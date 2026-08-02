5 Takeaways: What We Learned From Week 1 of Chargers Training Camp

3. How does Justin Herbert look?

On Friday, Ladd McConkey was asked what he's seen from Justin Herbert so far in camp.

"Sheeesh," McConkey quipped with a smile.

He later added: "He's getting the ball out and getting it out quick."

Yes, the Chargers franchise quarterback has impressed pretty much everyone with his ability to master McDaniel's scheme and teaching points.

Harbaugh noted that Herbert has looked "probably the best of anybody on the offense," likely due to his comprehensive film study during the summer break.

"He's thought about it the most, studied it the most. The last month, since minicamp to now, I can tell he was on the iPad," Harbaugh said. "The level of detail where he's at is the best of anybody on the offense."

While much has been made of Herbert's footwork this offseason, a big storyline in camp has been the quarterback's ability to let the ball rip before a receiver becomes open in a play.

That approach was most evident Thursday when Herbert fired lasers all over the field to multiple different receivers.

"A lot of things I'm asking him to do take him out of his comfort zone, meaning guys with arm talent like he has — such a strong arm and great field vision — you want to protect the ball and want to confirm something before you throw it," McDaniel said. "I'm challenging him to expedite that process and not confirm and let his feet talk to him and rip the ball.