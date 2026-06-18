3 Observations: Chargers Offense, Defense Go Back & Forth on a Spirited Final Day of Minicamp

That's a wrap on Chargers mandatory minicamp.
The Bolts practiced for over an hour Thursday at The Bolt in their third and final minicamp practice of the week.
Next up? Chargers Training Camp next month.
Here are three observations from Day 3 of Chargers minicamp:
1. Closing out on a high note
The energy was high on the final day of minicamp.
It was on full display with all units, with highlights of the day coming in a spirited 7-on-7 portion near the end of practice where the offense and defense went back and forth with plenty of plays for each side.
Quarterback Justin Herbert kicked things off completing each of his first three reps on what was another strong day in the team drills.
And he got it started off with a bang on his first throw of the day.
It was highlighted by an impressive ball to Tre’ Harris, who worked his way over the middle for a catch and run for over 15 yards on the first rep of the practice.
Herbert then hit Quentin Johnston on a similar play in his later reps for about the same gain, as the quarterback laid it perfectly out in front of him to hit him in stride.
The biggest play of the day, however, came courtesy of Trey Lance.
After a couple of short completions in his first couple reps, Lance came back out on the field and uncorked a long ball down the field for about 50 yards and hit wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, who created separation on his defender for the touchdown.
It was the biggest catch of the session for Campbell, who also caught in impressive ball moving across the field from DJ Uiagalelei earlier in the period for a good gain.
The defense did respond with a few splashes of their own as well.
The first broke a stretch of six straight completions from the offense to start the period, as cornerback Nikko Reed notched a pass breakup with tight coverage over on the right side of the field.
Then later in the session, the first and only turnover of the day came from none other than Tony Jefferson.
The veteran safety found himself in the right position again, hauling in an interception after a pass was deflected over the middle and sent the defensive sideline into a celebration.
It was a great end to the offseason program and veteran Donte Jackson believes it is exactly the kind of practice you want to see heading into training camp next month.
"Everybody's on that edge, but everybody is ready for real football," Jackson said on Thursday. "You like to end it on that note because you know everybody's intentions going into the offseason is going to be pure and genuine.
"They're going to really be attacking it," Jackson added. "That's what I like about it as well."
Check out the best photos from Day 2 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026
2. Strong special teams work
The final day of minicamp also meant a lot of special teams work for the group.
After working on kickoff coverage and returns on Wednesday, they did the same and more to close out the week.
The same group of Derius Davis, Keaton Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal, Devonte Ross and JaQuae Jackson were on the receiving end of Cameron Dicker's kickoffs, in addition to Greg Desrosiers.
They also got some work in on punt as well as field goals, where Dicker kicked for the second time in open practice this spring.
He hit all eight kicks he attempted in Tuesday's practice and was a stellar seven for eight on Thursday, but this time kicking on the modified goal posts that are much narrower than the normal goalposts, from distances that ranged from an extra point to over 45 yards out.
Check out the best photos from Day 2 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026.
3. Wrapping things up
The next time we'll see the Chargers on the practice field as a team will be when they kick off training camp next month.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh praised his team's work over the last couple of months, and when asked what they accomplished during the spring, he emphasized a great amount.
"A lot," Harbaugh said. "We talked about the addition by addition with this team and it's been a real good process. There's been some high-level inflection points, but it's been a real steady climb to our ultimate goal for the offseason, which was to get the best and most healthy team to training camp.
"We feel like we're in position to be in position to do that," Harbaugh added. "I think the team is in a really good place."
Although Harbaugh did say this time without football was 'bittersweet,' he knows his squad knows what's ahead and will hit the ground running.
"I think they have a good understanding of what needs to happen," Harbaugh said. "Balance, take a break from football but also mesh business and pleasure.
"That's getting themselves ready for training camp where they have to be in the best shape of your life," Harbaugh added.
That message stretched to the players as well, who echoed the overarching sentiment of hunger that multiple members of the team mentioned throughout the spring.
The offseason program is over, and all eyes will be on building onto that in training camp.
"We're going to keep on working because we understand anything can happen, but we also understand that we do have the talent and do have everything we need," Jackson said.
Jackson later added: "We're just focusing on the root, focusing on the foundation, focused on building this thing out and when you look up, the fruit is going to be as ripe as you want it. That's what we're looking at."