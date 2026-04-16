5 Takeaways: Why Chargers GM Joe Hortiz Has Plenty of Options in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

We're a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and assistant GM Chad Alexander held their annual pre-draft press conference Thursday at The Bolt, chatting with reporters for nearly 45 minutes in El Segundo.

Here are five takeaways from Hortiz and Alexander:

1. Trade down from No. 22?

The Chargers hold the No. 22 overall pick in Round 1 next week, and we know they won't be taking a quarterback.

Hortiz also ruled out a few other positions on Thursday morning.

"Probably punter or kicker. Long snapper," Hortiz quipped.

But other than that? It appears that all other options are all on the table for the Chargers in the first round, especially because they know the uncertainty that comes with that spot considering the Bolts took Omarion Hampton at No. 22 a year ago.

"When we were picking No. 5 [in 2024], we had a strong belief that Joe [Alt] would be there, like 99.9 percent belief," Hortiz said. "At 22, you don't know. You just got to approach it like the second or third round.

"These are the guys that are going to be in our window, any of these players above them we take without question. Now it's this group sorted, what's our order. To be able to predict, it's so hard," Hortiz continued. "Obviously, there's certain positions that do go higher than others in the draft, so you think to yourself there could be a run on this, there could be a run on that.

"You can't anticipate it, you can't say, 'He's not going to be there so we don't have to worry about considering them.' You got to factor them all in and be prepared," Hortiz added.

Alexander also commented on the Chargers draft approach of being in the early 20s for the second straight year.

"We want to let the board fall to us … get the best player and the best fit for the Chargers," Alexander said.

However, with only five total selections at their disposal, there's a chance the Bolts could look to trade down from No. 22 and accumulate more picks for later in the draft.

Hortiz said Thursday that trade conversations between teams are "very loose" at the moment but he noted that tenor usually changes by next week.

"The calls start heating up and you start identifying," Hortiz said. "Teams behind us could be like, 'We want to get this guy, the range we think he'll be.'"

As mentioned above, the Chargers held the No. 22 pick and stayed put by taking Hampton, a star running back from North Carolina, even though they had trade offers on the table.

"It takes two to tango. Some years over the drafts I've been a part of, you think there's no way we're going to get calls and then the phone rings," Hortiz said. "Last year our phone rang a couple of times, and we just loved Omarion and fired up we took him.

"You never anticipate, 'The phone is going to ring.' You have to be ready and that's what we'll be and that's what we are right now," Hortiz added. "You got to look at every possibility, but to say this will be an easy trade back year, it's hard to say. It really depends on who's there."

And if a trade doesn't materialize? Hortiz said he's just fine with making five picks in all.