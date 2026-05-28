Why Daiyan Henley is Looking to 'Make a Jump' Entering Year 4

Of course, he's also doing it leading a defense under a new playcaller.

Henley has been in the middle of it all in the first year under Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, who is in the process of making the defense his own.

The linebacker talked about the experience with O'Leary so far, heaping nothing but praise for what he's brought to the unit.

"It has that Coach O'Leary feel to it, but he's making it an easy transition for us," Henley said. "He's making it to where we have a bit of the past, a bit of the new, but he's making it to where it doesn't have the same identity.

"This is his defense, we're going to play it the way he sees it fit and he's making it easy to learn," Henley said. "The best way he's doing that is by showing us how it operates within what we were already doing. We're learning from our past selves, but we're evolving."

He also dove into what it's been like with his new position coach in Sean Spence, the linebackers coach who came in with O'Leary.

Spence, a former NFL linebacker himself, took over after NaVorro Bowman stepped away following the season.

Henley has enjoyed what his new coach has also brought to the table, as he can continue to learn from someone who played it at the pro level.

"Immediately Sean Spence comes in and he's telling me how I can be better," Henley said. "That's what I look for in a coach, someone who's not only telling me how I can be better, but he's showing me the way."

"Just having that same relationship transfer over to Coach Spence is a blessing because he comes with a commitment and his commitment is not only to himself but to us as players," Henley later added. "It's been amazing so far and I can't see it going anywhere else but up because every time I have a question, he has an answer and even if I don't have a question, he has an answer. That's the kind of coach he is."

Henley has enjoyed an ascension from not playing as a rookie to an incumbent starter.

But he's far from satisfied with that heading into his fourth season.