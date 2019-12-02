Recap: Chargers Lose to Broncos, 23-20, on Last-Second Field Goal

On fourth and one of the game's first series, safety Adrian Phillips tackled Broncos tight end Noah Fant one yard shy of the first-down marker, completing the three-and-out. It was Phillips' first game since his Week 2 injury in Detroit, and he finished with four total tackles Sunday.

After the Bolts' first drive ended in a punt, Drew Lock threw his first career touchdown on a one-handed 25-yard diving snag by wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The extra point gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead with 4:33 in the first quarter.

Denver then got the ball back four plays later after Philip Rivers was intercepted by defensive end Dre'Mont Jones. The Broncos turned the takeaway into points, as Lock threw a second touchdown to Sutton, a 5-yarder, with 16 seconds remaining in the quarter. McManus tacked on the point after to extend Denver's lead to 14-0.

On the ensuing drive, Ty Long went out to punt for the Chargers, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Bolts a first down at Denver's 44-yard line. On third and seven, Rivers found running back Austin Ekeler for a 15-yard gain to the Broncos' 28. Rivers then fired a 16-yard dart to wide receiver Keenan Allen for a second-consecutive first down pass.

Kicker Michael Badgley capped the possession with a 30-yard field goal to cut the Bolts' deficit to 11 points at 14-3 with 9:27 to play in the half.

After the Bolts forced the Broncos' second three-and-out of the game, Troymaine Pope dropped the punt, and Denver recovered on the Chargers' 24-yard line. The Bolts defense then limited Denver to a 31-yard field goal that increased the Broncos' lead back to 14 points, 17-3, with 5:32 in the half.

Los Angeles could not score on its following possession, and neither could Denver.