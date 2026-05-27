How Derwin James, Chargers Reacted to All-Pro Safety's Contract Extension

He's heard from a lot of those people over the last day, too.

James detailed what it's been like since the news of the extension broke, showing his appreciation to everyone alike.

"I got countless FaceTimes from ex-players, players in the building," James said on Wednesday. "I couldn't even answer my phone, it was bad.

"The love was felt. Thank you to everybody that did reach out," James added. "The love was special and I'm really grateful for it."

The love for James was especially apparent in the building on Wednesday as numerous teammates expressed their joy for the extension. So, too, did Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who has had high praise for the safety since arriving in 2024.

Harbaugh continued that sentiment about James on Wednesday highlighting not only his play on the field, but his personality off of it.

"Pull that one down," Harbaugh said. "Just incredible, warms the cockles of the heart when the best player at the position makes the most money, seen the reports of that.

"Also, best player meets combination of best human being. Can't say that anyone more than Derwin fits that, and I've worked with a lot of people," Harbaugh added. "Really happy, we're always happy around here for the others success and it's been well earned."

His teammates were right there with Harbaugh as well.

Future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack had nothing but glowing things to say about James and, similarly to Harbaugh, added what makes him standout as a teammate.

"It's a dope thing to see a guy, not just a football player, but the guy that he is off the field," Mack said about James on Wednesday. "One of the greatest teammates I've ever played with from a standpoint of the man, how he treats people how he wants to be treated and how he carries himself.