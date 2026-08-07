5 Takeaways: What We Learned From Week 2 of Chargers Training Camp

Week 2 of Chargers Training Camp is in the rearview mirror.

And that means an uptick in physicality and intensity as the Chargers have now practiced in full pads.

The Bolts are off on Friday but will return to work Saturday for four straight practices before traveling to Houston for their first preseason game.

Here is what we've learned from the second week of Chargers training camp:

1. How does Chris O'Leary's defense look?

The Chargers have worn pads twice through the first eight practices.

Tuesday's practice in San Diego featured only shoulder pads, but Chris O’Leary’s defense won the day as they generated a stout pass rush and took the ball away.

And when the full pads come on at Thursday's session, the unit showed up ready to hit.

"We had to turn it down a little bit … we started off a little too physical," the Chargers Defensive Coordinator said. "That's a good thig to feel but we've got to practice smarter.

"But you feel that physicality and there's an edge to our defense that we need to keep stoking," O'Leary added. "We need guys, when the lights come on, that are dogs. We feel that."

O'Leary noted there is a "fine line" for his defense in camp as they want to get good work in while also not injuring teammates on offense.

"You love guys that bite, and we put the pads on everyone is juiced up," O'Leary said. "But we're good enough to be smart and protect our team. That comes first."

Cornerback Donte Jackson added: "Everybody understands what we're trying to reach … it's my ninth year, so usually when you get in pads, those first few days there's like 10 fights, but everyone has that respect for each other. We're not trying to waste any time trying to wrestle or fight. It's kind of just putting in the work one play in and one play out."

Even so, Tuli Tuipulotu's pop on Omarion Hampton that sent the running back to the ground on Thursday helped set the tone early.

And when the Chargers did a full live tackling drill with the reserves, the defense was swarming to the ball.

One group that has stood out to O'Leary so far in camp is the linebackers.

"I'm not picking favorites, but I like the linebacker room," O'Leary said. "I like sitting in there, talking to those guys … it's awesome.

"In San Diego specifically, I saw guys running to the ball full speed, saw them triggering downhill, saw them blitzing with tempo and timing," O'Leary added. "They are all kind of pushing each other."

As O'Leary preps for his first season as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, plenty of people on the outside will be looking to see how his unit fares.

Through the first two week of camp, it's clear he has them on the right track.

"I love his energy, his approach to all of it," said cornerback Tarheeb Still. "Really great guy but he really loves ball, you can tell by how he carries himself every day. Same guy every day, high energy, high level of focus.