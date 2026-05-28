Why Daiyan Henley is Looking to 'Make a Jump' Entering Year 4

It might have been the first day of Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices in helmets and shorts, but Daiyan Henley was more than ready to go.
The linebacker provided the highlight of the day when he perfectly read and hauled in an interception in a 7-on-7 drill.
He wasted no time getting the first turnover of the spring.
"It's about setting the tone," Henley said on Wednesday. "We talk a lot about the championship standard, something Coach [Chris] O'Leary is big on is how we do one day is how we do every day, how we do one thing is how we do all things.
"For me to go out there and get a pick to start OTAs off, it's something that I want to set that tone," Henley added.
The 26-year-old now enters his fourth season in the blink of an eye, and third as starter, in the middle of the Chargers defense.
Henley has started 33 games for the Bolts over the last two years and led the team in total tackles with 103 as well as added 3.5 sacks, two picks and five pass breakups.
He became one of eight NFL players in 2025 to record 80 tackles, multiple sacks, multiple interceptions and five passes defensed in his second season as the full-time starter.
But when he had some time to wind down following the season, he talked about how he reflected on his year as a whole.
"It was a season of battle for me," Henley said. "Just looking back at that season and knowing I got through it makes me feel more prepared for what's about to come next.
"It makes me feel like I can go through anything and be able to come out stronger than what I was when I went into it," Henley added.
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Henley's previous campaign was one where he pushed through a serious illness he played through in September and also experienced a loss of his brother in early November.
Now with some time to look back, the linebacker has come out of it with his own perspective of it.
"That's one of the things that coach says all the time, either you're prepared going into the storm, you're in the storm or you're coming out of one," Henley said. "For me to have that year that I had, to continue to play football and do my best for the team and not miss a snap, to be out there through everything makes me feel like I can weather the storm this next season and be ready to battle whether it's good days, bad days, mid days.
"I'm just ready to go do it," Henley said.
And in Year 4 Henley has mind set on doing the same he's set out to do every year — go up another level.
"I plan to make a jump every year," Henley said. "If I wasn't sick at all, if I didn't have those weeks of being ill it would be having those seasons and wanting to be better.
"It's always about growing and reevaluating what you did before and making sure that doesn't remain the same," Henley added. "You always want to continue to progress and get better."
What exactly does that look like? Making even more plays on the ball.
Henley made that a goal during last offseason, showing flashes of it during training camp and translating it to the field.
He was able to wreak more havoc than his first year as a starter but aims to do even more of that this season.
The goal for him is to elevate every season and set a new bar.
"For me to make a bigger jump, which is to get back up in the tackle margins, get more turnovers," Henley said. "I did have more turnovers but I want to have more than that. I want to make a statement to be a guy that makes those plays in a time of need.
He later added: "Not only that, but more is never enough because if you have that success, you're going to have that feeling and want more success."
Of course, he's also doing it leading a defense under a new playcaller.
Henley has been in the middle of it all in the first year under Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, who is in the process of making the defense his own.
The linebacker talked about the experience with O'Leary so far, heaping nothing but praise for what he's brought to the unit.
"It has that Coach O'Leary feel to it, but he's making it an easy transition for us," Henley said. "He's making it to where we have a bit of the past, a bit of the new, but he's making it to where it doesn't have the same identity.
"This is his defense, we're going to play it the way he sees it fit and he's making it easy to learn," Henley said. "The best way he's doing that is by showing us how it operates within what we were already doing. We're learning from our past selves, but we're evolving."
He also dove into what it's been like with his new position coach in Sean Spence, the linebackers coach who came in with O'Leary.
Spence, a former NFL linebacker himself, took over after NaVorro Bowman stepped away following the season.
Henley has enjoyed what his new coach has also brought to the table, as he can continue to learn from someone who played it at the pro level.
"Immediately Sean Spence comes in and he's telling me how I can be better," Henley said. "That's what I look for in a coach, someone who's not only telling me how I can be better, but he's showing me the way."
"Just having that same relationship transfer over to Coach Spence is a blessing because he comes with a commitment and his commitment is not only to himself but to us as players," Henley later added. "It's been amazing so far and I can't see it going anywhere else but up because every time I have a question, he has an answer and even if I don't have a question, he has an answer. That's the kind of coach he is."
Henley has enjoyed an ascension from not playing as a rookie to an incumbent starter.
But he's far from satisfied with that heading into his fourth season.
"For me to have experienced season two, to go through the woes in season three, I know what it feels like to be firing on all cylinders and that's what I plan on doing the rest of my career," Henley said. "This next season [the goal] is to be better than I was before."