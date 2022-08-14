Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Aug 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

082022_H2W_DALvsLAC_CMS

The Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in their second preseason game of 2022.

PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY

Saturday's game will mark the 17th preseason matchup between these two teams. The Chargers hold a 9-7 all-time preseason record versus the Cowboys.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Saturday, August 20
  • Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM PDT

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Nationally, it will be broadcast live on NFL Network except in local and affiliate markets.

Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.

Cowboys vs. Chargers can also be found on affiliate television stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSEE (Fresno), KSBW (Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).

  • Play-by-play: Noah Eagle
  • Analyst: Dan Fouts
  • Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022

Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2022 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:00pm PT

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

A Wild Card playoff spot is on the line Sunday, January 9 at 5:20 p.m.

news

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts face the Broncos on Sunday, January 2 at 1:05 p.m.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

news

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

It's a primetime matchup between AFC West rivals on Thursday, December 16 at 5:20 p.m.

news

New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts face their final NFC East opponent of the season on Sunday, December 12 at 1:05 p.m.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Bengals Sunday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Broncos Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The two teams battle it out in primetime on Sunday, November 21 at 5:20 p.m.

news

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The two teams battle it out Sunday, November 14 at 1:05 p.m.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Eagles Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

Latest News
Advertising