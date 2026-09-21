5 Takeaways: Chargers Vow to be Better After 0-2 Start

The Chargers are now 0-2 after a 26-14 home loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 2:
1. Searching for answers
The Chargers just look ... off.
And two games into the 2026 season, the Bolts have now dropped both contests to drop into an 0-2 defecit.
"All three phases," Khalil Mack said. "We're doing a lot of things to hurt ourselves.
"Pretty much beating ourselves back-to-back weeks," Mack added. "Can't do that in this league in order to have success. Got to get everything corrected and get ready for the next one."
The Chargers lost Sunday's game to the Raiders by the same score as they did to Arizona a week ago.
Still, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple players in the locker room expressed belief that the Bolts could get this turned around quickly.
"Not deterred. Nobody in that locker room is deterred," Harbaugh said. "I liked the way we fought and that's what it's going to take to fight our way out of this."
Ladd McConkey added: "It's a long season. This is Game 2, obviously if we drew it up we wouldn't want to be here at 0-2. We got 15 regular-season games left, we have to get right back on track and get rolling. We'll be alright."
And while there were some positives Sunday, the Chargers simply couldn't get into a 60-minute rhythm to secure their first win.
The Bolts are on the road in Week 3 as they travel to Buffalo to take on the 2-0 Bills.
"It's about continuing to battle back and get back to work," Joe Alt said.
Derwin James added: "I'm angry, but being angry doesn't fix anything. Being angry doesn't fix the problem that we have. We have to get it fixed. I feel like we're a couple of plays away, it's not like we're getting blown out. But we have to win these games, there's no reason we're going out there playing like that."
2. Offense hampered by miscues
When the Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as their Offensive Coordinator in January, it was easy to picture the unit putting up plenty of points and yards.
But through two games, one stat that has defined the offense is turnovers.
The Chargers committed three turnovers Sunday and potentially could have had more.
Justin Herbert was intercepted in the first quarter, although that takeaway didn't lead to points as the Bolts defense came up with a goal-line stand.
The Bolts were then hurt by a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers as Omarion Hampton fumbled when the offense, trailing by three points, had just crossed midfield.
"I have to take care of it, put both hands on the ball and be better for my team," Hampton said.
Herbert was then intercepted on the Chargers ensuing drive.
All in all, the Chargers were credited with six total fumbles in the game, although Hampton's was the only one that was lost.
Perhaps the most critical one came late in the third quarter when the Bolts had third-and-1 at their own 32-yard line.
Herbert sent Tre' Harris in motion but Jake Slaughter's snap hit the wide receiver in the leg.
Although Herbert recovered, the Bolts were forced to punt.
"It was a big play for us and we didn't execute," Herbert said.
Harris added: "I tried to jump over it and get us a clean look. It was unfortunate what happened."
3. A look at the defense
For the most part, the Chargers defense put forth a solid effort Sunday.
The Raiders managed just 305 yards of offense, including a meager 57 rushing yards on 29 carries.
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had 21 carries for just 48 yards, good for an average of 2.3 yards per attempt.
But if there was one area that hurt the Bolts Sunday, it was a handful of explosive passing plays allowed.
The Raiders first touchdown came on a 40-yard pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker.
Tucker later hauled in a 42-yard reception late in the second quarter that led to a 59-yard Raiders field goal.
And a 27-yard pass to Dareke Young led to another Las Vegas touchdown that gave the Raiders a lead they wouldn't give up.
"Definitely big plays," James said when asked about the defense's performance. "It's the gotta-have-it's, the fourth downs, it's the before-the-half and not letting them get the points.
"You got to be good situationally on defense," James added. "It don't matter what the fire is, you have to put it out."
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 2 AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
4. Offense out of sync
Here is one way to sum up the current state of the Chargers offense.
Joe Alt, one of the NFL's best offensive linemen, was called for three false starts and a holding penalty Sunday.
The holding penalty occurred in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, giving the Raiders a safety with less than two minutes remaining.
"Personally, I have to work on the false starts," Alt said postgame. "Got to be better."
Now, Alt is not the reason the Chargers lost Sunday.
Harbaugh said he's "looking at it all," meaning every phase of the roster.
But Alt's performance encapsulates that McDaniel's offense is going through a trying time.
In short, the offense simply isn't clicking on all cylinders.
"We didn't execute," Rashawn Slater said. "It's frustrating … we're not finishing drives, so many self-inflicted wounds.
"We're shooting ourselves in the foot. You're never going to win like that. We need to fix that," Slater continued.
He later added: "It's technique, technical errors, stupid stuff like getting lined up. It's all types of errors."
5. Penning fills in at guard
Trevor Penning played both guard spots in Week 2.
The veteran played one series at right guard in the first half on a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Harbaugh said postgame that starting right guard Cole Strange was "in being evaluated."
While Strange returned to the game after that, Penning later played the majority of the second half at left guard after Kayode Awosika suffered a fibula injury.
"Not a situation the team wants by losing your starting guard. I was ready, that's part of the job," Penning said. "Be ready when unfortunate things happen."
"I've been working at both [guard spots] all camp," Penning added.