Who's on the Chargers Roster to Open 2026 Offseason Program?

The Bolts are almost back in the building.
The Chargers are slated to begin Phase One of their 2026 voluntary offseason program on Monday, kicking off another spring in El Segundo.
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.
And while the roster will surely get some more additions soon, especially with the 2026 NFL Draft less than a week away, here's a look at the 67 players the Bolts currently have on the roster as of mid-April:
OFFENSE
Quarterback (3)
Justin Herbert, Trey Lance, DJ Uiagalelei
Herbert, the Chargers franchise quarterback, showed why he's one of the toughest players in the league with a Pro Bowl campaign in 2025.
Herbert completed 340 of 512 passes (66.4 percent) for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while also tallying a career-best 498 rushing yards and two scores. He did it all while navigating a plethora of injuries along the offensive line and also playing through a fractured left hand late in the season.
The pairing of Herbert and new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel could lead to the quarterback's best season yet in 2026.
The quarterback room behind Herbert remains the same from the end of last season.
Lance returned in free agency after playing last season as the Bolts backup. He filled in nicely multiple times for Herbert during the 2025 season and earned a start in the regular-season finale.
Uiagalelei's showing in the preseason helped earn him a spot on the practice squad the entire season and a futures deal earlier this offseason.
Fullback (2)
Alec Ingold, Scott Matlock (FB/DL)
Ingold, a recent free agent addition, joins the Chargers for his first season after spending four seasons in Miami with McDaniel.
The veteran fullback comes with plenty of experience having played 107 games over his career and contributed on offense as well, tallying 667 total yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.
Matlock, meanwhile, was the team's starter at fullback last season, playing 16 games and logging over 300 offensive snaps.
Running Back (5)
Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal, Keaton Mitchell, Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson
Hampton spearheads a running back group with plenty of depth.
The 2025 first-round pick ran for 545 yards and scored four touchdowns in nine games, in addition to 32 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. He missed some time with an ankle injury but showed the explosiveness and physical running that made him the No. 22 overall pick.
Behind Hampton is the pair of Vidal and Mitchell, both of whom have shown what they're capable of in the NFL.
Vidal, who returned to the Chargers as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, produced 643 rushing yards and three scores last season as he stepped in when Hampton was injured. Mitchell, who signed with the Chargers this offseason, is an explosive runner that has averaged 6.3 yards per carry in his career.
Patterson is also back with the Bolts after he was an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, as he played in six games and made a start while recording 159 rushing yards and a touchdown in 2025. Johnson rounds out the group after spending last season on the practice squad.
Wide Receiver (8)
Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, JaQuae Jackson, Dalevon Campbell, Luke Grimm
McConkey once again leads the Bolts wide receiver group a year after leading them in receiving yards (789) and adding six touchdowns. He has now tallied 1,978 yards in his first two NFL seasons, the second-most among players drafted in his class, as his 13 touchdowns lead the group.
Johnston also headlines the Bolts receiver group, as the 24-year-old put together another strong season. He set a new career-best yardage total with 735 and once again had a knack for the end zone, scoring a team-leading eight touchdowns.
Harris, who now enters his second season, played a big role as a blocker and showed flashes of his ability on every level on the field. He showed up in a big way when needed as 18 of his 30 receptions went for first downs.
Davis and KeAndre Lambert-Smith also return as they each handled their respective return duties last season, as the rest of the group is rounded out by Luke Grimm, Dalevon Campbell and JaQuae Jackson, each of whom spent time on the team's practice squad last season.
Tight End (4)
Oronde Gadsden, Charlie Kolar, Tanner McLachlan, Thomas Yassmin
The Chargers added Kolar in free agency to add an element of blocking and toughness to McDaniel's offense.
A 2022 fourth-round pick of the Ravens, Kolar is listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and ranked sixth with a run-blocking grade of 71.5 among tight ends with at least 400 snaps in 2025 according to Pro Football Focus.
He joined Gadsden, who is looking to build off a solid rookie season after he was a 2025 fifth-round pick out of Syracuse. The 22-year-old had a strong rookie year that saw him catch 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns.
The group is rounded out by Tanner McLachlan and Thomas Yassmin, who signed reserve/future deals after last season.
Offensive Line (10)
Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange, Trey Pipkins III, Trevor Penning, Kayode Awosika, Ben Cleveland, Branson Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger
The bookend tackles for the Chargers are set as they are slated to get both Slater and Alt back for 2026.
When healthy, the pair offer the Chargers All-Pro level tackles and elevate the play of everyone around them, something they missed last season with Slater missing the whole year and Alt being limited to six games.
The Chargers added to the offensive line this free agency with the signing of center Tyler Biadasz, who brings veteran experience to the middle of the line. A Top 10 rated player at his position in 2025 by PFF, he now has a big role as a leader on offense.
