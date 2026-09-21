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5 Takeaways: Chargers Vow to be Better After 0-2 Start

Sep 20, 2026 at 06:40 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

5TakesRaidersW2

The Chargers are now 0-2 after a 26-14 home loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 2:

1. Searching for answers

The Chargers just look ... off.

And two games into the 2026 season, the Bolts have now dropped both contests to drop into an 0-2 defecit.

"All three phases," Khalil Mack said. "We're doing a lot of things to hurt ourselves.

"Pretty much beating ourselves back-to-back weeks," Mack added. "Can't do that in this league in order to have success. Got to get everything corrected and get ready for the next one."

The Chargers lost Sunday's game to the Raiders by the same score as they did to Arizona a week ago.

Still, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple players in the locker room expressed belief that the Bolts could get this turned around quickly.

"Not deterred. Nobody in that locker room is deterred," Harbaugh said. "I liked the way we fought and that's what it's going to take to fight our way out of this."

Ladd McConkey added: "It's a long season. This is Game 2, obviously if we drew it up we wouldn't want to be here at 0-2. We got 15 regular-season games left, we have to get right back on track and get rolling. We'll be alright."

And while there were some positives Sunday, the Chargers simply couldn't get into a 60-minute rhythm to secure their first win.

The Bolts are on the road in Week 3 as they travel to Buffalo to take on the 2-0 Bills.

"It's about continuing to battle back and get back to work," Joe Alt said.

Derwin James added: "I'm angry, but being angry doesn't fix anything. Being angry doesn't fix the problem that we have. We have to get it fixed. I feel like we're a couple of plays away, it's not like we're getting blown out. But we have to win these games, there's no reason we're going out there playing like that."

2. Offense hampered by miscues

When the Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as their Offensive Coordinator in January, it was easy to picture the unit putting up plenty of points and yards.

But through two games, one stat that has defined the offense is turnovers.

The Chargers committed three turnovers Sunday and potentially could have had more.

Justin Herbert was intercepted in the first quarter, although that takeaway didn't lead to points as the Bolts defense came up with a goal-line stand.

The Bolts were then hurt by a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers as Omarion Hampton fumbled when the offense, trailing by three points, had just crossed midfield.

"I have to take care of it, put both hands on the ball and be better for my team," Hampton said.

Herbert was then intercepted on the Chargers ensuing drive.

All in all, the Chargers were credited with six total fumbles in the game, although Hampton's was the only one that was lost.

Perhaps the most critical one came late in the third quarter when the Bolts had third-and-1 at their own 32-yard line.

Herbert sent Tre' Harris in motion but Jake Slaughter's snap hit the wide receiver in the leg.

Although Herbert recovered, the Bolts were forced to punt.

"It was a big play for us and we didn't execute," Herbert said.

Harris added: "I tried to jump over it and get us a clean look. It was unfortunate what happened."

3. A look at the defense

For the most part, the Chargers defense put forth a solid effort Sunday.

The Raiders managed just 305 yards of offense, including a meager 57 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had 21 carries for just 48 yards, good for an average of 2.3 yards per attempt.

But if there was one area that hurt the Bolts Sunday, it was a handful of explosive passing plays allowed.

The Raiders first touchdown came on a 40-yard pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker.

Tucker later hauled in a 42-yard reception late in the second quarter that led to a 59-yard Raiders field goal.

And a 27-yard pass to Dareke Young led to another Las Vegas touchdown that gave the Raiders a lead they wouldn't give up.

"Definitely big plays," James said when asked about the defense's performance. "It's the gotta-have-it's, the fourth downs, it's the before-the-half and not letting them get the points.

"You got to be good situationally on defense," James added. "It don't matter what the fire is, you have to put it out."

Photos: Chargers Take On Raiders in Week 2

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 2 AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Khalil Mack (52) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Khalil Mack (52) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Khalil Mack (52) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Khalil Mack (52) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Khalil Mack (52) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Khalil Mack (52) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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166 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
167 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3), DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
171 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3), DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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RB Keaton Michell (34) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
202 / 285

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
203 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
204 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
205 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
206 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
208 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
209 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Cole Strange (69) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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G Cole Strange (69) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Tight Ends Coach Chandler Henley and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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Tight Ends Coach Chandler Henley and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Kendall Williamson (32)
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CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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S Kendall Williamson (32) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
237 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
238 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
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DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
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FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
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FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
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DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
247 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
248 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
256 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
257 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
259 / 285

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
260 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
261 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
262 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
263 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
264 / 285

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Cole Strange (69), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Cole Strange (69), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
275 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
277 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
281 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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4. Offense out of sync

Here is one way to sum up the current state of the Chargers offense.

Joe Alt, one of the NFL's best offensive linemen, was called for three false starts and a holding penalty Sunday.

The holding penalty occurred in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, giving the Raiders a safety with less than two minutes remaining.

"Personally, I have to work on the false starts," Alt said postgame. "Got to be better."

Now, Alt is not the reason the Chargers lost Sunday.

Harbaugh said he's "looking at it all," meaning every phase of the roster.

But Alt's performance encapsulates that McDaniel's offense is going through a trying time.

In short, the offense simply isn't clicking on all cylinders.

"We didn't execute," Rashawn Slater said. "It's frustrating … we're not finishing drives, so many self-inflicted wounds.

"We're shooting ourselves in the foot. You're never going to win like that. We need to fix that," Slater continued.

He later added: "It's technique, technical errors, stupid stuff like getting lined up. It's all types of errors."

5. Penning fills in at guard

Trevor Penning played both guard spots in Week 2.

The veteran played one series at right guard in the first half on a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Harbaugh said postgame that starting right guard Cole Strange was "in being evaluated."

While Strange returned to the game after that, Penning later played the majority of the second half at left guard after Kayode Awosika suffered a fibula injury.

"Not a situation the team wants by losing your starting guard. I was ready, that's part of the job," Penning said. "Be ready when unfortunate things happen."

"I've been working at both [guard spots] all camp," Penning added.

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