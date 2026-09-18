5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Raiders in Week 2

Week 2 has arrived.
The Chargers and Raiders play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers-Raiders betting line shows the Bolts are Week 2 favorites.
Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 2.
1. Ready for the Raiders
There was a common refrain in the Chargers locker room this week.
Don't let one loss turn into two.
That's the approach the Chargers have taken as they flush Week 1's loss to Arizona and get ready for a Week 2 date with the Raiders.
"We know, collectively as a team, what we put out there wasn't our standard or who we are," Tony Jefferson said. "We watched the tape, and not everything was horrible on it, but there were things where it's like, 'OK, we need to fix this part or get better here.'
"It's one game and one week, you got to go out there and earn it every week," Jefferson added.
Donte Jackson said: "If we let one game dictate how we're going to attack the rest of the season then we've already lost. But that's not the M.O. of this team."
The Chargers, to be sure, need to be cleaner and better in all three phases, something echoed from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on down this week.
The Bolts won't need much to get fired up for Week 2, especially with the Raiders coming to town for each team's first AFC West game of the 2026 season.
"Got a big challenge, big test, division game, Raider Week. It's got it all," Harbaugh said.
The Chargers began the 2026 season with high expectations, including plans for a deep playoff run.
And while all of that is still attainable, the Bolts know the task at hand that needs to be accomplished Sunday at home.
According to data provided by the NFL, teams that start 1-1 since 1990 have a 41.6-percent chance to make the playoffs.
But teams that start 0-2 have only made the postseason 12.8-percent of the time.
Let's see how Harbaugh's squad responds in Week 2.
"One game is not going to define anybody," Jefferson said. "There's going to be teams that won last Sunday that don't make the playoffs. And there's going to be teams that didn't win Sunday that will make the playoffs.
He later added: "Now we've got a division game that counts as two. Another opportunity to play at home so we'll be ready."
Josh Harris said: "You've got to keep swinging. It's a long season and we know we have the right people in this building. We've got to respond and that's what we'll do."
Derwin James added: "I can't wait for us to come out this week and play how we're supposed to."
2. A look at the pass defense
Those associated with the Bolts defense were honest with how the unit fared against the Cardinals.
"What we put out last week wasn't great team defense," James said.
He later added: "More urgency. We were disappointed in ourselves with how we performed. Everybody looked in the mirror, nobody pointed fingers. Everybody wanted to get it right."
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said: "Not good enough … got to clean up in a lot of areas."
A key area to watch Sunday — and one that hampered the Bolts in Week 1 — is short throws over the middle of the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 16 of 18 passes that were within the numbers and also within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
Brissett threw for 134 yards and had a 97.7 passer rating in that area of the field.
"He saw it was open and was getting the ball out fast," Jefferson said. "He basically just took what we gave him. In this league, you give NFL quarterbacks something and they're going to take it.
"We've just got to tighten up our coverage and we'll be fine," Jefferson added.
That should put the Bolts on high alert given that Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins thrived in that same region in Las Vegas' Week 1 win over Miami.
"Timely throws, gets the ball out fast, knows his players," Daiyan Henley said of Cousins. "He wants to get the ball to the playmakers and he's quick at doing that."
According to PFF, Cousins completed nine of 11 passes in that same zone, throwing for 86 yards and three touchdowns while compiling a passer rating of 138.8.
"Most of the time, that's going to work for you," O'Leary said about giving opposing offenses those throws and eliminating explosive plays over the top.
"In that game, it bled us too much," O'Leary added. "We got in too many third-and-short and third-and-medium when we could have had them in third-and-long. For us, that's definitely an area we're focused on getting better."
O'Leary said pass rushers getting their hands up in throwing lanes while the back seven also provides stickier coverage.
The Raiders are expected to rely on Ashton Jeanty heavily Sunday, especially after he posted 100-plus rushing yards in Week 1.
But the running back also caught a pair of touchdowns against the Dolphins, both of which came in the short and middle area of the field.
Cousins, by the way, struggled in Week 1 as he completed just one of seven passes for 21 yards and two interceptions on throws of 10-plus air yards.
Keep an eye on that schematic matchup when the Bolts defense is on the field.
"CO is a great mastermind, a mad scientist when it comes to changing stuff or enhancing stuff," Jackson said. "We've got a few things we're going to do differently."
3. Offense wants cleaner vision
Much like the Chargers defense, the opposite side of the ball is looking for a cleaner effort in Week 2.
