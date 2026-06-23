Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2026 Training Camp Schedule

Presented by UCLA Health and supported by American Airlines & Ticketmaster, Chargers 2026 Training Camp at The Bolt runs from July 29 – August 18

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team's public and exclusive Season Ticket Member practice schedule for 2026 Training Camp at The Bolt – presented by UCLA Health. The Bolts will also once again hold a pair of training camp practices at the University of San Diego during the first week of August. All training camp practices are free of charge.

As in previous years, fans will need to pre-register for their free tickets. Pursuant to the special use permit for 2026 Training Camp at The Bolt – presented by UCLA Health, capacity will be limited to 2,000 fans per practice. More information on availability and access, as well as parking options in the area, can be found at chargers.com/camp. All covered seating and observation space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Chargers report Tuesday, July 28 and will hold their first practice Wednesday, July 29. With limited capacity, registration to attend practice will take place in waves through chargers.com/camp. Fans will be able to register to attend Week 1 practices beginning Monday, July 20, Week 2 practices beginning Monday, July 27, Week 3 practices beginning Monday, August 3 and Week 4 practices beginning Monday, August 10.

On Tuesday, August 4 and Wednesday, August 5, the Chargers will once again hold a pair of training camp practices where Jim Harbaugh's head coaching career began at University of San Diego's Torero Stadium. Both practices are free of charge and registration for tickets is open to the public. Fans in attendance will have access to exclusive merchandise in the on-site team store, try out various local food trucks, collect post-practice autographs in designated areas and receive a special limited-edition poster while supplies last. Similar to last year, the Bolts' opening practice at USD will coincide with Military Appreciation Day – presented by USAA.

In addition to members of the military hosted by USAA, Torero Stadium's VIP section will be reserved exclusively for active-duty service members, veterans and their families. The following day, the VIP section will be reserved exclusively for Season Ticket Members.

Active-duty service members and veterans interested in VIP access on Tuesday, and Season Ticket Members interested in VIP access on Wednesday, can visit chargers.com/camp for more information on how to register for those specific days. Space in the VIP sections is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Family Day: A Jr. Bolts Club Event – the first of two theme days during camp – will take place Saturday, August 15 at The Bolt. In addition to exclusive Jr. Bolts Club activities, Family Day will also include a themed poster giveaway, limited edition merchandise and several activations geared towards children including air-brush tattoos, face painting, a candy truck and more.

The following day on Sunday, August 16, the Bolts will host Women in Sports Day: A Chargers Social Club Event. Similar to Family Day, the Chargers celebration of women in sports will include limited edition merchandise, a themed poster giveaway, an exclusive giveaway for Chargers Social Club members and several unique activations. More details pertaining to both theme days will be made available in the coming weeks at chargers.com/camp.

On Saturday, August 1, the Bolts will celebrate NFL Training Camp: Back Together Weekend. Highlights of the first weekend practice of training camp include a special pet adoption event, live DJ, poster giveaway for fans in attendance, food truck discounts, appearances by the Thunderbolts and an autograph signing with Chargers Legends prior to practice.

The Chargers will also open a pair of practices exclusively to Season Ticket Founding Members (Tuesday, August 11) and all Season Ticket Members (Tuesday, August 18). Specific to the 18th, the Bolts will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to The Bolt for a joint practice prior to the two teams' matchup at SoFi Stadium later that week. For more information on Chargers season ticket packages and the perks membership unlocks, fans can visit chargers.com/season-tickets.

As in years past, 2026 Training Camp at The Bolt – presented by UCLA Health will offer fans the opportunity to watch the Chargers practice in person and cheer for their favorite players within close proximity to the field. Covered bleacher seating at The Bolt will be located behind the north end zones and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Located adjacent to the bleachers, Ticketmaster Terrace provides an exclusive location for children ages 12 & under to take in camp together. Sorry parents, this space is for kids only, absolutely no adults allowed!

Fans attending training camp will have access to an on-site Chargers Pop-Up Shop stocked with the latest training camp gear. Season Ticket Members will receive a 15% discount at the Pop-Up Shop, and all fans in attendance will receive a one-day coupon for 15% off merchandise at the Chargers Team Store located less than a half mile from The Bolt on the corner of El Segundo Blvd. and Nash St. in the Chargers Commons center.

Gates to The Bolt, located on the north side of the property off Nash St., will open one hour before the start of each practice session. Parking will be available offsite for $10 and includes shuttle service to and from practice. There will also be a dedicated location for rideshare service drop-off and pick-up adjacent to The Bolt.

A clear bag policy will be in effect for 2026 Training Camp at The Bolt – presented by UCLA Health, and fans are encouraged to plan accordingly as they do on gameday at SoFi Stadium.

On-site food and beverage from select vendors will be available for purchase during training camp, and fans may also bring their own food, water and soft drinks. Outside alcoholic beverages may not be brought onto the grounds of The Bolt at any time. Smoking is also prohibited.

Fans are welcome to bring personal cameras and cell phones, but video cameras and telephoto lenses longer than six inches (detachable or non-detachable) are not allowed. Other items not permitted at The Bolt include: pets (other than service animals), weapons of any kind, chains, stun guns, mace and pepper spray, water guns, boomerangs, fireworks, frisbees, sports balls, beach balls or other inflatable objects, laser pointers, flammable objects, musical instruments or noise-making devices.

All practices will take place at The Bolt (One Chargers Way, El Segundo, CA 90245) and are subject to change. For directions on Google Maps and Waze, search "The Bolt."