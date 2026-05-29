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Who Did NFL.com Choose as 'Most Underappreciated' Chargers Player?

NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice spotlighted one player on each roster whom he believes deserves more appreciation around the NFL

May 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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Donte Jackson quickly became one of the most important players on the Chargers defense in 2025.

The veteran cornerback came in and played at a very high level in his first year, earning the praise from those around the building who know what type of impact he had.

But some pundits believe he's still gone under the radar for just how great he performed.

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice recently spotlighted one player on each roster who he believes deserves more appreciation from the rest of the league.

His pick for the Chargers was none other than Jackson, who had a strong first season in powder blue.

The veteran, who joined the team as a free agent last year, had a team-best 12 passes defensed while tying for the team lead with four interceptions.

His elite and playmaking season was one the analyst believes puts him up there among the best.

Filice wrote:

A seasoned veteran who's made 106 starts in eight NFL campaigns, Jackson might have just enjoyed his best season yet, logging four interceptions and 12 pass breakups (both team highs) while Pro Football Focus credited him with a sparkling 58.5 passer rating against. That's prime production at a premium position.

Photos: OTA #1

Check out the best photos from OTA #1 of the Chargers 2026 offseason

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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Jackson allowed just 24 receptions among cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps in 2025, good for the second fewest among players in that group.

The cornerback also allowed a 56.3 quarterback rating when targeted last regular season, according to PFF, a total that was third-best among players.

Whatever way you look at it, Jackson has made plays and has a knack for getting to the ball. His 23 career interceptions are tied for the ninth-most among all active players.

With the veteran leading the group and a new defensive coordinator in Chris O'Leary, having a player at his level is why Filice believes he deserves more notoriety.

Filice wrote:

The 30-year-old's vast experience could prove even more crucial in the wake of Jesse Minter's departure to become head coach of the Ravens, with 34-year-old Chris O'Leary coordinating an NFL defense for the first time. Jackson gives Los Angeles a steady presence in coverage, while former fifth-round finds Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart continue to develop their respective games in Year 3.

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