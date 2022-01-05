Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) hit the road for the regular season finale to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Week 18.
MATCHUP
- The Raiders have a 65-56-2 all-time advantage over the Chargers. With the Monday Night Football victory in Week 4, the Bolts look for their first season sweep of the Raiders since 2018. The Chargers had a come-from-behind overtime victory on Thursday Night Football last year and has now won 12 of the past 17 games against the Raiders on the road.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT
LOCATION
- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
WATCH ON TV
Network: NBC
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 4 (KNBC)
Play-by-play: Al Michaels
Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline: Michele Tafoya
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those nation-wide for SNF:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).
