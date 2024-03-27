Living the Dream: Behind the Scenes with NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah

Soon after the coverage of USC's Pro Day wraps up, Jeremiah is back in the green room and immediately on the phone with a fellow NFL analyst.

A smile spreads across Jeremiah's face when he's asked about his favorite part of the gig.

"To me, it's like this morning," Jeremiah said. "You sit down and watch a player and then talk with buddies in the league, scouts. How do we stack this person versus that person? What do we like about this guy?"

And don't get it twisted. Even though Jeremiah may work for NFL Network, his friends include fellow analysts such as The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Dan Orvlosky of ESPN and others.

"I'm friends with all of them," Jeremiah said. "I talk to Dane all the time and I love when I get to visit with Mel, who has been great to me since I was a teenager. I'm close to Todd McShay.

"I think people would think the same thing about scouting where it's like, 'Oh, you're the scout with the Ravens so you must hate the scouts with the Steelers.' But no, some of those guys are my best friends," Jeremiah continued. "You're doing the same thing and you respect each other and the work that you do.

"Even the YouTube scouts and Twitter scouts, it's great," Jeremiah added. "Whatever draws more eyeballs to all of us. I hope there's more of them and I hope they all do great because it benefits everyone."

Jeremiah has a few minutes to kill before doing some promo reads. As he grabs another coffee, his most-recent mock draft scrolls across the bottom of a nearby TV tuned to NFL Network.

Earlier that morning, Jeremiah explained the evolution of his feelings on them.

"I used to look at them as a necessary evil," Jeremiah said. "When I first started the media stuff in 2012, it was vicious. People are vicious about their reactions. Then I just didn't look at it.

"Now it's at a point where I'm older and wiser and more mature and I enjoy reading the comments because I get a laugh out of some of them," Jeremiah continued.

"They are very popular but are also helpful for me because I go through different scenarios where it can change everything," Jeremiah added. "It's about being ready for the draft while on set. You can say, 'OK, I've actually played this scenario out.'"

And like clockwork, Jeremiah hears from buddies and colleagues around the league each time he posts a new one.