Chargers Trade Up With Texans in Round 4 of 2026 NFL Draft, Select OT Travis Burke With Pick No. 117

​​The Chargers have shaken up Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft with another trade ... and another offensive lineman in Memphis' Travis Burke.

The Bolts swung a deal with the Texans on Saturday morning, sending Nos. 123 and 204 to Houston for the 117th pick in Round 4.

It was the third trade of the draft for Chargers GM Joe Hortiz, who traded with the Patriots in Round 2 before making a deal with the Browns in Round 3.

The Chargers now have four total selections left in the draft. The Bolts also have picks in Round 4 (No. 131), Round 5 (No. 145) and Round 6 (Nos. 202 and 206).

As for Burke, the Bolts are getting a versatile offensive line prospect in this year's draft class, as he is The Athletic's Dane Brugler's No. 79 overall prospect.

Brugler offered the following breakdown of Burke:

Equally effective as a run blocker or pass protector, Burke is quick out of his stance on zone concepts to execute frontside and backside. He uses his length on kickouts and has functional athleticism, although his consistency declines as space expands. Despite playing with taller pads and average contact balance, he blocks with intense force in the run game to widen lanes.

The selection of Burke gives the Chargers another offensive line piece for 2026 and beyond, as well as another offensive line pick after drafting Jake Slaughter at No. 63 overall.

The 23-year-old Burke is listed at a towering 6-foot-9 and 325 pounds, and talked about how the size helps him when he steps on the field.

"Just keeping space between me and defenders and allowing me to play with good leverage," Burke said. "I can carry a lot more weight well, so it just helps me a lot."

Burke later added: "I would say it comes from how passionate I am about the game and the love I have for the game stepping between the white lines, I get to execute my job with the preparation I had throughout the week."

Burke joins the Chargers after most recently playing at Memphis, where he started 11 games at right tackle in 2025.

The offensive lineman earned First-Team All-AAC honors after posting a season with an 98.0 pass-blocking efficiency and an 84.5 Pro Football Focus offense grade.

It's safe to say he's bringing that level of physicality to the Bolts offensive trenches.

"It's probably a lot of aggression running through my head," Burke said. "I prepare all week for so long going against my teammates, and obviously getting each other better every practice. Going against them then going on the field with them going against others hypes me up.