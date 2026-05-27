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Chargers Agree to Extension With Five-Time Pro Bowler Derwin James Jr.

May 26, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with safety Derwin James Jr.

One of the most dominant safeties in football since being the 17th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, James has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, including in four of the past five seasons. He is a five-time All-Pro from The Associated Press, earning first-team honors as a rookie in 2018. That season, James became the first Chargers rookie ever to garner AP first-team recognition and was the first player in team history to be first-team (safety) and second-team (defensive back) All-Pro at separate positions in the same year.

The heart and soul of the Los Angeles defense, James has helped the unit rank No. 4 in the NFL in total defense over the last two seasons (304.8 total net yards allowed per game). His leadership saw the Bolts pace the league in 2024 by allowing just 17.7 points per game. James has started all 98 career regular-season games played, totaling 684 tackles (433 solo), 19.0 sacks, 12 interceptions, 46 passes defensed, 40 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and three recoveries. His 19.0 career sacks are the third-most by any defensive back within the first eight seasons of a career since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 3 this past season, becoming just the sixth NFL player and first defensive back since tackles for loss began being tracked in 2008 to have 10 solo tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss in a single game. James also has twice earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month recognition (November 2022 and December/January 2024). In five postseason starts, James has registered 34 tackles (24 solo), four tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery.

The 6-2, 215-pound James totaled 183 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 19 passes defensed, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in his Florida State career. He garnered first-team All-America and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in his final collegiate season in 2017. In his first season with the Seminoles, James was named the team's Defensive Most Valuable Player and Freshman All-America from Sporting News and USA Today.

Top Shots 2025: Best of Derwin James, Jr.

Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign. James recorded 94 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 8 quarterback hits in the 2025-2026 NFL season.

Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joey Hortiz/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joey Hortiz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joey Hortiz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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