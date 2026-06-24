5 Takeaways: What We Learned About Chargers 2026 Offseason Program

4. Plenty of safety depth

O'Leary lit up when asked about the safety room last week, noting the group is an "extremely competitive" group.

Derwin James, Jr. obviously leads the group, with Elijah Molden looking for a steadier season after dealing with injuries last year.

Tony Jefferson offers veteran leadership and tone-setting ability, while youngsters such as RJ Mickens and rookie Genesis Smith also flashed a bit in the offseason program.

Kendall Williamson was a key special teams piece in 2025 who also saw some action on defense, too.

That's six players who could all deserve to make the 53-man roster, but a numbers crunch might make someone the odd man out.

When the battle for playing time and roles gets going, O'Leary said the safeties might be among the most hotly contested groups on the entire roster.

"I get excited thinking about competition and thinking about camp. We're ready to go right now, and we are going to take a step back, but as I look at each position group — especially the safeties — it's going to be fun," O'Leary said.

"If they're in that world of — these are the five or these are the six — they are all going to get an opportunity to compete," O'Leary added. "The safety room in particular, you've got guys with all different skillsets and we're going to find out which ones stand up and get to the top of that group."

5. Quick look at special teams

The Chargers return their specialist group of kicker Cameron Dicker, punter/holder JK Scott and long snapper Josh Harris for the third consecutive full season.

And that group looked as steady as ever during mandatory minicamp when Dicker drilled all eight field goal attempts in his lone kicking appearance in front of media members this spring.

Dicker initially hit from 33, 38 and 40 yards out before he was true from 45, 46 and 48 yards away. Dicker then hit from 46 and 48 yards to cap off a perfect showing.

Scott also looked solid this spring as he showcased his usual hangtime during punting drills.

As for the returners, Derius Davis took plenty of reps there as he looks for a healthier season in 2026.