Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in their second preseason game of 2022.
PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY
Saturday's game will mark the 17th preseason matchup between these two teams. The Chargers hold a 9-7 all-time preseason record versus the Cowboys.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Saturday, August 20
- Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM PDT
LOCATION
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
WATCH ON TV
The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Nationally, it will be broadcast live on NFL Network except in local and affiliate markets.
Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.
Cowboys vs. Chargers can also be found on affiliate television stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSEE (Fresno), KSBW (Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).
- Play-by-play: Noah Eagle
- Analyst: Dan Fouts
- Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
