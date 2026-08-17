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Chargers Training Camp Report: Mike McDaniel on Timeline for Left Guard Competition

Aug 17, 2026 at 01:14 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersLeftGuard

The Bolts had a light day of practice on Day 15 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp, going for 90-plus minutes with no pads in a jog-through pace.

The Chargers will practice at 10 a.m. at The Bolt in a joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Monday's practice:

1. McDaniel on left guard battle

Mike McDaniel spoke at the podium after Monday's practice and was naturally asked about the status of the Bolts left guard battle.

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator provided a few updates, namely that "it's still open but things have started to take shape."

McDaniel noted that while all five players — Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Branson Taylor, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III — are in the mix, a trio of them might be pulling ahead.

"In my mind, there's five guys in the competition," McDaniel said. "And I would lose money if I bet against three of them."

McDaniel, however, deferred to Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on who those three players are.

"I think Coach talks [Tuesday] ... maybe if you shake those trees?," McDaniel quipped. "It's not for secrecy, but it's more a healthy competition and not counting people out until their play officially counts them out.

"I'm like Socrates," McDaniel added. "The only thing I know is that I know nothing."

Monday's practice saw Awosika, Taylor and Slaughter rotate at left guard after Slaughter and Taylor were the ones that rotated in front of Justin Herbert over the weekend.

McDaniel also said he's been thrilled with the entire process, noting the competition had turned out "better than I had forecasted" up front.

"To the credit of the group, very excited about the competition," McDaniel said. "I do know that I'm going to be comfortable with the level of play of who that individual is."

Finally, McDaniel noted that Tuesday's joint practice against the 49ers will be an important piece of the evaluation process

"Each and every rep is absolutely critical," McDaniel said.

As for the rest of the line, Pipkins and Taylor shared reps at left tackle Monday in front of Herbert while Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and Joe Alt were in their usual spots.

The line in front of Trey Lance consisted of, from left to right, Logan Taylor at left tackle, Penning and Slaughter at left guard, Slaughter and Jacob Spomer at center, Branson Taylor and Awosika and right guard and Travis Burke and Loagn Taylor at right tackle.

The line protecting DJ Uiagalelei was, from left to right, Laekin Vakalahi, Alex Harkey, Spomer and Josh Kaltenberger at center, Kaltenberger and Penning at right guard and Burke and Logan Taylor at right tackle.

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2. Another strong day for Dicker

Cameron Dicker had another solid practice on Monday by making seven of his eight field goal tries.

But the Chargers kicker upped the degree of difficulty by attempting them on the narrow uprights that are only nine feet wide.

Dicker was true on his first five attempts Monday, hitting from 40, 35, 42, 35 and 37 yards out.

And while he pushed a 43-yard try just wide to the right, he rebounded to hit from 33 and 28 yards away to close out the drill.

All in all, Dicker is now 37 for 40 on field goals in camp if you include 16 total kicks on the narrow uprights.

Photos: Texans vs. Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the first preseason game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium!

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WR Luke Grimm (87)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio
171 / 269

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio
172 / 269

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio
173 / 269

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Trey Lance (5)
174 / 269

QB Trey Lance (5)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Trey Lance (5)
175 / 269

QB Trey Lance (5)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
176 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
177 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
178 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
179 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
180 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
181 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
182 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
183 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
184 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
185 / 269

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
186 / 269

DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
187 / 269

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and Jaime Maggio
188 / 269

QB Justin Herbert (10) and Jaime Maggio

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), C Jacob Spomer (60) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
189 / 269

G Alex Harkey (73), C Jacob Spomer (60) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
190 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
191 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
192 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
193 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
194 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
195 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
196 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
197 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
198 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
199 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
200 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
201 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
202 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
203 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
204 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
205 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and RB Amar Johnson (35)
206 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
207 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
208 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
209 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
210 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
211 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Myles Purchase (41)
212 / 269

S Myles Purchase (41)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
213 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
214 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
215 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
216 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
217 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Kyle Kennard (54)
218 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Kyle Kennard (54)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
219 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
220 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
221 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
222 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
223 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
224 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
225 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
226 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)
227 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)
228 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Lander Barton (57)
229 / 269

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Lander Barton (57)
230 / 269

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Denzel Perryman (6) and LB Lander Barton (57)
231 / 269

LB Denzel Perryman (6) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
232 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
233 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
234 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
235 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
236 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
237 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
238 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
239 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
240 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
241 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31), WR Devonte Ross (24) and WR Dalevon Campbell (81)
242 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31), WR Devonte Ross (24) and WR Dalevon Campbell (81)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31), TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
243 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31), TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Dalevon Campbell (81) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
244 / 269

WR Dalevon Campbell (81) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
245 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
246 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
247 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
248 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
249 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50) and S Myles Purchase (41)
250 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50) and S Myles Purchase (41)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
251 / 269

CB Avery Smith (36)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Myles Purchase (41), CB Avery Smith (36) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
252 / 269

S Myles Purchase (41), CB Avery Smith (36) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Myles Purchase (41), TE Jerand Bradley (36) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
253 / 269

S Myles Purchase (41), TE Jerand Bradley (36) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Noah Avinger (31) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
254 / 269

S Noah Avinger (31) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
255 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
256 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
257 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
258 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
259 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
260 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
261 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
262 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
263 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
264 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
265 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
266 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
267 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
268 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
269 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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3. A look at young WRs

A handful of young wide receivers got some valuable work with Herbert on Monday, even if practice wasn't at full speed.

With Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris not practicing, that meant that Derius Davis, Brenen Thompson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith were among the youngsters to slot in alongside Ladd McConkey.

This comes after McConkey, Johnston and Harris did not play in Thursday's preseason opener in Houston.

How did McDaniel feel like the young wide receivers fared in that game?

"I thought the guys handled it pretty well," said McDaniel, who noted he used a little more motion than he usually does in preseason play.

Lambert-Smith led the way with  four catches for 58 yards while Thompson added two receptions for 30 yards.

"The biggest thing is that I wanted our style of play to jump off the tape and I think it did," McDaniel said. "I think we got a very good starting point on how we approach the line of scrimmage, attack the line of scrimmage...

"I was happy with the starting point," McDaniel continued. "Your expectation — win, lose or draw — is that you want Game 1 to look like all the stuff you've been emphasizing.

"You want to see it show up," McDaniel added. "So, I was happy with that."

For more info on camp, check out the Chargers Training Camp Hub.

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