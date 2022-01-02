Week 17 Inactives | Chargers vs Broncos

Here are inactives for the Week 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|28
|Davontae Harris
|CB
|39
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|49
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|68
|Senio Kelemete
|G
|No.
|Name
|Position
|5
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|21
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|41
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|74
|Justin Hamilton
|DT
|78
|Drew Himmelman
|T
|80
|Rico Gafford
|WR
