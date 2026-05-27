How Derwin James, Chargers Reacted to All-Pro Safety's Contract Extension

Derwin James walked to the podium Wednesday with a smile on his face.
Now, James usually does this — but he couldn't help but feel extra grateful after he and the Chargers agreed on a new multi-year contract extension the day before.
"It meant the world to me," James said. "Since Day 1, the organization believed in me, drafted me in 2018 and then making me the highest paid safety for the second time."
The five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler has done it all throughout his time in powder blue, including back-to-back seasons that has him back to being one of the league's best at his position.
But on Wednesday, he took the time to thank everyone else that has made it happen along the way, as well as General Manager Joe Hortiz for his role and conversations during the process.
"I have nothing but respect for the Spanos family, shoutout to all of them. Shoutout to everybody that played a part, my family, my coaches, just everybody. It truly was all hands on deck, it wasn't just me. You all just see me out there, but it's more people in my life that mean a lot."
He later added: "Joe Hortiz came to me and said I didn't have anything to worry about. He owned up to that, lived up to that and I didn't have any stress over this process. He told me to just focus on ball. Everything he said, he delivered. Nothing but respect. It's my job to go out there and play as hard as I can and I can't wait to do that."
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign. James recorded 94 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 8 quarterback hits in the 2025-2026 NFL season.
He's heard from a lot of those people over the last day, too.
James detailed what it's been like since the news of the extension broke, showing his appreciation to everyone alike.
"I got countless FaceTimes from ex-players, players in the building," James said on Wednesday. "I couldn't even answer my phone, it was bad.
"The love was felt. Thank you to everybody that did reach out," James added. "The love was special and I'm really grateful for it."
The love for James was especially apparent in the building on Wednesday as numerous teammates expressed their joy for the extension. So, too, did Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who has had high praise for the safety since arriving in 2024.
Harbaugh continued that sentiment about James on Wednesday highlighting not only his play on the field, but his personality off of it.
"Pull that one down," Harbaugh said. "Just incredible, warms the cockles of the heart when the best player at the position makes the most money, seen the reports of that.
"Also, best player meets combination of best human being. Can't say that anyone more than Derwin fits that, and I've worked with a lot of people," Harbaugh added. "Really happy, we're always happy around here for the others success and it's been well earned."
His teammates were right there with Harbaugh as well.
Future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack had nothing but glowing things to say about James and, similarly to Harbaugh, added what makes him standout as a teammate.
"It's a dope thing to see a guy, not just a football player, but the guy that he is off the field," Mack said about James on Wednesday. "One of the greatest teammates I've ever played with from a standpoint of the man, how he treats people how he wants to be treated and how he carries himself.
"He carries himself like that every day, the energy is positive, it's infectious throughout the building," Mack added. "You want to keep a guy like Derwin in every building, I'm sure any team in the NFL will want to keep him for a lifetime."
James has served as a catalyst on the field, and off of it as well as a driving force of the entire team.
Whether it be veterans who join the mix in free agency or young players trying to find their way, James wastes no time to help out as many people as he can, according to Daiyan Henley, who has experienced it firsthand.
"Ever since I've been in this building, he took me right under his wing and became my big bro," Henley said about James. "He's everything I inspire to be as a player and not only that, but a man among people.
"He treats everyone the same and just truly appreciate him and know he under understands this is not something that is going to change anything about him," Henley added. "That can change a lot of people, but for him he's going to remain the same."
A first-round pick in 2018, James is now entering his ninth year with the Chargers, making him the longest-tenured member of the team.
But despite the whirlwind of the last day, James said he hasn't reflected too much on how his career in the NFL has gone so far.
Right now, he's only got one thing on his mind — working to get to the Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium in February.
"I ain't really had time to think on it too much," James said. "I'm just really locked in on the process right now, continuing to get better. I want to win a Super Bowl so bad, so coming out here and working hard as I can, that's what I'm focused on.
James added: "The money is good, but I can't get my thoughts off being the last team playing, especially in SoFi [Stadium] this year. I definitely want to do that."