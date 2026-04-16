Chargers Front Office Recaps 2026 Free Agency Signings Ahead of Draft

The first part of free agency is in the books — and Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz is fired up about where the roster stands heading into next week's draft.
"I feel good. I feel like we can go out and play a game tomorrow if needed," Hortiz said on Thursday.
The Bolts have had a busy offseason with a number of internal and external free agents now in the mix heading into the the 2026 NFL Draft.
At Hortiz's and Assistant General Manager Chad Alexander’s pre-draft press conference Thursday in El Segundo, the pair described the vibes in the building and how they approached the last month of additions.
Near the top of that list? Bringing back internal free agents that they know raises the level of the team.
The team brought back a total of 13 internal free agents, including future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack, defensive linemen Teair Tart and All-Pro special teamer Del'Shawn Phillips.
They have made their philosophy clear of re-signing players they know, and being able to retain a number of them this offseason was a big part of their goal.
"Bringing Teair back, bringing Khalil back, those were two of our targets," Hortiz said. "You start there, get that done. Del'Shawn, an All-Pro special teamer who played some defense for us.
"Getting those guys back in the fold was huge for us," Hortiz added. "Going out and getting key targets that we identified and being able to secure them, we were excited about that."
With Tart specifically, the two sides wasted no time coming to an agreement as Tart was extended back in late January.
"Teair, obviously, has put together two really good years for us and we're fired up when we were able to get him back," Hortiz said. "Really excited.
"It's been fun to watch him because he's had the two best years of his career here I just expect it to continue," Hortiz added.
Externally, the Chargers also took some swings to help out Tart and the interior defensive line group.
The team added veteran Dalvin Tomlinson who has played 142 career games, starting all of them, and missed just seven total games over his nine-year career.
He figures to be a big factor now, especially in the run game, adding to the position that includes Jamaree Caldwell and Justin Eboigbe.
Hortiz couldn't be more excited about what he will bring to the Bolts defense.
"Getting Dalvin really just gives us that additional piece of a run stopper, tough to move, sneak pass rush," Hortiz said about Tomlinson. "It wasn't on display as much last year but he's shown it throughout his career.
"Just a guy that's really hard to move and get out of there, fits what we're looking for," Hortiz added.
The signings on the offensive side of the ball also bring a level of excitement to Hortiz and the new coaching staff.
The Chargers started it off early, signing center Tyler Biadasz the week prior to free agency to shore up the middle of the offensive line.
With Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel in the mix, Hortiz said the additions like Biadasz was built around fitting the new playcaller's vision.
"When you change offensive scheme and philosophy, you find players that fit what they want to do," Hortiz said. "Obviously going out and getting Tyler at center, it's a key part of the offense.
"Him becoming available before free agency was awesome, we had a chance to get a head start on free agency," Hortiz added.
Same could be said about tight end Charlie Kolar, guard Cole Strange, running back Keaton Mitchell and fullback Alec Ingold, each of whom the team is high on what they can do in this scheme.
"Charlie is tailor made for what they want to do as a tight end, blocking and also his vertical ability," Hortiz said. "He came from a great tight end group in Baltimore, so we believe there's a lot of upside in terms of pass-catching. Then Alec, been in their system, Cole has been in their system for two years."
Hortiz added about Mitchell: "His speed, explosiveness, playmaking ability, I think he'll bring that here. Just a fun player to watch and great kid, great worker. Fired up to get him."
With Strange, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said at the 2026 Annual League Meeting that the expectation is he projects to be a starter at right guard.
His familiarity with McDaniel made him an easy fit, according to Hortiz, as he joins with plenty of experience of what to expect.
"First of all, a natural scheme fit," Hortiz said. "He gets off the ball, very physical, excellent range in the run game, highly competitive.
"It's a huge benefit to come in, know what's expected, know how to do everything," Hortiz added. "There's going to be a lot smaller learning curve for Cole than everyone else in the room."
There was a lot done in free agency — but it also set up a lot more available to the team moving forward.
Hortiz dove more in-depth about his free agency approach and what went into the signings they made, as well as the flexibility it has afforded the team heading into the next few months.
"I think free agency you target players that help what you want to do," Hortiz said. "That's how you approach it, you make smart investments in good players and you build through the draft. We have players coming up that are going to be eating up a lot of cap room.
"Last year we had a lot of cap room and you see during the season, we had some flexibility post-draft to still be spenders, to still be trade participants," Hortiz added. "The players we got, we like, we really do."
And as Hortiz has shown during his time at the helm of the front office, the additions don't stop after the first part of free agency.
They feel good about where the roster is at this point, but there's still plenty of time to add with the draft a week away and post-draft free agency.
"Excited about the draft and know we're going to be able to add at least five players, hopefully more, to the roster," Hortiz said.
He later added: "We're looking, we want to keep adding. Like Coach says, 'Competitors welcome.'"
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.