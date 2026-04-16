Chargers Front Office Recaps 2026 Free Agency Signings Ahead of Draft

With Strange, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said at the 2026 Annual League Meeting that the expectation is he projects to be a starter at right guard.

His familiarity with McDaniel made him an easy fit, according to Hortiz, as he joins with plenty of experience of what to expect.

"First of all, a natural scheme fit," Hortiz said. "He gets off the ball, very physical, excellent range in the run game, highly competitive.

"It's a huge benefit to come in, know what's expected, know how to do everything," Hortiz added. "There's going to be a lot smaller learning curve for Cole than everyone else in the room."

There was a lot done in free agency — but it also set up a lot more available to the team moving forward.

Hortiz dove more in-depth about his free agency approach and what went into the signings they made, as well as the flexibility it has afforded the team heading into the next few months.

"I think free agency you target players that help what you want to do," Hortiz said. "That's how you approach it, you make smart investments in good players and you build through the draft. We have players coming up that are going to be eating up a lot of cap room.

"Last year we had a lot of cap room and you see during the season, we had some flexibility post-draft to still be spenders, to still be trade participants," Hortiz added. "The players we got, we like, we really do."

And as Hortiz has shown during his time at the helm of the front office, the additions don't stop after the first part of free agency.

They feel good about where the roster is at this point, but there's still plenty of time to add with the draft a week away and post-draft free agency.

"Excited about the draft and know we're going to be able to add at least five players, hopefully more, to the roster," Hortiz said.