5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Bills in Week 3

The Bots are ready to hit the road.

The Chargers and Bills play Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Bills betting line shows the Bolts are Week 3 underdogs.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 3.

1. Lots of urgency

After two games at home, the Chargers are prepping for their first road contest of 2026.

It just might be their toughest game on the entire schedule.

Add in the fact that the Bolts have gotten off to an uncharacteristic 0-2 start, and the Chargers are well-aware of what is at stake Sunday in Buffalo.

"I trust the guys in the locker room and I don't think anyone is panicked or worried, because that's not going to do us any good," Justin Herbert said. "It's moving onto the next play and understanding we're close, we've made mistakes.

"Now, it's how do we fix them and how do we move on?"

Alec Ingold added: "Not a whole lot of overreaction but a lot of urgency. It's what you would want from the locker room. You don't want to be in this situation but there's no pointing fingers."

In fact, Ingold said going on the road and sticking together might end up being a turning point early in the season.

"I feel like this week is exactly what we need," Ingold said. "Long trip, get away from home and go to work, go on a business trip, and go into the fire at a new stadium against a red-hot team. We're going to take our shot."

Justin Eboigbe added: "When times are tough, you've got to rely on the group you've got."

While the Chargers are searching for answers, the Bills and all-world quarterback Josh Allen have lit up the scoreboard with back-to-back wins.

The biggest eye-popping stat from Buffalo's offense?

Allen and the Bills average 9.1 per play on first down, meaning they essentially get themselves in second-and-1 each play.

Buffalo's offense is also producing 0.337 EPA per play and have scored 10 touchdowns on just 21 drives (47.6 percent), both stats that obviously lead the entire NFL.

In short, the Chargers defense is going to be tested in ways they haven't been this season.

And the Bolts offense will look for massive improvements after a pair of disappointing showings.

The Chargers are touchdown underdogs as they head to Buffalo and begin a brutal seven-game gauntlet on the schedule.

With September coming to an end, there is an extreme sense of urgency with the Bolts.

"We've got to prove it," Ingold said. "Everything is great in OTAs and camp, but we're going through the smoke right now. I think we'll be better off because of it."

Eboigbe added: "We've got to dig ourselves out of this hole and there's 15 more games to go. One game at a time."