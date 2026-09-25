5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Bills in Week 3

The Bots are ready to hit the road.
The Chargers and Bills play Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. (PT).
The Chargers-Bills betting line shows the Bolts are Week 3 underdogs.
Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 3.
1. Lots of urgency
After two games at home, the Chargers are prepping for their first road contest of 2026.
It just might be their toughest game on the entire schedule.
Add in the fact that the Bolts have gotten off to an uncharacteristic 0-2 start, and the Chargers are well-aware of what is at stake Sunday in Buffalo.
"I trust the guys in the locker room and I don't think anyone is panicked or worried, because that's not going to do us any good," Justin Herbert said. "It's moving onto the next play and understanding we're close, we've made mistakes.
"Now, it's how do we fix them and how do we move on?"
Alec Ingold added: "Not a whole lot of overreaction but a lot of urgency. It's what you would want from the locker room. You don't want to be in this situation but there's no pointing fingers."
In fact, Ingold said going on the road and sticking together might end up being a turning point early in the season.
"I feel like this week is exactly what we need," Ingold said. "Long trip, get away from home and go to work, go on a business trip, and go into the fire at a new stadium against a red-hot team. We're going to take our shot."
Justin Eboigbe added: "When times are tough, you've got to rely on the group you've got."
While the Chargers are searching for answers, the Bills and all-world quarterback Josh Allen have lit up the scoreboard with back-to-back wins.
The biggest eye-popping stat from Buffalo's offense?
Allen and the Bills average 9.1 per play on first down, meaning they essentially get themselves in second-and-1 each play.
Buffalo's offense is also producing 0.337 EPA per play and have scored 10 touchdowns on just 21 drives (47.6 percent), both stats that obviously lead the entire NFL.
In short, the Chargers defense is going to be tested in ways they haven't been this season.
And the Bolts offense will look for massive improvements after a pair of disappointing showings.
The Chargers are touchdown underdogs as they head to Buffalo and begin a brutal seven-game gauntlet on the schedule.
With September coming to an end, there is an extreme sense of urgency with the Bolts.
"We've got to prove it," Ingold said. "Everything is great in OTAs and camp, but we're going through the smoke right now. I think we'll be better off because of it."
Eboigbe added: "We've got to dig ourselves out of this hole and there's 15 more games to go. One game at a time."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said: "More interested in work than talking."
2. Simplifying the offense?
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel was blunt and direct Thursday when asked about the state of his unit.
"I don't think it's a secret," McDaniel said. "Plain and simple, it's below our expectations and below a lot of peoples' expectations as well."
He later added: "We're not standing on business in the least."
The Bolts have been hindered by penalties, dropped passes and a lack of juice in the running game.
But one area that was a topic of conversation for McDaniel this week was the amount of pre-snap motion the Chargers are running.
Through two games, the Bolts have put somebody in motion on 91 of their 113 offensive plays. That motion percentage of 74.6 leads the league.
But is that making things too complex on that side of the ball?
"Of course, I consider it," McDaniel said when asked about simplifying the offense. "I consider pretty much everything. If I'm saying not to overreact either way, good or bad, I have to do the same."
"What I know how to do is evolve," McDaniel continued. "I think it's kind of lazy to say, 'OK, there's the result. Not good. Let's do the opposite.' That's not why I'm here."
He then added: "What I do is not a stagnant thing. Two games in, I have a better idea of what guys are comfortable is right now."
McDaniel is correct on his point about not being stagnant before the snap.
In his four seasons as the Dolphins Head Coach, Miami ran 3,013 plays with pre-snap motion. That is 200-plus more plays with pre-snap motion that the 49ers, who were second on the list.
We'll see if McDaniel dials down the motion this week.
While that certainly isn't the Bolts biggest issue offensively, perhaps it could help simplify the entire operation and get the unit more in rhythm.
"It's a lot of correctible little things," said Ingold, who was with McDaniel in Miami the past four seasons. "It's just consistency and trusting each other. We're shooting ourselves in the foot a number of different ways and it can look very disjointed."
Herbert added: "Every NFL offense is a complicated one. It's just on us to be studying our stuff and making sure we're ready to go."
McDaniel repeatedly said this week that the tape offers all of the teaching lessons necessary.
With Week 3 on the horizon, the Bolts need their offense is get going rather quickly.
"Honing, practicing," Harbaugh said. "Working on the execution both from a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint."
McDaniel added: "It can be a loss in vain or a loss in lesson … we've been focused entirely on the latter."
3. Don't forget about James Cook
Allen gets plenty of the headlines and credit for the success of Buffalo's offense.
And rightfully so.
But don't forget about James Cook, who has blossomed into one the league's top running backs in his own right.
