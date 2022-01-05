Week 18 Injury Report | Chargers at Raiders

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders as we head into Week 18 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joe Gaziano
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|FP
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Back
|DNP
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Shoulder/Elbow
|FP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|Knee
|FP
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|NIR--- Rest
|DNP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ribs
|LP
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|FP
|Quinton Jefferson
|DT
|Back
|FP
|Nick Martin
|C
|NIR---Rest
|DNP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Shoulder
|LP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Abdomen
|FP
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Ribs
|FP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|John Simpson
|G
|Wrist
|FP
|Sutton Smith
|FB
|Heel
|FP
|Solomon Thomas
|DT
|Knee
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|K.J. Wright
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
