Relive the Chargers Top Offensive Plays of the Season

Below are the Bolts top plays on offense this season! The Chargers ended the 2021 season with 58 offensive touchdowns and ranked 4th in overall offense in the NFL. The Bolts also recorded 6,634 yards on offense, scored 474 points (27.9 PPG) and converted a single season team record 401 first downs on the season. Let's kick it off with some honorable mentions:
Honorable mentions:
1) Larry Rountree's Leaping Touchdown
2) Austin Ekeler's One-Handed Grab Against the Cowboys
3) Jared Cook's Late Touchdown Against the Denver Broncos
4) Donald Parham Jr.'s Weaving 22-yard Touchdown Against the Cleveland Browns
Chargers 2021 Top 10 Offensive Plays:
10) Joshua Palmer Touchdown Against the New England Patriots
9) Mike Williams' Deep Catch Against the Philadelphia Eagles
8) Keenan Allen's Sideline Grab Against the Cleveland Browns
7) Mike Williams' 72-Yard Touchdown Against the Cleveland Browns
6) Jalen Guyton's 44-Yard Touchdown Against the Cincinnati Bengals
5) Austin Ekeler's Four-Touchdown Night Against the Pittsburgh Steelers
4) Justin Herbert's Single Season Record-Breaking Touchdown Against the Broncos
3) Mike Williams' Late Go-Ahead Touchdown Against the Pittsburgh Steelers
2) Justin Herbert's Late Heroics Against the Las Vegas Raiders
1) Justin Herbert's Touchdown Bomb to Jalen Guyton Against the New York Giants
