Chargers Training Camp Report: Mike McDaniel on Timeline for Left Guard Competition

The Bolts had a light day of practice on Day 15 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp, going for 90-plus minutes with no pads in a jog-through pace.
The Chargers will practice at 10 a.m. at The Bolt in a joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday.
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Monday's practice:
1. McDaniel on left guard battle
Mike McDaniel spoke at the podium after Monday's practice and was naturally asked about the status of the Bolts left guard battle.
The Chargers Offensive Coordinator provided a few updates, namely that "it's still open but things have started to take shape."
McDaniel noted that while all five players — Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Branson Taylor, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III — are in the mix, a trio of them might be pulling ahead.
"In my mind, there's five guys in the competition," McDaniel said. "And I would lose money if I bet against three of them."
McDaniel, however, deferred to Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on who those three players are.
"I think Coach talks [Tuesday] ... maybe if you shake those trees?," McDaniel quipped. "It's not for secrecy, but it's more a healthy competition and not counting people out until their play officially counts them out.
"I'm like Socrates," McDaniel added. "The only thing I know is that I know nothing."
Monday's practice saw Awosika, Taylor and Slaughter rotate at left guard after Slaughter and Taylor were the ones that rotated in front of Justin Herbert over the weekend.
McDaniel also said he's been thrilled with the entire process, noting the competition had turned out "better than I had forecasted" up front.
"To the credit of the group, very excited about the competition," McDaniel said. "I do know that I'm going to be comfortable with the level of play of who that individual is."
Finally, McDaniel noted that Tuesday's joint practice against the 49ers will be an important piece of the evaluation process
"Each and every rep is absolutely critical," McDaniel said.
As for the rest of the line, Pipkins and Taylor shared reps at left tackle Monday in front of Herbert while Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and Joe Alt were in their usual spots.
The line in front of Trey Lance consisted of, from left to right, Logan Taylor at left tackle, Penning and Slaughter at left guard, Slaughter and Jacob Spomer at center, Branson Taylor and Awosika and right guard and Travis Burke and Loagn Taylor at right tackle.
The line protecting DJ Uiagalelei was, from left to right, Laekin Vakalahi, Alex Harkey, Spomer and Josh Kaltenberger at center, Kaltenberger and Penning at right guard and Burke and Logan Taylor at right tackle.
2. Another strong day for Dicker
Cameron Dicker had another solid practice on Monday by making seven of his eight field goal tries.
But the Chargers kicker upped the degree of difficulty by attempting them on the narrow uprights that are only nine feet wide.
Dicker was true on his first five attempts Monday, hitting from 40, 35, 42, 35 and 37 yards out.
And while he pushed a 43-yard try just wide to the right, he rebounded to hit from 33 and 28 yards away to close out the drill.
All in all, Dicker is now 37 for 40 on field goals in camp if you include 16 total kicks on the narrow uprights.
Browse through live action photos of the first preseason game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium!
3. A look at young WRs
A handful of young wide receivers got some valuable work with Herbert on Monday, even if practice wasn't at full speed.
With Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris not practicing, that meant that Derius Davis, Brenen Thompson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith were among the youngsters to slot in alongside Ladd McConkey.
This comes after McConkey, Johnston and Harris did not play in Thursday's preseason opener in Houston.
How did McDaniel feel like the young wide receivers fared in that game?
"I thought the guys handled it pretty well," said McDaniel, who noted he used a little more motion than he usually does in preseason play.
Lambert-Smith led the way with four catches for 58 yards while Thompson added two receptions for 30 yards.
"The biggest thing is that I wanted our style of play to jump off the tape and I think it did," McDaniel said. "I think we got a very good starting point on how we approach the line of scrimmage, attack the line of scrimmage...
"I was happy with the starting point," McDaniel continued. "Your expectation — win, lose or draw — is that you want Game 1 to look like all the stuff you've been emphasizing.
"You want to see it show up," McDaniel added. "So, I was happy with that."