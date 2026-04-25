Chargers Select Guard Alex Harkey in Round 6 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Oregon guard Alex Harkey in the sixth round (No. 206 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler offered the following breakdown of Harkey:

A college tackle, Harkey projects best to guard in the NFL. He has serviceable size and athleticism, with the quickness that shows in both the run and pass games. His anchor and sustain skills are works in progress, but he is tireless with his hands and responds well to challenges.

Harkey, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds, is the fourth offensive linemen the Bolts have drafted this year, and second in the sixth round, a list that includes Jake Slaughter (second), Travis Burke (fourth) and Logan Taylor (sixth).

A former junior college lineman, Harkey also played at Texas State and Colorado before ending up at Oregon for his final season.