Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM
View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Matt Feiler 93 (100%) 5 (15%)
Rashawn Slater 93 (100%) 5 (15%)
Storm Norton 93 (100%) 5 (15%)
Michael Schofield III 93 (100%) 4 (12%)
Justin Herbert 93 (100%)
Corey Linsley 93 (100%)
Keenan Allen 82 (88%)
Austin Ekeler 78 (84%)
Mike Williams 67 (72%)
Jared Cook 65 (70%)
Joshua Palmer 56 (60%) 9 (27%)
Jalen Guyton 50 (54%) 8 (24%)
Stephen Anderson 25 (27%) 21 (64%)
Tre' McKitty 22 (24%) 4 (12%)
Justin Jackson 17 (18%) 9 (27%)
Andre Roberts 3 (3%) 12 (36%)
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Nasir Adderley 80 (100%) 5 (15%)
Derwin James 80 (100%)
Michael Davis 79 (99%)
Asante Samuel Jr. 74 (92%) 7 (21%)
Joey Bosa 72 (90%)
Chris Harris Jr. 66 (82%)
Justin Jones 58 (72%) 6 (18%)
Jerry Tillery 58 (72%)
Uchenna Nwosu 58 (72%)
Kyzir White 57 (71%) 4 (12%)
Kenneth Murray Jr. 44 (55%)
Linval Joseph 32 (40%) 7 (21%)
Kyler Fackrell 29 (36%) 13 (39%)
Drue Tranquill 29 (36%) 13 (39%)
Alohi Gillman 23 (29%) 21 (64%)
Christian Covington 23 (29%) 7 (21%)
Breiden Fehoko 13 (16%) 12 (36%)
Tevaughn Campbell 5 (6%) 7 (21%)
Player Special Teams Snaps
Chris Rumph III 28 (85%)
Nick Niemann 28 (85%)
Kemon Hall 27 (82%)
Amen Ogbongbemiga 20 (61%)
Trey Marshall 19 (58%)
Davonte Harris 13 (39%)
Dustin Hopkins 11 (33%)
Matt Overton 8 (24%)
Ty Long 8 (24%)
Trey Pipkins III 5 (15%)
Scott Quessenberry 5 (15%)
Brieden Jaimes 5 (15%)

Photos: Chargers at Raiders In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 18 Primetime matchup against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