The Bolts made more movement in free agency bringing back Pipkins and Penning, while also adding Strange as an outside signing to add more competition to their respective positions.
Awosika, Cleveland, Taylor and Kaltenberger round out the group as they will be important depth as they continue to progress through the offseason.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line (7)
Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Justin Eboigbe, Scott Matlock (FB/DL), TeRah Edwards, Josh Fuga
Tart returned to the Chargers far before free agency kicked off after a pair of high-level seasons in powder blue. He posted a 74.7 PFF run defense grade in 2025, good for fifth among all linemen with at least 240 snaps.
Caldwell also figures to be another important piece in his second year after playing in all 17 games as a rookie and notching his first career sack.
The Chargers brought in Tomlinson in free agency as a big presence along the interior, as he adds to a group that also included Eboigbe coming off a 6.0-sack season.
The group is rounded out by Matlock, who logged just 18 defensive snaps last season and played primarily at fullback. Edwards and Fuga both spent time on the practice squad.
Edge Rusher (5)
Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree, Kyle Kennard, Garmon Randolph
Familiar faces return for the Chargers on the edge as they open the offseason program.
The team welcomed back Mack ahead of free agency once again as the future Hall of Famer, who has 113.0 career sacks, showed last season how he's still an impact pass rusher and run defender. Not to mention the leadership he brings to the defense and the team as a whole.
Tuipulotu also returns to the fold after the best season of his young career. He had a career-best 13.0 sacks in 2025 — good for the sixth-most in the NFL — to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career and has a chance to build on it another year as a starter.
The veteran Dupree returns as a depth piece, while Kennard, a 2025 fourth-round pick, could look to take a step forward in Year 2 after seeing limited action as a rookie. Randolph rounds out the group after spending last season on the practice squad.
Linebacker (7)
Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman, Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips, Junior Colson, Marlowe Wax, Emany Johnson
A team captain for the first time in his young career last season, Henley now enters Year 4 as one of the clear leaders of the unit. Henley once again led the team in total tackles with 103 and added 3.5 sacks, two picks and five pass breakups as he became one of eight NFL players in 2025 to record 80 tackles, multiple sacks, multiple interceptions and five passes defensed.
The group behind him of Dye, Perryman and Phillips all return, as the latter two were brought back to complete the depth of a unit that has seen all step up at different times. Phillips was an All-Pro on special teams in 2025
Colson enters Year 3 with a big year ahead of him as his first two seasons in the NFL have been affected by injuries, while Wax looks to contribute once again after playing all 17 games as an important part of special teams. Johnson adds to the depth of the unit after spending time on the practice squad the last two years.
Defensive Back (13)
Derwin James, Jr., Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson, RJ Mickens, Deane Leonard, Kendall Williamson, Nikko Reed, Eric Rogers, Isas Waxter, Jordan Oladokun
The Chargers defensive back group returns with a number of impact players at key spots.
Starting with the safety unit, it all starts on the back end with James.
A team leader and back-to-back Second-Team All-Pro, he leads the way on and off the field as he finished the regular season second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and six tackles for loss. He also tacked on three interceptions, which tied a career-high and were the most he's had since his rookie season in 2018.
Molden, who signed a multi-year contract extension in 2025, also brings the veteran presence as does Jefferson, a fan favorite, who returned to the Chargers as a free agent and will once again provide veteran leadership and a tone-setting style of play.
Mickens, a 2025 sixth-round pick, flashed as a rookie, while Kendall Williamson is a key special teams player who stayed with the Chargers this offseason as an exclusive rights free agent.
At cornerback, Jackson had a team-best 12 passes defensed while tying for the team lead with four interceptions as he emerged as a playmaker in his first season with the team.
The Bolts also return Still and Hart for Year 3, who also saw a big part in the action as the duo led the team in snaps among the position last season. The two combined for 18 passes defensed in 2025, as Hart notched his first career interception as well.
Leonard, a special teams ace who has been a fixture on that unit and also the defense, returned in free agency, as he joins Reed, an undrafted free agent last season who played in five games, as added depth to the team.
Rounding out the group is the trio of young players in Rogers, Waxter and Oladokun.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Specialists (4)
Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Josh Harris, Peter Bowden
The NFL's all-time leader in field goal percentage, Dicker has been nothing short of elite in his first four seasons in the NFL. He added another 38 field goals as he earned the first Pro Bowl honor of his career in 2025.
A big special teams re-signing in free agency was bringing back long snapper Josh Harris, as the Bolts special teams will run back the trio that also includes punter JK Scott.
Finally, Bowden rounds out the group after being signed to a reserve/futures deal in January as a long snapper.