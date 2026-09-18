5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Raiders in Week 2

2. A look at the pass defense

Those associated with the Bolts defense were honest with how the unit fared against the Cardinals.

"What we put out last week wasn't great team defense," James said.

He later added: "More urgency. We were disappointed in ourselves with how we performed. Everybody looked in the mirror, nobody pointed fingers. Everybody wanted to get it right."

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said: "Not good enough … got to clean up in a lot of areas."

A key area to watch Sunday — and one that hampered the Bolts in Week 1 — is short throws over the middle of the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 16 of 18 passes that were within the numbers and also within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Brissett threw for 134 yards and had a 97.7 passer rating in that area of the field.

"He saw it was open and was getting the ball out fast," Jefferson said. "He basically just took what we gave him. In this league, you give NFL quarterbacks something and they're going to take it.

"We've just got to tighten up our coverage and we'll be fine," Jefferson added.

That should put the Bolts on high alert given that Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins thrived in that same region in Las Vegas' Week 1 win over Miami.

"Timely throws, gets the ball out fast, knows his players," Daiyan Henley said of Cousins. "He wants to get the ball to the playmakers and he's quick at doing that."

According to PFF, Cousins completed nine of 11 passes in that same zone, throwing for 86 yards and three touchdowns while compiling a passer rating of 138.8.

"Most of the time, that's going to work for you," O'Leary said about giving opposing offenses those throws and eliminating explosive plays over the top.

"In that game, it bled us too much," O'Leary added. "We got in too many third-and-short and third-and-medium when we could have had them in third-and-long. For us, that's definitely an area we're focused on getting better."

O'Leary said pass rushers getting their hands up in throwing lanes while the back seven also provides stickier coverage.

The Raiders are expected to rely on Ashton Jeanty heavily Sunday, especially after he posted 100-plus rushing yards in Week 1.

But the running back also caught a pair of touchdowns against the Dolphins, both of which came in the short and middle area of the field.

Cousins, by the way, struggled in Week 1 as he completed just one of seven passes for 21 yards and two interceptions on throws of 10-plus air yards.

Keep an eye on that schematic matchup when the Bolts defense is on the field.