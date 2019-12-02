Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Recap: Chargers Lose to Broncos, 23-20, on Last-Second Field Goal

Dec 01, 2019 at 04:32 PM
JoshuaFischman
Joshua Fischman
3LAC0317

The Chargers fell to the Broncos, 23-20, Sunday in Denver. The AFC West clash was filled with drama in the final moments, ending on a field goal with time expiring by Brandon McManus.

On fourth and one of the game's first series, safety Adrian Phillips tackled Broncos tight end Noah Fant one yard shy of the first-down marker, completing the three-and-out. It was Phillips' first game since his Week 2 injury in Detroit, and he finished with four total tackles Sunday.

After the Bolts' first drive ended in a punt, Drew Lock threw his first career touchdown on a one-handed 25-yard diving snag by wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The extra point gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead with 4:33 in the first quarter.

Denver then got the ball back four plays later after Philip Rivers was intercepted by defensive end Dre'Mont Jones. The Broncos turned the takeaway into points, as Lock threw a second touchdown to Sutton, a 5-yarder, with 16 seconds remaining in the quarter. McManus tacked on the point after to extend Denver's lead to 14-0.

On the ensuing drive, Ty Long went out to punt for the Chargers, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Bolts a first down at Denver's 44-yard line. On third and seven, Rivers found running back Austin Ekeler for a 15-yard gain to the Broncos' 28. Rivers then fired a 16-yard dart to wide receiver Keenan Allen for a second-consecutive first down pass.

Kicker Michael Badgley capped the possession with a 30-yard field goal to cut the Bolts' deficit to 11 points at 14-3 with 9:27 to play in the half.

After the Bolts forced the Broncos' second three-and-out of the game, Troymaine Pope dropped the punt, and Denver recovered on the Chargers' 24-yard line. The Bolts defense then limited Denver to a 31-yard field goal that increased the Broncos' lead back to 14 points, 17-3, with 5:32 in the half.

Los Angeles could not score on its following possession, and neither could Denver.

Beginning at his own 23-yard line with 52 seconds left in the half, Rivers hit a wide-open Mike Williams for a 52-yard reception, Williams' third 50-plus-yard and fifth 40-plus-yard reception of the season.

On Rivers' next pass, he floated a short pass to Ekeler that the running back ran in for a 30-yard touchdown.

It took the Chargers just three plays and 22 seconds to travel 77 yards on the drive. Badgley added the extra point to bring the Bolts within seven at 17-10.

With one second on the clock, Broncos head coach Vin Fangio elected not to have McManus attempt a would-be NFL record 65-yard field goal. Lock instead completed a pass to Sutton at the Chargers' 19, bringing the game to halftime.

The Chargers stormed to the Broncos' 30 to begin the half, but a third-down sack took them out of field-goal range and resulted in a punt.

The Bolts defense then would have stopped Denver for their third three-and-out of the game, but Drue Tranquill was called for roughing the kicker, which resulted in a Broncos first down. Three plays later, however, defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa combined to tackle Phillip Lindsay for a three-yard loss to force a punt.

After the Bolts failed to score on their seven-play drive, the Chargers defense recorded another defensive three-and-out.

To begin the fourth quarter, Ekeler caught an 11-yard pass, which was then followed by an 11-yard run by running back Melvin Gordon.

Two plays later, Rivers hit a wide-open Allen, who flipped into the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown with 12:18 to play in the contest.

Badgley's extra point knotted the game at 17 points apiece.

On the Broncos' second play of their drive, Lock committed his first career turnover on a diving interception by linebacker Denzel Perryman, his first pick of the season.

After Rivers was sacked on third down, Badgley narrowly missed a 55-yard field goal attempt off the left crossbar.

Denver then took the lead, 20-17, with a 52-yarder by McManus, with 4:31 remaining on the game clock.

On fourth and 11 on the Chargers' 24 and 2:22 to play, after consecutive false start penalties, head coach Anthony Lynn decided to go for it, and Rivers completed a 38-yard pass to a leaping Williams, advancing the Bolts' to the Denver's 38-yard line. Williams made the incredible catch with his left hand and finished the game with a career-high 115 yards receiving on five receptions.

With fourth and inches, Lynn elected to go for a game-tying field goal, and Badgley rewarded his coach's confidence with a perfect game-tying 46-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in regulation.

On the Broncos' first play after the kickoff, the Chargers committed defensive pass interference on a deep ball, which led to a game-winning 53-yard field goal with time expiring.

In the loss, Gordon eclipsed 4,000 yards rushing in his career, running for 99 yards on 20 carries on the day. Pro Bowl second-year safety Derwin James started his first game of the season in his return from injury, finishing with four tackles, including one for a loss.

In Lock's NFL debut, he passed for 134 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, completing 18-of-28 passes. Rivers also threw a pair of touchdowns and an interception, passing for 265 yards and a 106.2 passer rating, his highest rating since Week 9 against the Packers.

The Chargers fell to 4-8 and next head to Jacksonville to face the 4-8 Jaguars. Kickoff will take place next Sunday at 1:05 PT from TIAA Bank Field.

Photos: Bolts vs. Broncos In-Game

Browse through live action photos from Week 13 as the Chargers take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

3LAC9453
1 / 49
3LAC9468
2 / 49
6LAC4880
3 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC4931
4 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8219
5 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC4970
6 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC4958
7 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5043
8 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9670
9 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5077
10 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5084
11 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8487
12 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8431
13 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5095
14 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8672
15 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8656
16 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8600
17 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8621
18 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0130
19 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0159
20 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5292
21 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8585
22 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5322
23 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8997
24 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5LAC0708
25 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
AP_19335845984208
26 / 49
Jack Dempsey/AP
AP_19335841318359
27 / 49
David Zalubowski/AP
3LAC0437
28 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0317
29 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5383
30 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5396
31 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0544
32 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0564
33 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0567
34 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0636
35 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5427
36 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0724
37 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5435
38 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC9522
39 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5LAC0826 (1)
40 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
5LAC0829 (1)
41 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Image from iOS (66)-2
42 / 49
Alyson McClaran/NFL
6LAC5596
43 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Image from iOS (69)-3
44 / 49
Alyson McClaran/NFL
5LAC0974
45 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC1088
46 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC1187
47 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC0028
48 / 49
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6LAC5806
49 / 49
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' second preseason game of 2022 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:00pm PT
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2022 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:00pm PT
news

Relive the Chargers Top Offensive Plays of the Season

Take a look at the Bolts Top 10 plays on offense from the 2021 season plus some honorable mentions.
news

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Week 18 Inactives | Chargers at Raiders

Here are inactives for the Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders:
news

Bolts Return to Primetime With Playoff Berth at Stake

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 18.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

A Wild Card playoff spot is on the line Sunday, January 9 at 5:20 p.m.
news

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Week 17 Inactives | Chargers vs Broncos

Here are inactives for the Week 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos:
news

Week 17 Injury Report | Chargers vs Broncos

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos as we head into Week 17 of the 2021 season.
news

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts face the Broncos on Sunday, January 2 at 1:05 p.m.
news

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 16 game against the Houston Texans.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
Latest News
Advertising