After an offseason of hype and excitement, Mike McDaniel's unit managed just 14 points against Arizona.
"The vision never looked like that," McDaniel said earlier this week.
He later added: "It was a case of humble pie. It didn't feel good to anyone and it wasn't good enough."
Justin Herbert said: "I don't think we were happy or content with the Week 1 effort. We're doing everything we can to fix it and be better this week."
While the Chargers are set on fixing a myriad of issues from Week 1, including pre-snap penalties, they will also try and avoid putting themselves in harmful situations on third and long.
The Chargers converted just twice on eight third downs Sunday, a byproduct of the fact that the average distance the Bolts needed to gain on that down was third and 12.
"That's not where we want to be," Rashawn Slater said. "You hope to be efficient on first and second down, so you don't have to live in that zone.
"And when we're doing well, we shouldn't have to be there too much," Slater added.
Ironically, both of the Chargers touchdowns Sunday came on third down. But the second half was marred by miscues that caused the Bolts to be behind the sticks.
McDaniel said this week a more consistent run game could help that cause.
The Chargers averaged -0.13 yards before contact on rushing attempts in Week 1, the lowest total in the league.
"There's way to control that with play calls," McDaniel said of avoiding third-and-long situations. "Typically, you stay out of third and longs if you're not hurting yourself with penalties or you are running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage."
The Raiders defense looked stout in Week 1, posting the fifth-best defensive EPA per play at -0.203.
The Bolts offense knows they need to be better than a performance McDaniel called "herky, jerky" in Week 1.
"We're very urgent but not panicked," McDaniel said of the offense.
He later added: "It worked out totally the opposite way that we saw. And what are you going to do about it? That's what I love about football. That's what I love about this week, because you can't hide. You got to go and face the music."
4. Slater & Alt vs. Crosby
One reason the Bolts need to avoid third-and-long situations Sunday?
Maxx Crosby.
The Raiders edge rusher is an elite player, and someone whom McDaniel called a "professional game wrecker" on Thursday.
The Chargers tackle duo of Slater and Joe Alt have obviously seen Crosby before, but they still recognize the challenge that lies ahead.
"He's unique, man. He's very Gumby-like, that what we call him," Slater said. "He can go any direction and it seems like he's never off balance.
"He can stop and start, and that's what he does well at, getting people out of position by being able to shift around so quickly," Slater added. "We've been going against him for a couple years now but you've always got to be prepared because he's that good."
Alt added: "Everybody has their own term for him. Maxx is just a great player and plays to his strengths. The best way I can explain him is that he loves to jump around, inside and outside, and is very good at it."
Crosby has tallied 71.0 career sacks to go along with 134.0 career tackles for loss and 11 forced fumbles.
It will be an all-hands effort to keep one of the NFL's best defensive players under control.
"He's able to make plays from so many positions and he just finds the ball and never quits," Herbert said. "He's got an incredibly high motor and the play is never over for him and that's something I really respect."
McDaniel added: "He's a player that stands out in a league of a ton of really good players. He's one of the few guys that I have in my periphery what he's doing and how I'm approaching it the entire game."
5. Consistency on special teams
The third phase of the Bolts will also need to be better than it was in Week 1.
The Chargers had a punt blocked early in the fourth quarter that put the Bolts in a two-score deficit they couldn't recover from.
"Hats off to Arizona, they had a well-time punt rush," Harris said. "It was nothing we hadn't seen before, just being a little better in our technique would have solidified that for us.
"You've got to get to the next play and we've made the corrections in the meeting room and on the practice field," Harris added. "We'll be ready for the Raiders."
Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken said his group has stressed extra communication this week.
"We've got to be better, not just in that situation, but it all situations," Ficken said.
That would include the Bolts kick return unit, which averaged just 20 yards per return against the Cardinals.
"Kickoff return was a disappointing performance," Ficken said.
Derius Davis said the entire operation is motivated for a better outcome.
"Honing in our technique, having the right sets," Davis said. "Me as a returner, setting the ball right so I can put the blockers in the best position so they can block their guy.
"It's just technique stuff. Just come in this week, fix it, go out there and put on a great performance," Davis added.
The Chargers will need to be wary of a Raiders special teams unit that had kick returns of 50 and 45 yards on Sunday, plus a 23-yard punt return.
"We've got a new opportunity and we're going to attack this game plan," said Ficken, who added that players were more than eager to get back to work earlier this week.
"I know they're up for the challenge."
"That's when you know you have the right players on the roster," Ficken added. "They want to get to work and get better and improve."