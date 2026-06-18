3 Observations: Chargers Offense, Defense Go Back & Forth on a Spirited Final Day of Minicamp

That's a wrap on Chargers mandatory minicamp.

The Bolts practiced for over an hour Thursday at The Bolt in their third and final minicamp practice of the week.

Next up? Chargers Training Camp next month.

Here are three observations from Day 3 of Chargers minicamp:

1. Closing out on a high note

The energy was high on the final day of minicamp.

It was on full display with all units, with highlights of the day coming in a spirited 7-on-7 portion near the end of practice where the offense and defense went back and forth with plenty of plays for each side.

Quarterback Justin Herbert kicked things off completing each of his first three reps on what was another strong day in the team drills.

And he got it started off with a bang on his first throw of the day.

It was highlighted by an impressive ball to Tre’ Harris, who worked his way over the middle for a catch and run for over 15 yards on the first rep of the practice.

Herbert then hit Quentin Johnston on a similar play in his later reps for about the same gain, as the quarterback laid it perfectly out in front of him to hit him in stride.

The biggest play of the day, however, came courtesy of Trey Lance.

After a couple of short completions in his first couple reps, Lance came back out on the field and uncorked a long ball down the field for about 50 yards and hit wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, who created separation on his defender for the touchdown.

It was the biggest catch of the session for Campbell, who also caught in impressive ball moving across the field from DJ Uiagalelei earlier in the period for a good gain.

The defense did respond with a few splashes of their own as well.

The first broke a stretch of six straight completions from the offense to start the period, as cornerback Nikko Reed notched a pass breakup with tight coverage over on the right side of the field.

Then later in the session, the first and only turnover of the day came from none other than Tony Jefferson.

The veteran safety found himself in the right position again, hauling in an interception after a pass was deflected over the middle and sent the defensive sideline into a celebration.

It was a great end to the offseason program and veteran Donte Jackson believes it is exactly the kind of practice you want to see heading into training camp next month.

"Everybody's on that edge, but everybody is ready for real football," Jackson said on Thursday. "You like to end it on that note because you know everybody's intentions going into the offseason is going to be pure and genuine.