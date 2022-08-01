Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The 2022 preseason kicks off with a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY
Saturday night's game will mark the 39th preseason matchup between the two teams. The Chargers hold a 20-18 all-time preseason record versus the Rams.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Saturday, August 13
- Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM PDT
LOCATION
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
WATCH ON TV
The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.
Rams vs. Chargers can also be found on affiliate television stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSEE (Fresno), KSBW (Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).
- Play-by-play: Noah Eagle
- Analyst: Dan Fouts
- Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
- Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022
Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.