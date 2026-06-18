How Mike McDaniel Has Focused on Justin Herbert's Footwork This Offseason

Let's talk about Justin Herbert’s footwork.
Because that's been the topic du jour for the recent portion of the Chargers offseason, especially this week as the Bolts kicked off mandatory minicamp.
The first thing you need to know is that Mike McDaniel didn't arrive in Southern California with the intention to overhaul the Pro Bowl quarterback's footwork.
"It wasn't like I was trying fix something that was like, 'This is broke,'" McDaniel said Wednesday. "We're looking at a player that is very, very talented and top tier in achievement his whole career.
"[We want to] try to take him to the next level where he can own certain things and really get the ball to his teammates as fast as possible and help efficiency of the offense," McDaniel added.
Instead, McDaniel explained that he's trying to take a player who has thrown for nearly 25,000 yards and 163 touchdowns in 95 regular-season games and simply make him a better and more efficient player.
"I'm trying to find the margins," McDaniel said Wednesday.
Check out the best photos from Day 2 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026.
So, exactly how has McDaniel asked Herbert to tweak his footwork in this spring?
When lining up in shotgun, most right-handed quarterbacks have their right foot forward in the stance. McDaniel said that essentially all quarterbacks did that in the early 2000s except for Brett Favre in 2005 and Tom Brady in 2007.
McDaniel then did an extensive study in Houston when he was with Kyle Shanahan, now the 49ers Head Coach, and found that switching it up and putting the left foot forward.
The reason?
"Ultimately trying to take advantage of the space that defenses gives," McDaniel said while not wanting to get too much into specifics.
McDaniel then implemented that tweak into previous stops he's been at, including Washington, Atlanta and Miami, and now has Herbert, who is right-handed, lining up with his left foot forward.
"I don't mandate it, but with Justin I really just showed him where I thought it would be advantageous," McDaniel said. "He didn't blink for a second and was excited to attack it.
"When you have players like that that go after their craft in that way, you can do things, change things that have been standardized in their game for years and you can do it with reasonable expectations and higher performance," McDaniel added.
Herbert's response to the change?
"Mike just talked about how he saw the quarterback position being played and why he thought that was the best way," Herbert said Wednesday. "Jumped on board and got as many reps as we could and it's been going good so far."
The crux of the tweaked footwork is that Herbert should be able to get the ball out faster and line up Chargers skill players for more yards-after-the-catch chances.
"You want to get the ball in a position where the receivers can run with it," Herbert said. "Getting the ball out earlier and in timing and rhythm allows them to do that.
"I think we've got the guys who are explosive and able to make guys miss. The more that I can do that, the better we'll be," Herbert added.
McDaniel added: "You're throwing a 5-yard out route, how can we get 12 [yards] on that? Well, timing based on our footwork and when we're able to throw has a big portion in the maximization of that 5-yard out route."
However, the fascinating thing with all the chatter about Herbert's footwork is that he has mostly worked on it this offseason without actually throwing a football.
Herbert took one day a week off in OTA practice and simply didn't throw, instead using a weighted green ball to mimic his throwing motion.
Now, part of that is to reduce the general wear and tear on Herbert's arm.
The quarterback has thrown 3,500-plus passes in the NFL. And that doesn't count the thousands of throws he's made in practices since being drafted in 2020.
"I've thrown a lot of footballs," Herbert said. "It's May and June and I didn't think it was as necessary to throw as much now.
"I'm going to do everything I can to get the footwork ready and get the offense down. The throws will be there," Herbert added. "We've got plenty of time in camp … so it's been smart by everyone just taking it easy."
Herbert on Wednesday estimated that this new approach to the offseason was "50-50 of thinking about footwork and thinking about being smart in the offseason."
McDaniel added: "Looking at the mileage of his arm in the spring and where we want it in the fall, it created a different attack on the offseason that I thought was very appropriate."
Overall, there's no reason to be concerned about Herbert's unique offseason.
He is now working with one of the best offensive minds in the NFL and is looking to take his game to new heights, with a new approach in footwork being at the root of that.
The goal, Herbert said Wednesday, is to get everything clicking in training camp so that he can be at his best during the season … and also potentially in the postseason.
"You want to be at your best, especially during those elimination games. That's what we're working for now," Herbert said.
McDaniel added: "[We want] to have the strongest version of himself down the stretch of the season in December and January."