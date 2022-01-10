Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Matt Feiler
|93 (100%)
|5 (15%)
|Rashawn Slater
|93 (100%)
|5 (15%)
|Storm Norton
|93 (100%)
|5 (15%)
|Michael Schofield III
|93 (100%)
|4 (12%)
|Justin Herbert
|93 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|93 (100%)
|Keenan Allen
|82 (88%)
|Austin Ekeler
|78 (84%)
|Mike Williams
|67 (72%)
|Jared Cook
|65 (70%)
|Joshua Palmer
|56 (60%)
|9 (27%)
|Jalen Guyton
|50 (54%)
|8 (24%)
|Stephen Anderson
|25 (27%)
|21 (64%)
|Tre' McKitty
|22 (24%)
|4 (12%)
|Justin Jackson
|17 (18%)
|9 (27%)
|Andre Roberts
|3 (3%)
|12 (36%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nasir Adderley
|80 (100%)
|5 (15%)
|Derwin James
|80 (100%)
|Michael Davis
|79 (99%)
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|74 (92%)
|7 (21%)
|Joey Bosa
|72 (90%)
|Chris Harris Jr.
|66 (82%)
|Justin Jones
|58 (72%)
|6 (18%)
|Jerry Tillery
|58 (72%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|58 (72%)
|Kyzir White
|57 (71%)
|4 (12%)
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|44 (55%)
|Linval Joseph
|32 (40%)
|7 (21%)
|Kyler Fackrell
|29 (36%)
|13 (39%)
|Drue Tranquill
|29 (36%)
|13 (39%)
|Alohi Gillman
|23 (29%)
|21 (64%)
|Christian Covington
|23 (29%)
|7 (21%)
|Breiden Fehoko
|13 (16%)
|12 (36%)
|Tevaughn Campbell
|5 (6%)
|7 (21%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Chris Rumph III
|28 (85%)
|Nick Niemann
|28 (85%)
|Kemon Hall
|27 (82%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|20 (61%)
|Trey Marshall
|19 (58%)
|Davonte Harris
|13 (39%)
|Dustin Hopkins
|11 (33%)
|Matt Overton
|8 (24%)
|Ty Long
|8 (24%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|5 (15%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|5 (15%)
|Brieden Jaimes
|5 (15%)
