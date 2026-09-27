5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Were 'Not Good Enough' Sunday in Loss to Bills

4. Offense rues red-zone woes

For all of the offense's frustrations from Sunday, two drives stood out the most.

Both happened in the second half, but the first one was perhaps the most maddening.

Coming out of the break, the Chargers put together a much-needed drive that was killing the clock.

Was the sequence perfect? Of course not.

After getting to the Bills 20-yard line, back-to-back penalties put the offense in a second-and-26 situation before eventually setting up third-and-16 from the Buffalo 25.

Herbert then made his best throw of the day, hitting McConkey for 19 yards down the left sideline to get to the 6.

And, after a Bills defensive penalty, the Bolts were set up perfectly with first-and-goal at the 3.

Then, it was second-and-goal at the 1.

But an offense that has looked out of sync all season that reared its ugly head, as a false start, a 0-yard pass and another false start then occurred.

On third-and-goal from the 11, Herbert found Tre' Harris for eight yards, leading to another Dicker field goal.

"Second and goal, we got to get the ball in, we got to be better, we got to get it in the end zone," Harbaugh said.

The Chargers, at one point just three feet from a touchdown, settled for a frustrating three points.

"We're doing it to ourselves, we got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot," Slater said. "We have all the ability in the world, we're falling short when it comes to the critical time to execute.

"We got to keep getting better, we have to do better. We can't just keep saying that, we have to actually do it," Slater added.

Leading 13-10, there were more miscues on the way.

Shortly after Mack's strip sack gave the offense the ball in prime field position, the Chargers faced third-and-5 at the Buffalo 23-yard line, meaning they were already in Dicker's range.

A touchdown would have given the Chargers a double-digit advantage with maybe 13 or so minutes left to go.

Instead, Herbert opted to target Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone but was picked off at the 1-yard line.

While the offense wasn't technically in the red zone yet, Herbert essentially called it a failure inside the 20-yard line and placed the blame on himself.

"I have to make throws, can't turn the ball over in the red zone," Herbert said. "We got to score points in the red zone."

Overall, the Bolts scored one touchdown on four trips inside the 20-yard line in Buffalo.

5. Defense frustrated by 4th quarter

While the defense was opportunistic Sunday, there were still plays the unit wished they had back.

The biggest one came with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

With the Bills facing second-and-26 from the Chargers 40, it appeared the Bolts were in position to limit Buffalo to a game-tying field goal.

And that second-and-long play initially looked promising as Akheem Mesidor forced an Allen fumble after an 8-yard run that was recovered by Tuli Tuipulotu.

Instead, the officials ruled that Allen was down before the ball came out. Fine, it would be third-and-18 from the 32.

But Chargers rookie cornerback Rodney Shelley was also called for holding down the field on the play, giving the Bills a fresh set of downs at the 27.

"We just have to be good in critical situations," Still said. "When we have them behind the sticks, we have to execute."

He later added: "Situational football, you have to be elite."

James also realized the magnitude of the play.

"It was big. The drive kept extending on that one," James said. "It's part of the game, we're playing aggressive. Have to get back in the huddle and keep going."

With the ball at the 27, the Bills ripped off back-to-back, 11-yard runs before Allen eventually scored on the ground from a yard out.