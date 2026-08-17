Chargers Training Camp Report: Mike McDaniel on Timeline for Left Guard Competition

1. McDaniel on left guard battle

Mike McDaniel spoke at the podium after Monday's practice and was naturally asked about the status of the Bolts left guard battle.

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator provided a few updates, namely that "it's still open but things have started to take shape."

McDaniel noted that while all five players — Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Branson Taylor, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III — are in the mix, a trio of them might be pulling ahead.

"In my mind, there's five guys in the competition," McDaniel said. "And I would lose money if I bet against three of them."

McDaniel, however, deferred to Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on who those three players are.

"I think Coach talks [Tuesday] ... maybe if you shake those trees?," McDaniel quipped. "It's not for secrecy, but it's more a healthy competition and not counting people out until their play officially counts them out.

"I'm like Socrates," McDaniel added. "The only thing I know is that I know nothing."

Monday's practice saw Awosika, Taylor and Slaughter rotate at left guard after Slaughter and Taylor were the ones that rotated in front of Justin Herbert over the weekend.

McDaniel also said he's been thrilled with the entire process, noting the competition had turned out "better than I had forecasted" up front.

"To the credit of the group, very excited about the competition," McDaniel said. "I do know that I'm going to be comfortable with the level of play of who that individual is."

Finally, McDaniel noted that Tuesday's joint practice against the 49ers will be an important piece of the evaluation process

"Each and every rep is absolutely critical," McDaniel said.

As for the rest of the line, Pipkins and Taylor shared reps at left tackle Monday in front of Herbert while Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and Joe Alt were in their usual spots.

The line in front of Trey Lance consisted of, from left to right, Logan Taylor at left tackle, Penning and Slaughter at left guard, Slaughter and Jacob Spomer at center, Branson Taylor and Awosika and right guard and Travis Burke and Loagn Taylor at right tackle.