases, Harbaugh said Monday he may look into altering that strategy.
"Now in retrospect, wish I would have played our guys a little bit more in the preseason getting those game-like reps," Harbaugh said.
Although the Week 1 loss to the Cardinals was disappointing, Harbaugh did note that there were some positives to build on, including the play speed and effort from his squad.
And with a Week 2 home game against the Raiders looming Sunday, Harbaugh said players and coaches were at The Bolts on Monday focused on getting a win against their AFC West rival.
"Just as I would have expected," Harbaugh said when asked about the Chargers current mindset. "Everybody really looking at their position, their group, and trying to find out exactly what they can do better to help the cause, just as you would expect a group of competitors to be about."
2. Ladd McConkey injury update
Harbaugh on Monday also provided a handful of injury updates.
The Chargers Head Coach said that wide receiver Ladd McConkey sustained a rib injury and is considered day-to-day.
Safety Elijah Molden is also day to-day after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 1.
Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith also has a hamstring but his appears to be more severe than Molden's.
Harbaugh was asked if the Chargers could potentially put Lambert-Smith on Injured Reserve.
"I haven't made that decision yet but looks like he's going to miss some time."
3. A look at the defense
At multiple points of Monday's press conference, Harbaugh said there are plays that every single coach or player would want back from Sunday's game.
That also applied to Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, who was making his debut in that role on Sunday.
"He's got a couple he wishes he would have back," Harbaugh said. "He's going to be coaching up the positive and attacking the places we can improve, exactly the same."
The Chargers allowed nearly 400 yards of offense and 23 first downs against Arizona.
The Bolts also tallied just six hurries against Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus, which tied for the second-fewest among all defenses.
Brissett, according to PFF, averaged just 2.54 seconds before he released the ball in Week 1, the third-quickest mark of any quarterback.
Harbaugh gave his assessment of the defenses on Monday afternoon.
"The ball was coming out quick. Something to improve on," Harbaugh said. "A lot of good, I thought we did well in the run game stopping the run.
"Play action deep shots we took away well, some of their getting back in phase routes where the ball was coming out quick," Harbaugh added. "We weren't winning the battle enough in that phase. Some good solid things to build on and other things we'll attack to improve, especially some of the precision of the timing."
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals!
4. Undecided on left guard rotation
The Bolts deployed a rotation at left guard Sunday.
Kayode Awosika started the game and played 35 snaps while Trey Pipkins III also saw action with 20 snaps.
Will that rotation continue going forward?
"Too early to answer that question with what we're going to do this week. We'll assess it," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh said Sunday night that the Bolts chose to play both Awosika and Pipkins "because that's what we thought was the best thing for us."
Elsewhere along the offensive line, Harbaugh had high praise for rookie center Jake Slaughter, who made his NFL debut and played all 55 snaps.
The 2026 second-round pick was called for a pair of infractions in the fourth quarter.
"I thought he acquitted himself really well," Harbaugh said. "Toward the end there were maybe two or three plays where he had penalty, missed assignment, a couple of plays.
"He would fall into that category about every guy you would ask me about: really good, a lot of really good, very many good consecutive plays in a row," Harbaugh added.
5. Focusing on time of possession
Over Harbaugh's first two seasons in Southern California, time of possession has been a stat that the Bolts had usually had the upper hand on.
The Chargers ranked 13th overall in T.O.P. in 2024 at 30 minutes and 23 seconds.
Harbaugh's squad then dominated that stat last season by ranking second overall at 32:16.
But Sunday's game told a different story as the Bolts held the ball for just 22 minutes and 29 seconds against Arizona.
"That was their ability to possess the ball and move the chains, pick up first downs, make it a limited possession game," Harbaugh said. "They did very well.
"We didn't get the ball turned over when we were on defense, they didn't turn it over on offense, that factored in huge," Harbaugh added.
The Bolts lost the turnover battle 2-0 and were also were also just 2-of-8 on third downs in Week 1.