Why Derwin James is Among the NFL's Most Versatile Players

Derwin James, Jr., has always done it all since getting drafted by the Chargers in 2018.

And his play has only gone up a notch over the past few seasons.

The Bolts safety has earned back-to-back Second-Team All-Pro honors after finishing the 2025 season second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss.

He also added three interceptions, which tied a career-high and were the most he's had since his rookie season in 2018.

James' success over the last pair of seasons have come as the safety has moved closer to the line of scrimmage, allowing him to wreak havoc on opposing offenses — and it's earned him the title of one of the league's most versatile defenders.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen recently identified his top 10 most versatile defenders in the NFL, with James among the list.

Whatever he's asked to do, James can do it.

Nguyen wrote: