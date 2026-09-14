5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh Provides Ladd McConkey Injury Update, Turns Page to Week 2

4. Undecided on left guard rotation

The Bolts deployed a rotation at left guard Sunday.

Kayode Awosika started the game and played 35 snaps while Trey Pipkins III also saw action with 20 snaps.

Will that rotation continue going forward?

"Too early to answer that question with what we're going to do this week. We'll assess it," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said Sunday night that the Bolts chose to play both Awosika and Pipkins "because that's what we thought was the best thing for us."

Elsewhere along the offensive line, Harbaugh had high praise for rookie center Jake Slaughter, who made his NFL debut and played all 55 snaps.

The 2026 second-round pick was called for a pair of infractions in the fourth quarter.

"I thought he acquitted himself really well," Harbaugh said. "Toward the end there were maybe two or three plays where he had penalty, missed assignment, a couple of plays.

"He would fall into that category about every guy you would ask me about: really good, a lot of really good, very many good consecutive plays in a row," Harbaugh added.

5. Focusing on time of possession

Over Harbaugh's first two seasons in Southern California, time of possession has been a stat that the Bolts had usually had the upper hand on.

The Chargers ranked 13th overall in T.O.P. in 2024 at 30 minutes and 23 seconds.

Harbaugh's squad then dominated that stat last season by ranking second overall at 32:16.

But Sunday's game told a different story as the Bolts held the ball for just 22 minutes and 29 seconds against Arizona.

"That was their ability to possess the ball and move the chains, pick up first downs, make it a limited possession game," Harbaugh said. "They did very well.

"We didn't get the ball turned over when we were on defense, they didn't turn it over on offense, that factored in huge," Harbaugh added.