Chargers Select DT Nick Barrett in Round 5 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected South Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett in the fifth round (No. 145 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Barrett is a Top 10 defensive tackle according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., as The Athletic's Dane Brugler offered the following breakdown:

Barrett lacks sudden twitch in his movements, but his motor has a full tank, and he uses his length and power to stay detached from blocks. He is in the Alfred Collins mold as an early-down rotational lineman who can develop into more.

Barrett said he's willing to do the dirty work with the Bolts.

"I'm more of a run stopper, push the pocket," Barrett said. I do good with anchoring and taking on double teams and creating knockbacks. I'm very strong at the point of attack."

The selection of Barrett gives the Chargers added depth to the interior defensive line room that currently includes the likes of Teair Tart and 2025 third-round pick Jamaree Caldwell, plus Justin Eboigbe and Dalvin Tomlinson.

The 22-year-old Barrett is listed at 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds.

Barrett was a five-year player for South Carolina and is coming off a productive season in 2025 where he started 12 games and notched 2.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss and 42 total tackles.

"Really just having to re-brand myself," Barrett said of his 2025 season.

He later added: "Locking in and getting my body in better shape. I used to be a heavy guy, at my heaviest I was at 340. So, getting my weight down and getting my stamina up. Play style, too. Working on technique and trying to perfect my craft."