5 Takeaways: What We Learned About Chargers 2026 Offseason Program

An eventful Chargers 2026 offseason program is in the books.
Jim Harbaugh's squad will now get ready for 2026 Chargers Training Camp, which opens with the first practice on July 29.
With some down time on the way, here are five takeaways about what we learned about the Chargers this offseason:
1. Justin Herbert's new footwork
Justin Herbert had a much different offseason than what we've seen in previous years.
To start, the Chargers franchise quarterback had less of a workload on his arm as he attempted fewer passes this spring.
The goal, as stated by Harbaugh, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel and Herbert himself, is to make sure his body is fully ready to endure the upcoming season.
A correlation to fewer throws, however, has been an enhanced focus on tweaked footwork when lining up in the shotgun formation.
Traditionally, most right-handed quarterbacks have their right foot forward in the stance.
But McDaniel has switched Herbert's footwork to have his left foot forward, a tweak that should lead to a quicker release in the pocket.
As a right-handed quarterback, Herbert steps forward with his left foot when he throws. If this foot is already in front when he receives the snap, Herbert can now theatrically catch the snap and fire away.
"You want to get the ball in a position where the receivers can run with it," Herbert said. "Getting the ball out earlier and in timing and rhythm allows them to do that."
McDaniel added: "Ultimately trying to take advantage of the space that defenses gives."
McDaniel made sure to note that Herbert, already an elite quarterback, doesn't need much refining with his skillset.
But the hope with the tweak to his footwork is that it leads a more efficient and explosive Chargers offensive in 2026.
"I'm trying to find the margins," McDaniel said.
2. Chargers O-line on the move
While Herbert's footwork and quick throws have dominated the passing game chatter, McDaniel's vision for the run game has centered around the offensive line.
More specifically, how much athleticism that group needs to have in the new scheme.
"Run off the ball. That's all I need to know," Cole Strange said. "For real, that's what you need to get more than anything, run off the ball."
Chargers offensive line coach Butch Barry added: "To play the brand of football, the style of football we want, we've got to be urgent. We've got to go, play fast. We've got to run. Go."
That adjustment was evident in every drill or practice we saw this spring, as the offensive line group exploded out of their stance and sprinted across the field. Over and over and over again.
Joe Alt said that other offensive systems might have an offensive linemen take one or two steps in the run game before blocking their defender.
But with McDaniel's wide-zone ground scheme, it could be as many seven or eight steps as offensive linemen try to continually open up running lanes.
That means plenty of running in practice so that the tactic is like second nature by the time the season rolls around.
"Outside zone is fun," Rashawn Slater said. "If you're an offensive lineman, you think, 'What are the rules?'
"The rules are get off and go destroy everything in your path," Slater added.
Check out the best photos from Day 3 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026
3. No competition for jobs (yet)
With a month to go before training camp, it's clear that Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and his staff have assembled a deep and talented roster.
But Harbaugh and his coaching staff weren't about to start naming off any starters after spring practice.
Sure, we know the usual names that will grace the top of the depth chart.
But Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary said this spring was about "laying the groundwork" and not necessarily worrying about players earning starting roles on any level of the defense.
"What we've told the guys, the way we approach it, is that the competition for jobs begins in camp," O'Leary said. "This time of the year is about learning how to become a pro at your position, become an elite technician, learn multiple jobs and have a better understanding of the concept of the defense.
"We're trying to give them the tools to go into that competition fully prepared. Because when you do that, the cream fully rises to the top," O'Leary added.
Offensively, the most notable open spot is likely at left guard between Slater and center Tyler Biadasz.
But McDaniel took the same approach as O'Leary this spring and noted that all competition will be settled over the next few months.
"I think you're very, very hesitant to start creating job competition scenarios before guys have actually blocked people," McDaniel said. "In the offseason, by and large, guys learn how to fit and where to apply pressure, where to target, but the idea of blocking people for three or four seconds, that's more of a pad, training camp thing."
McDaniel later added: "It would probably be good to assess a receiver after a pass was thrown to him, not before that. It's probably good to assess the lineman after we block people, not before that. That's where I'm at."
4. Plenty of safety depth
O'Leary lit up when asked about the safety room last week, noting the group is an "extremely competitive" group.
Derwin James, Jr. obviously leads the group, with Elijah Molden looking for a steadier season after dealing with injuries last year.
Tony Jefferson offers veteran leadership and tone-setting ability, while youngsters such as RJ Mickens and rookie Genesis Smith also flashed a bit in the offseason program.
Kendall Williamson was a key special teams piece in 2025 who also saw some action on defense, too.
That's six players who could all deserve to make the 53-man roster, but a numbers crunch might make someone the odd man out.
When the battle for playing time and roles gets going, O'Leary said the safeties might be among the most hotly contested groups on the entire roster.
"I get excited thinking about competition and thinking about camp. We're ready to go right now, and we are going to take a step back, but as I look at each position group — especially the safeties — it's going to be fun," O'Leary said.
"If they're in that world of — these are the five or these are the six — they are all going to get an opportunity to compete," O'Leary added. "The safety room in particular, you've got guys with all different skillsets and we're going to find out which ones stand up and get to the top of that group."
5. Quick look at special teams
The Chargers return their specialist group of kicker Cameron Dicker, punter/holder JK Scott and long snapper Josh Harris for the third consecutive full season.
And that group looked as steady as ever during mandatory minicamp when Dicker drilled all eight field goal attempts in his lone kicking appearance in front of media members this spring.
Dicker initially hit from 33, 38 and 40 yards out before he was true from 45, 46 and 48 yards away. Dicker then hit from 46 and 48 yards to cap off a perfect showing.
Scott also looked solid this spring as he showcased his usual hangtime during punting drills.
As for the returners, Derius Davis took plenty of reps there as he looks for a healthier season in 2026.
Others who practiced either kick or punt returns this spring included Keaton Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal, Tarheeb Still, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Brenen Thompson, Luke Grimm, Devonte Ross and JaQuae Jackson.