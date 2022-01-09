Week 18 Inactives | Chargers at Raiders

Here are inactives for the Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|35
|Larry Rountree III
|RB
|40
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|68
|Senio Kelemete
|G
|92
|Joe Gaziano
|DL
Las Vegas Raiders Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|21
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|48
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|60
|Jordan Simmons
|G
|78
|Jackson Barton
|T
|82
|Nick Bowers
|TE
|94
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|97
|Damion Square
|DT
Check out some photos of the Chargers arriving to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season matchup against the Raiders in Week 18.
