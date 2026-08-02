5 Takeaways: What We Learned From Week 1 of Chargers Training Camp

The first week of Chargers Training Camp is complete, meaning the Bolts have earned a well-deserved day off.
The Chargers have held four practices, none in pads, and will return to work Monday before practicing Tuesday and Wednesday in San Diego.
Here is what we've learned from the first week of Chargers training camp:
1. Why is optimism so high?
Jim Harbaugh didn't mince words on Day 1 of camp, saying the Bolts are "more than capable" of accomplishing their ultimate goals.
Every player and coach who has stepped to the podium since has also expressed a confidence, too, and the Chargers as the team simply look like a high-level squad on the field.
No, the pads aren't on yet and there's still plenty of time before the season is here, but the vibes are certainly high in El Segundo.
"This team is in a very good place," Harbaugh said Saturday while noting he is "very optimistic" and that the Bolts are always "ready to roll" for each practice.
The Bolts have enjoyed some success under Harbaugh through two seasons by winning 11 games each year and making the playoffs in both years.
But with Harbaugh still looking for his first playoff win as the Chargers Head Coach, it's understood that the time is now for the Bolts, especially considering the talent and depth on the roster.
2. Who's playing left guard?
We knew there would be a handful of competitors for the Chargers open left guard spot.
But five players competing for one spot? Safe to say the Bolts are exhausting all options to try and find the starter between left tackle Rashawn Slater and center Tyler Biadasz.
Kayode Awosika and Jake Slaughter shared reps on Day 1 before Awosika and Penning did the same on Day 2.
Trey Pipkins III then took the majority of the reps on Day 3 before second-year lineman Branson Taylor did the same on Saturday.
Harbaugh had high praise for Pipkins on Saturday morning.
"Is he one of our five best linemen? Yeah, he probably is," Harbaugh said. "This system, this running game in particular, really fits his skillset."
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel noted Friday that the evaluation process won't really get going until the pads come on.
But it's clear that the Bolts aren't going to rush into a decision as they look for their fifth and final starter up front.
"We have a lot of flex guys that have the ability to play guard, play tackle. And what you're trying to do is get people ready to win the job," McDaniel said. "What I mean by that is that I'm very resistant to crowing someone in non-padded practices, especially like blockers. You're trying to get them comfortable so that job competition can really take root."
He later added: "The way guys are going after it, there's going to be a really fun competition that's just getting underway. But you can't claim a lead player in that race this early in the process, particularly because that's a job of blocking people and we really haven't got to the stage of truly blocking something, which occurs when you have pads on."
Check out the best photos from the third day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
3. How does Justin Herbert look?
On Friday, Ladd McConkey was asked what he's seen from Justin Herbert so far in camp.
"Sheeesh," McConkey quipped with a smile.
He later added: "He's getting the ball out and getting it out quick."
Yes, the Chargers franchise quarterback has impressed pretty much everyone with his ability to master McDaniel's scheme and teaching points.
Harbaugh noted that Herbert has looked "probably the best of anybody on the offense," likely due to his comprehensive film study during the summer break.
"He's thought about it the most, studied it the most. The last month, since minicamp to now, I can tell he was on the iPad," Harbaugh said. "The level of detail where he's at is the best of anybody on the offense."
While much has been made of Herbert's footwork this offseason, a big storyline in camp has been the quarterback's ability to let the ball rip before a receiver becomes open in a play.
That approach was most evident Thursday when Herbert fired lasers all over the field to multiple different receivers.
"A lot of things I'm asking him to do take him out of his comfort zone, meaning guys with arm talent like he has — such a strong arm and great field vision — you want to protect the ball and want to confirm something before you throw it," McDaniel said. "I'm challenging him to expedite that process and not confirm and let his feet talk to him and rip the ball.
"There were a couple times — one in particular on a throw to Ladd — where he expressed to me, 'Yeah, I was a little nervous throwing it that early.' But that's where you grow," he added. "In the front stages, I'm not worried about completion percentage. I'm not worried about picks, I'm worried about exposing yourself and challenging yourself."
4. When do the pads come on?
While the left guard competition is the biggest position battle on the offensive side of the ball, there are multiple intriguing competitions on defense.
Safety is one, for sure, along with depth spots at edge rusher and linebacker.
The problem?
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary hasn't seen his players perform in pads yet, something that will change Tuesday in San Diego when the Bolts put them on for the first time.
What's O'Leary looking forward to about next week?
"Everything," O'Leary said with a smile. "Hitting, forcing fumbles, getting off blocks with more intent, more violence.
"You just find out who you are as a defense when the pads come on. You find out who certain guys are," O'Leary continued. "It's funny — it never fails — you watch practice without pads for four or five days and then all of the sudden they come on and somebody pops up."
Things are about to get real for the Chargers as they prepare for the 2026 season.
5. Which rookie is standing out?
McDaniel has always loved speed in his offense, and the Chargers have plenty of it.
Keaton Mitchell is a burner while Derius Davis has some jets.
But rookie Brenen Thompson, who ran 4.26 seconds at the 2026 Combine, can flat out fly.
"He didn't run a 4.2 by accident," McConkey quipped on Friday.
Through the first four practices, Thompson has been working with Herbert and the top offense.
And he's made plays, too, including a pair of long catches from Herbert in the first few days of camp.
"He's going to be very good. We saw it early on that he's skilled, he's fast, he's going to make a lot of plays for us. So, I'm really excited for him," Herbert said.
Harbaugh added: "I agree with Justin. We're all seeing the same thing."
The Chargers want to run the ball this season and have plenty of backfield depth.
Herbert has also shown a strong rapport with McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris.
But keep an eye on Thompson, a 2026 fourth-round pick, to see what kind of impact he makes as a rookie.
"He came in with one thing on his mind: speed," Johnston said. "Shoot, you've seen his 40 time, seen what he did in college. He's brought that to the league to this team.
"On the field, he shows his speed, shows his ball-catching abilities, stuff like that. He's been a fun guy to be around," Johnston added.