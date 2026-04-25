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Chargers Select Guard Logan Taylor in Round 6 of 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:51 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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The Chargers selected Boston College guard Logan Taylor in the sixth round (No. 202 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler offered the following breakdown of Taylor:

Taylor doesn't play with consistent leverage or power, but he is intelligent, tough and competitive as a short-area base blocker. Similar to Brandon Linder, he projects best as a blocker in a phone booth at guard and a potential emergency flex outside at tackle.

Taylor, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 314 pounds, is the third offensive linemen the Bolts have drafted this year along with Jake Slaughter and Travis Burke.

Taylor played in 49 career games at Boston College, making 46 starts in all, 19 of which came at guard.

A two-time team captain, Taylor was a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2025.

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