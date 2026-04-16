5 Takeaways: Why Chargers GM Joe Hortiz Has Plenty of Options in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

We're a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft.
Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and assistant GM Chad Alexander held their annual pre-draft press conference Thursday at The Bolt, chatting with reporters for nearly 45 minutes in El Segundo.
Here are five takeaways from Hortiz and Alexander:
1. Trade down from No. 22?
The Chargers hold the No. 22 overall pick in Round 1 next week, and we know they won't be taking a quarterback.
Hortiz also ruled out a few other positions on Thursday morning.
"Probably punter or kicker. Long snapper," Hortiz quipped.
But other than that? It appears that all other options are all on the table for the Chargers in the first round, especially because they know the uncertainty that comes with that spot considering the Bolts took Omarion Hampton at No. 22 a year ago.
"When we were picking No. 5 [in 2024], we had a strong belief that Joe [Alt] would be there, like 99.9 percent belief," Hortiz said. "At 22, you don't know. You just got to approach it like the second or third round.
"These are the guys that are going to be in our window, any of these players above them we take without question. Now it's this group sorted, what's our order. To be able to predict, it's so hard," Hortiz continued. "Obviously, there's certain positions that do go higher than others in the draft, so you think to yourself there could be a run on this, there could be a run on that.
"You can't anticipate it, you can't say, 'He's not going to be there so we don't have to worry about considering them.' You got to factor them all in and be prepared," Hortiz added.
Alexander also commented on the Chargers draft approach of being in the early 20s for the second straight year.
"We want to let the board fall to us … get the best player and the best fit for the Chargers," Alexander said.
However, with only five total selections at their disposal, there's a chance the Bolts could look to trade down from No. 22 and accumulate more picks for later in the draft.
Hortiz said Thursday that trade conversations between teams are "very loose" at the moment but he noted that tenor usually changes by next week.
"The calls start heating up and you start identifying," Hortiz said. "Teams behind us could be like, 'We want to get this guy, the range we think he'll be.'"
As mentioned above, the Chargers held the No. 22 pick and stayed put by taking Hampton, a star running back from North Carolina, even though they had trade offers on the table.
"It takes two to tango. Some years over the drafts I've been a part of, you think there's no way we're going to get calls and then the phone rings," Hortiz said. "Last year our phone rang a couple of times, and we just loved Omarion and fired up we took him.
"You never anticipate, 'The phone is going to ring.' You have to be ready and that's what we'll be and that's what we are right now," Hortiz added. "You got to look at every possibility, but to say this will be an easy trade back year, it's hard to say. It really depends on who's there."
And if a trade doesn't materialize? Hortiz said he's just fine with making five picks in all.
"Yeah, that's what we have and that's what we'll use. A trade may not materialize in the first, may end up in the second. We'll listen to all offers that come in," Hortiz said.
2. From tackle to guard?
Two-plus years into his tenure as GM, Hortiz has built a deep roster that doesn't have many holds at this point in the calendar.
"I feel like we can go out and play a game tomorrow if needed," Hortiz said.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said last month that Cole Strange is the current starter at right guard. Hortiz on Thursday mentioned Trevor Penning and Kayode Awosika as options at left guard.
Most draft pundits project interior offensive line and edge rusher as the Chargers biggest "needs," but if we look at guards specifically, the Chargers might be in a tough spot at No. 22.
The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler has Olaivavega Ioane as his No. 12 overall prospect as the Penn State product is viewed as the consensus top guard in the draft.
Brugler's next two guard prospects — Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis and Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon — are at No. 34 and No. 57, respectively, in Brugler's rankings.
However, there are some prospects such as Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, for example, who played primarily tackle in college but who could move inside to guard in the NFL.
Hortiz and Alexander were asked how they evaluate tackles and potentially project them inside in the pros.
"Talking about versatility with offensive linemen, you're looking for football intelligence, guys that say they're willing to play inside, guys that have had maybe some practice reps at it, at their own school or All-Star games," Alexander said. "Tackles with that core strength that can hold down and anchor against the bull and fly off the ball. Mostly just intelligence and football demeanor and want-to.
"There are certain guys in the draft, and it seems like every year, that show that versatility and willingness to be versatile and do whatever it takes to help the team win. It's one of the attributes of a quality offensive lineman," Alexander added. "The unselfishness and willing to do whatever you can to be a great teammate, help the team win and compete at the highest level."
Is game film vital for this equation? Or do evaluators rely more on a prospect's traits and athletic profile?
Hortiz gave his view of the situation.
"If they played guard, you see the guard reps," Hortiz said, "But you watch a lot of film and you can find enough plays over the course of three, four, five games where that tackle is head up versus a big, which is probably what life is going to be like at guard.
"You can find situations where this projects well for guard, certainly in the area they have to cover is more condensed so you're looking at their short area redirect, pass pro," Hortiz added. "If they've played some guard, it helps, it does. You go back to junior tape, sophomore tape, just to see how he looks in there."
3. A look at the edge room
The other projected position of need by draft experts — edge rusher — also came up on Thursday.
The Chargers current group is led by Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack, with Bud Dupree, Kyle Kennard and Garmon Randolph also on the roster.
Hortiz said Thursday that adding to the edge room — either in the draft and after it in free agency — is certainly on the table for the Chargers.
"The edge room, you're always look to add in. I think the draft is really deep with edges, and there's some guys out there on the street that might be available after the draft," Hortiz said.
In terms of the draft, Hortiz said the Chargers aren't locked in to taking a certain type of edge rusher — if they do draft one at all.
Tuipulotu and Mack are viewed as power rushers, and Dupree falls into that category, too.
"I don't think we want to pigeon hole, 'We want this type of player.' We want a good football player at every position we take," Hortiz said. "If there's an undersized edge rusher who's a good football player, great. If they're a power rusher and strong edge setter, great.
"As long as they play the game hard, love the game, great teammate, high football character, someone we'd be proud to take, we'll take him," Hortiz added.
As for Kennard, Hortiz said Thursday he hopes that 2025 fourth-round pick takes a jump in Year 2 after playing just 80 defensive snaps as a rookie.
"Watching him progress over the course of the season, in practice … he's been working hard this offseason, that's the expectation that he continues to develop," Hortiz said.
He later added: "The reports have been positive. Big jump Year 1 to Year 2, that's when a lot of guys can make it because they spend pre-Year 1 training for the 40, vertical jump, they're not working on their bodies. It's a great opportunity for him this year."
USA soccer legend Landon Donovan and NFL star Tony Jefferson went head-to-head at The Bolt in a cross-sport skills battle. From juggling a soccer ball to testing their arms with a football, and even a 1v1 dribbling showdown, both athletes stepped outside their comfort zones. With the debut of our new accuracy board, the competition brought out the best in both worlds.
4. Updates on Rashawn Slater & Joe Alt
Hortiz on Thursday offered an encouraging update on tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, both of whom are looking to return from season-ending injuries.
"I think they're ahead of schedule … both tracking well and looking forward to seeing them out there," Hortiz said.
Out there as in during the Chargers offseason program? That begins on Monday.
"Yeah, I think they'll be involved in some capacity. Coming back from injuries, you don't rush anything, there's no need to rush it," Hortiz said. "Let them come back, be healthy, the target is for the start of training camp. But I think they'll be out there getting some work."
Alt played in six games and earned Pro Bowl honors before an ankle injury ended his second season.
Slater is looking to return from a much more serious injury as he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in training camp.
Hortiz noted Thursday that Slater appears to be on track, but he added that the rash of injuries up front in 2025 might lend him to add extra depth in the trenches.
"My expectations, where he is, where he's been, where he was in the fall, it's a different recovery time. No rush, but everything indicator is he's ahead of schedule and doing really well," Hortiz said. "We're not going to rush it, we're going to take our time, there's a timeline to recover from that. Go through the steps, but he looks great.
"I look out the window, he's out there working, moving around. I feel good about it," Hortiz continued.
"Now, if last year proved anything it's that you can never have too many tackles, just like the year before proved you can't have too many corners. You can never have too many of anything," Hortiz added. "It doesn't change our approach. If there's a tackle in the draft that we like and he's sitting there when we're picking, and he's the top guy, we'll take him."
5. Hortiz refutes Johnston trade rumors
Finally, Hortiz touched on three players on the Chargers current roster on Thursday.
The first was wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a 2022 first-round pick who is entering his fourth season in the NFL.
The Chargers have until May 1 to pick up his fifth-year option.
"We're talking about it. We're still discussing things," Hortiz said.
The Chargers GM then offered a more definitive stance on Johnston when asked about trade rumors that have swirled on social media.
"No," Hortiz said when asked if Johnston has been made available in a trade. "I'm not active on Twitter, but I have family members and sons that are as you guys know.
"There's a lot of rumors out there on Twitter," Hortiz added. "I could tell you this, I have made zero calls about Quentin, and I've had zero calls regarding Quentin."
Johnston has led the Bolts in touchdown catches the past two seasons with eight apiece in 2024 and 2025.
Hortiz was also asked about potential contract extensions for Tuipulotu and Derwin James, both of whom are entering the final season of their respective contracts.
"Yeah, we talked to [Derwin], his representation. I think that will heat up after the draft," Hortiz said.
He offered a similar answer when asked about Tuipulotu.
"Yeah, same. Looking forward to getting into that, but right now the focus is on the draft," Hortiz said.
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.