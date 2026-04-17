Who's on the Chargers Roster to Open 2026 Offseason Program?

Wide Receiver (8)

Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, JaQuae Jackson, Dalevon Campbell, Luke Grimm

McConkey once again leads the Bolts wide receiver group a year after leading them in receiving yards (789) and adding six touchdowns. He has now tallied 1,978 yards in his first two NFL seasons, the second-most among players drafted in his class, as his 13 touchdowns lead the group.

Johnston also headlines the Bolts receiver group, as the 24-year-old put together another strong season. He set a new career-best yardage total with 735 and once again had a knack for the end zone, scoring a team-leading eight touchdowns.

Harris, who now enters his second season, played a big role as a blocker and showed flashes of his ability on every level on the field. He showed up in a big way when needed as 18 of his 30 receptions went for first downs.

Davis and KeAndre Lambert-Smith also return as they each handled their respective return duties last season, as the rest of the group is rounded out by Luke Grimm, Dalevon Campbell and JaQuae Jackson, each of whom spent time on the team's practice squad last season.

Tight End (4)

Oronde Gadsden, Charlie Kolar, Tanner McLachlan, Thomas Yassmin

The Chargers added Kolar in free agency to add an element of blocking and toughness to McDaniel's offense.

A 2022 fourth-round pick of the Ravens, Kolar is listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and ranked sixth with a run-blocking grade of 71.5 among tight ends with at least 400 snaps in 2025 according to Pro Football Focus.

He joined Gadsden, who is looking to build off a solid rookie season after he was a 2025 fifth-round pick out of Syracuse. The 22-year-old had a strong rookie year that saw him catch 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns.

The group is rounded out by Tanner McLachlan and Thomas Yassmin, who signed reserve/future deals after last season.

Offensive Line (10)

Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange, Trey Pipkins III, Trevor Penning, Kayode Awosika, Ben Cleveland, Branson Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger

The bookend tackles for the Chargers are set as they are slated to get both Slater and Alt back for 2026.

When healthy, the pair offer the Chargers All-Pro level tackles and elevate the play of everyone around them, something they missed last season with Slater missing the whole year and Alt being limited to six games.

The Chargers added to the offensive line this free agency with the signing of center Tyler Biadasz, who brings veteran experience to the middle of the line. A Top 10 rated player at his position in 2025 by PFF, he now has a big role as a leader on offense.

The Bolts made more movement in free agency bringing back Pipkins and Penning, while also adding Strange as an outside signing to add more competition to their respective positions.