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Why ESPN's Ben Solak Believes Chargers Tight End Room Will Thrive in 2026

The trio of Oronde Gadsden, David Njoku and Charlie Kolar has the attention of the ESPN NFL analyst

Jun 01, 2026 at 07:30 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The calendar has turned to June, and things are ramping up within the Chargers offseason program.

The Bolts will hold more Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices over the next two weeks before having a mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

And while there are plenty of reasons for optimism around the Chargers offense, one of the biggest ones is a revamped tight ends room.

Ben Solak recently picked 10 position groups that underwent the biggest upgrades this offseason, with the ESPN NFL analyst tabbing the Chargers tight end room among that list.

Oronde Gadsden is back in the room after a solid rookie season that saw him caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three scores.

Solak opined that, outside of Gadsden, the Bolts were in need of more talent in that room.

He wrote:

Two things are simultaneously true. The first: Oronde Gadsden was a nice find by Chargers GM Joe Hortiz in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, and he settled into a quality role as a downfield play-action target in the Chargers' offense. The second: If a fifth-round rookie tight end was a breakout star by Week 6, your tight ends room simply was not very good.

Hortiz and the Bolts front office promptly attacked that position group in free agency by signing Charlie Kolar.

Photos: OTA #2

Check out the best photos from OTA #2 of the Chargers 2026 offseason

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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A 2022 fourth-round pick of the Ravens, Kolar is listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. According to Pro Football Focus, Kolar ranked sixth with a run-blocking grade of 71.5 among tight ends with at least 400 snaps in 2025.

Solak loved the move.

The first issue to solve was finding a high-impact blocker to pair with Gadsden. Hortiz called upon an old Baltimore friend in Kolar … [who] is a legitimate needle mover against defensive ends in the running game. He's one of a few tight ends in the league who can be trusted to hold his water in one-on-one pass-blocking responsibilities on edge rushers, too. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, off the Shanahan tree, will feature a player like Kolar as a lead blocker on the move in his diverse running game.

With Gadsden and Kolar in the fold, Hortiz then waited until after the 2026 NFL Draft before further boosting the room with the addition of David Njoku.

A veteran of 118 games (88 starts), Njoku has hauled in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career.

Solak lauded that decision, too.

But the Chargers didn't stop there. The one-year deal they tossed to Njoku postdraft is one of the more exciting team-player pairings of free agency.

Njoku has excellent hands in contested situations and should slide nicely into the red zone role McDaniel used Darren Waller in last season with the Dolphins. Njoku has also improved as a blocker over his time as a pro, and McDaniel will use him as a blocker out of the slot or in space if Gadsden is not yet ready for those asks.

Overall, the Chargers tight end room feels as deep and talented as it has been in years.

The Bolts have an ascending young player in Gadsden, a proven receiving threat in Njoku and a player in Kolar who isn't afraid to do the dirty work in the trenches.

Add it all up and Solak believes the Chargers tight end room is one to watch at this point in the 2026 offseason.

With Alec Ingold entrenched as a bona fide fullback, the Chargers will actually get production out of personnel diversity this season. The depth of their tight ends room is a big reason why.

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