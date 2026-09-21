5 Takeaways: Chargers Vow to be Better After 0-2 Start

The Chargers are now 0-2 after a 26-14 home loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 2:

1. Searching for answers

The Chargers just look ... off.

And two games into the 2026 season, the Bolts have now dropped both contests to drop into an 0-2 defecit.

"All three phases," Khalil Mack said. "We're doing a lot of things to hurt ourselves.

"Pretty much beating ourselves back-to-back weeks," Mack added. "Can't do that in this league in order to have success. Got to get everything corrected and get ready for the next one."

The Chargers lost Sunday's game to the Raiders by the same score as they did to Arizona a week ago.

Still, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple players in the locker room expressed belief that the Bolts could get this turned around quickly.

"Not deterred. Nobody in that locker room is deterred," Harbaugh said. "I liked the way we fought and that's what it's going to take to fight our way out of this."

Ladd McConkey added: "It's a long season. This is Game 2, obviously if we drew it up we wouldn't want to be here at 0-2. We got 15 regular-season games left, we have to get right back on track and get rolling. We'll be alright."

And while there were some positives Sunday, the Chargers simply couldn't get into a 60-minute rhythm to secure their first win.

The Bolts are on the road in Week 3 as they travel to Buffalo to take on the 2-0 Bills.

"It's about continuing to battle back and get back to work," Joe Alt said.