Entering this weekend, Cook ranks fifth in the NFL with 192 rushing yards and his 5.6 average yards per carry is second among running back with at least 30 attempts this season.
The Bolts run defense, meanwhile, has impressed through the first two games under Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary.
Through two games, the Chargers run defense ranks fifth in defensive EPA per play (-0.257).
The Chargers currently have allowed just three explosive runs so far this season, tied for the second-fewest in the league.
That means it should be strength vs. strength on the ground Sunday in Buffalo.
"[O'Leary] does a great job of dialing up a plan for us each week. I feel like the first two weeks were good, but we always feel like we can do better," Jamaree Caldwell said. "With [Cook] being such a great running back, I feel like we all are dialed in.
"Let's lock into our plan, execute and play with our hands," Caldwell added.
O'Leary said it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort to stop Cook — and Allen — on the road.
"I think our front and coverage in the run game tied together has been really good the last couple of weeks," O'Leary said. "When you play an offense like this, maybe your run stats don't look the same the have the first couple of games, you're trying to stop a total offense.
'Our linebackers make sure we tackle the ball when it does get out. We feel good about what we can do to compete in the run game," O'Leary added. "The first couple of games we've been good up front, the D-tackles have been playing hard, square and physical. We're looking forward to that the rest of the year."
4. Gadsden ready for bigger role
It was an eventful week for the Chargers tight end room.
David Njoku was put on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, meaning the veteran will miss at leadt four games.
Charlie Kolar appeared as if he was also headed to IR, but the good prognosis after Monday's forearm surgery meant that wasn't the case.
The Bolts then signed Hayden Rucci to the active roster Tuesday to pair with Oronde Gadsden, who had been the only healthy tight end in that room.
It's a familiar situation for Gadsden, who took on a bigger role in Week 3 last season on the way to a solid rookie season of 664 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
"It's what I had last year, was the same thing that got me active last year," Gadsden said this week. "It's not like I haven't done it before. I've played football and have played that many plays before, so that's how I'm coming at each and every play."
McDaniel declined to get into specifics of how the reconfigured tight end room would affect personnel against the Bills.
But the Chargers OC — and others — expressed plenty of confidence in Gadsden to take on a larger role.
"I'm excited for OG and his opportunities, finding different grooves in the offense to give a playmaker the ball and have him be impactful in the run game," McDaniel said. "Certainly with the injuries in his position room, that gives you more opportunities."
Harbaugh added: "A lot of confidence in Oronde's game. So many things that he does well."
Rucci, by the way, should be involved in the offense, too, especially in the run game.
He spent time on Miam's practice squad the last two seasons with McDaniel.
"It's super refreshing to be back in this offense, back with Mike. I can already tell it's a great group of guys around here, so I'm excited for it," Rucci said.
He later added: "I know we're down right now, we need some help at the tight end position, so whatever I'm asked to do. The offense is familiar to me, I feel like I can come in and help in different ways. I think my biggest attribute is the blocking aspect, how I've made my career and gotten to that point is through that."
View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.
5. All eyes on explosive plays
As mentioned above, the Bolts run defense has been elite at limiting explosive plays so far in 2026.
The Chargers have allowed just three rushes of 10-plus yards on 61 run plays, as that 4.9 percentage is good for third in the league.
But they will have their hands full against a Buffalo offense that leads the league in explosive play rate on the ground.
The Bills have 11 such runs on 51 attempts, good for 21.6 percent.
"That's our emphasis every week," Derwin James said. "We don't want those explosive plays because I feel like as a defense, if you give up the explosive plays, that's the quickest ways to lose in this league."
Oh yes, did we mention Buffalo are No. 1 in explosive play rate throwing the ball, too?
The Bills have hit on 15-plus yard passes on 16 of their 70 attempts, good for a 22.9 percent.
"These guys are a complete team," Khalil Mack said. "They run the ball, pass the ball efficiently. It's going to be a hell of a challenge that we're looking forward to."
The Chargers defense ranks 12th by giving up explosive pass plays just 12.7-percent of the time.
On the flip side, the Bolts have been in the middle of the pack with explosive plays on offense.
The unit ranks 18th in explosive play rate with passes (13.6 percent) and are 19th on run plays (10.6 percent).
The Bolts might be able to take advantage of a Bills defense that has allowed 30-plus points in each game this season.
Buffalo's defense ranks 19th in explosive play rate allowed on run plays (12.2 percent) and are 27th on pass plays (17.4 percent).
The Chargers hired McDaniel this offseason to boost their offense, something Ingold still has faith in ahead of Sunday's game.
"This is where his authenticity and consistency shows up. This is where he's at his best," Ingold said. "Time will tell, but his work ethic, character and consistency are all there."