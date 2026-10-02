3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Seahawks in Week 4

The Chargers are on the road for a second consecutive week.
The Bolts will face the Seahawks in Week 4 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against Seattle:
OT Rashawn Slater
The battle in the trenches comes into focus as a big key to the game.
The Chargers tackle has enjoyed a strong return in his first three games back and spearheads a unit that will be a key matchup in Week 4 going against one of the best overall units in the league.
"They are definitely sound in every area," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said about the Seahawks defense.
The Seahawks defense starred last season enroute to a Super Bowl and have gotten off to another strong start, ranking top 10 in the NFL in a number of categories including total pressures, quarterback hits, interceptions, passer rating allowed and fewest explosive runs allowed.
They also are third in the NFL in EPA per play allowed entering Week 4 and have done it all while being around league average in blitz percentage.
"You watch all of their tape and they're fitting gaps, have a great pass rush," Joe Alt said. "The entire front does a great job and they all just know where to be."
They are also a deep unit along the defensive line, as they cycle through a number of players that are constantly moving into different spots.
For Slater's side, the bulk of his work will come against Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall, who have spent the majority of the snaps so far on that side.
Nwosu and Hall have combined for 18 total pressures so far, as they are also active in the run game with five run stops.
It will be key for Slater and the entire offensive line to be in sync, as no matter who is on which side, they all play connected to try and wreak havoc.
"They play very well together and you can see that in a lot of small places. Very sound defense. It's going to be a challenge but it's going to be a fun challenge," Alt said. "We're ready to put together the best game plan we can, be confident and just attack it. Just play free."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
CB Cam Hart
The Chargers defensive backs, including Hart, will get a big test this week going up against the NFL's leading receiver.
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league with 405 receiving yards and six touchdowns heading into Week 4, a year after finishing with an NFL-high 1,793 receiving yards in 2025.
"The way he attacks the ball, the play speed, drive phase, his spatial awareness and instincts," Harbaugh said. "Really got all the tools."
He's become the unquestioned No. 1 target for the Seahawks, and a steady target that continuously moves the chains for them. 22 of his 27 receptions this season have gone for first downs.
And a big part of it, says Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, is because of how he can do it all.
"I think his feet are incredible," O'Leary said about Smith-Njigba. "I think how he gets in and out of breaks, how he can go full speed and change directions, he can come back to the ball. It's awesome.
"He's very talented, he runs deep routes well, runs quick game well, runs rub routes, all of it," O'Leary added. "He's well rounded, but I do think the acceleration and feet to get in and out, it's impressive."
There's a chance we'll see Smith-Njigba lined up against Hart a couple of times throughout the afternoon.
He has lined up for the most part on the side Hart has seen the majority of his snaps so far this year as the receiver on the left side.
But he does move around quite a bit, meaning it will take a full team effort from Hart and the rest of the defensive backs to slow down the receiver.
Check out the best photos from practice on Wednesday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
S Genesis Smith
The rookie made his first splash in the NFL last week.
Smith notched the first and second interceptions of his NFL career in Week 3, flashing the ball skills the Bolts were excited about back in April.
"I feel like it's a blessing," Smith said this week about his interceptions. "Just trying to do my one-eleventh, so I can help the team out in any way possible."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "Made some great plays, two interceptions, unbelievable. Tremendous, arrow up and going in a great direction."
Smith showed just how capable he is to disrupt the plays in a variety of ways, both jumping in front of a route and also tracking the ball down the field for interceptions.
It's exactly what was on tape at Arizona, and what he showed he can do throughout the offseason.
"When a guy is consistent on that, he did it in college, it's in his DNA, he tracks well, he anticipates well, it's a matter of time until he does it at this level," O'Leary added. "It's good to see him doing it."
Derwin James, Jr. added: "I told him, you can go make a pick on Josh Allen for your first two picks, you should have all the confidence in the world. He's a guy, he doesn't lack confidence. He's humble, but a guy that works hard... He just wants to get better every day."
Smith made the most of his opportunities in Week 3 and now looks to build on it against a Seattle offense that will also look to attack a defense down the field.
"The mindset and the goal is to always get one percent better each day," Smith said. "Continue to try and do that day in and day out, stay level-headed and stay humble."