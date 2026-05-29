Who Did NFL.com Choose as 'Most Underappreciated' Chargers Player?

Jackson allowed just 24 receptions among cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps in 2025, good for the second fewest among players in that group.

The cornerback also allowed a 56.3 quarterback rating when targeted last regular season, according to PFF, a total that was third-best among players.

Whatever way you look at it, Jackson has made plays and has a knack for getting to the ball. His 23 career interceptions are tied for the ninth-most among all active players.

With the veteran leading the group and a new defensive coordinator in Chris O'Leary, having a player at his level is why Filice believes he deserves more notoriety.

Filice wrote: