How Mike McDaniel Has Focused on Justin Herbert's Footwork This Offseason

However, the fascinating thing with all the chatter about Herbert's footwork is that he has mostly worked on it this offseason without actually throwing a football.

Herbert took one day a week off in OTA practice and simply didn't throw, instead using a weighted green ball to mimic his throwing motion.

Now, part of that is to reduce the general wear and tear on Herbert's arm.

The quarterback has thrown 3,500-plus passes in the NFL. And that doesn't count the thousands of throws he's made in practices since being drafted in 2020.

"I've thrown a lot of footballs," Herbert said. "It's May and June and I didn't think it was as necessary to throw as much now.

"I'm going to do everything I can to get the footwork ready and get the offense down. The throws will be there," Herbert added. "We've got plenty of time in camp … so it's been smart by everyone just taking it easy."

Herbert on Wednesday estimated that this new approach to the offseason was "50-50 of thinking about footwork and thinking about being smart in the offseason."

McDaniel added: "Looking at the mileage of his arm in the spring and where we want it in the fall, it created a different attack on the offseason that I thought was very appropriate."

Overall, there's no reason to be concerned about Herbert's unique offseason.

He is now working with one of the best offensive minds in the NFL and is looking to take his game to new heights, with a new approach in footwork being at the root of that.

The goal, Herbert said Wednesday, is to get everything clicking in training camp so that he can be at his best during the season … and also potentially in the postseason.

"You want to be at your best, especially during those elimination games. That's what we're working for now," Herbert said.