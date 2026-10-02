3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Seahawks in Week 4

S Genesis Smith

The rookie made his first splash in the NFL last week.

Smith notched the first and second interceptions of his NFL career in Week 3, flashing the ball skills the Bolts were excited about back in April.

"I feel like it's a blessing," Smith said this week about his interceptions. "Just trying to do my one-eleventh, so I can help the team out in any way possible."

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "Made some great plays, two interceptions, unbelievable. Tremendous, arrow up and going in a great direction."

Smith showed just how capable he is to disrupt the plays in a variety of ways, both jumping in front of a route and also tracking the ball down the field for interceptions.

It's exactly what was on tape at Arizona, and what he showed he can do throughout the offseason.

"When a guy is consistent on that, he did it in college, it's in his DNA, he tracks well, he anticipates well, it's a matter of time until he does it at this level," O'Leary added. "It's good to see him doing it."

Derwin James, Jr. added: "I told him, you can go make a pick on Josh Allen for your first two picks, you should have all the confidence in the world. He's a guy, he doesn't lack confidence. He's humble, but a guy that works hard... He just wants to get better every day."

Smith made the most of his opportunities in Week 3 and now looks to build on it against a Seattle offense that will also look to attack a defense down the field.