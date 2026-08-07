5 Takeaways: What We Learned From Week 2 of Chargers Training Camp

Week 2 of Chargers Training Camp is in the rearview mirror.
And that means an uptick in physicality and intensity as the Chargers have now practiced in full pads.
The Bolts are off on Friday but will return to work Saturday for four straight practices before traveling to Houston for their first preseason game.
Here is what we've learned from the second week of Chargers training camp:
1. How does Chris O'Leary's defense look?
The Chargers have worn pads twice through the first eight practices.
Tuesday's practice in San Diego featured only shoulder pads, but Chris O’Leary’s defense won the day as they generated a stout pass rush and took the ball away.
And when the full pads come on at Thursday's session, the unit showed up ready to hit.
"We had to turn it down a little bit … we started off a little too physical," the Chargers Defensive Coordinator said. "That's a good thig to feel but we've got to practice smarter.
"But you feel that physicality and there's an edge to our defense that we need to keep stoking," O'Leary added. "We need guys, when the lights come on, that are dogs. We feel that."
O'Leary noted there is a "fine line" for his defense in camp as they want to get good work in while also not injuring teammates on offense.
"You love guys that bite, and we put the pads on everyone is juiced up," O'Leary said. "But we're good enough to be smart and protect our team. That comes first."
Cornerback Donte Jackson added: "Everybody understands what we're trying to reach … it's my ninth year, so usually when you get in pads, those first few days there's like 10 fights, but everyone has that respect for each other. We're not trying to waste any time trying to wrestle or fight. It's kind of just putting in the work one play in and one play out."
Even so, Tuli Tuipulotu's pop on Omarion Hampton that sent the running back to the ground on Thursday helped set the tone early.
And when the Chargers did a full live tackling drill with the reserves, the defense was swarming to the ball.
One group that has stood out to O'Leary so far in camp is the linebackers.
"I'm not picking favorites, but I like the linebacker room," O'Leary said. "I like sitting in there, talking to those guys … it's awesome.
"In San Diego specifically, I saw guys running to the ball full speed, saw them triggering downhill, saw them blitzing with tempo and timing," O'Leary added. "They are all kind of pushing each other."
As O'Leary preps for his first season as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, plenty of people on the outside will be looking to see how his unit fares.
Through the first two week of camp, it's clear he has them on the right track.
"I love his energy, his approach to all of it," said cornerback Tarheeb Still. "Really great guy but he really loves ball, you can tell by how he carries himself every day. Same guy every day, high energy, high level of focus.
"He really projects that onto us so we just take on that role, too. He knows what kind of guys he has on defense, he knows our strengths so he knows what he wants to call, things we want to go out there and do, disguises, different stuff," Still added. "I think he's doing a great job, we're only going to keep stacking and getting better."
2. Will Branson Taylor start at left guard?
There is still likely a week or so to go before the Chargers name a starting left guard, as Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday that he wants to see roughly 10 more practices before the Bolts do so.
But as Week 2 of Chargers Training Camp comes to a close, it's apparent that Branson Taylor is squarely in the mix for the job.
Taylor is one of five players — along with Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III — who have lined up at left guard in front of Justin Herbert so far in camp.
Awosika has impressed, with Harbaugh saying Tuesday that he is "in the lead" at that spot.
But the competition is certainly ongoing as Pipkins was at left guard on the first day of pads before Awosika came in when Pipkins took reps at left tackle.
While Wednesday's practice was a light one, Taylor was with the top group and resumed the same place Thursday in full pads as he took a majority of the reps there.
Chargers right tackle Joe Alt praised Taylor's work ethic and noticeable practice approach since camp started.
"The way he approaches practice has been awesome to see this year," Alt said. "Being able to work with him pre-practice, post-practice, talk things through, see where his mind is at, see where he's trying to improve.
"Then, being able to take that little conversation whether it's in the meeting room or before practice, and see him emphasize it during practice and get a little better at one thing, that's been really cool," Alt continued.
He later added: "You can see him transform it day-in and day-out and [he] keeps getting better. It's been fun."
Keep an eye on this position battle next week as it could come into focus soon, especially with the Chargers first preseason game Thursday night in Houston.
"Hopefully we'll be able to name one sooner than later, but really I won't be mad if there's two guys who are separating themselves from the pack," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel said. "If I can't make that decision, that's not a bad problem either. We're right in the midst of it."
3. Which UDFA's have stood out?
A couple of young cornerbacks turned some heads over the last week of training camp.
Chargers undrafted rookie free agents Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley have stood out after a number of strong performances in practice by being disruptors on the back end.
Smith, a Toledo product, has tallied multiple passes defensed thus far, including an interception in Monday's session.
The same can be said about Shelley, the former Georgia Tech cornerback who has been able to break up a number of passes.
"[Smith] and Mr. Shelley, both those two guys are good movers and competitors," Harbaugh said. "Good to see [them] having some real consistency. It's fun when you see guys do something once, twice, little thing.
"Then when you start seeing them do it repeatedly with consistency," Harbaugh added. "You do that well, what can you do well over and over again. That's how you get from one point to another. No one just gets like that, but you can really see the progress with those young corners."
The Harbaugh Era has seen late round and undrafted players come in and flash during camp, eventually earning themselves a role on the roster.
There's a long way to go for both Smith and Shelley, but they will certainly have their opportunities to do so against an opponent with the preseason opener less than a week away.
"Shelley and Avery are both elite competitors," O'Leary said. "They want go balls, they want posts, they want quick game. They want to guard it all and they want to challenge.
"They've been fun to coach and gotten better and better through OTAs and camp," O'Leary added. "I'm excited to see what they do in the preseason game."
Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
4. Why is Justin Herbert thriving under Mike McDaniel?
McDaniel has raved about, well, just about everything since joining the Chargers.
The former Dolphins Head Coach has immense respect for Harbaugh, loves the skill group on offense and is a believer in the Bolts offense line.
But getting the chance to work with Herbert is at the top of the list, and the quarterback hasn't disappointed, even as McDaniel has thrown repeated challenges at him.
The offseason saw Herbert primarily focus on his footwork and emphasis timing with his receivers.
In camp? McDaniel wants Herbert to throw the ball early in his read so that the quarterback will avoid taking hits and give receivers and tight ends a chance to catch quick passes and get up field.
McDaniel said Wednesday that watching Herbert progress in that area has "been my favorite part of practice."
And concepts and technical work that were once foreign to Herbert have now been mastered.
"It's like he's been doing it his whole career," McDaniel said.
As the 2026 season approaches, the Chargers have high expectations for what they can accomplish a team.
Partly because of the way No. 10 has looked in camp under McDaniel.
"He's really progressing as fast as one could even picture, much faster than I was planning for," McDaniel said. "The Chargers organization is doing well by his daily effort, for sure."
5. How competitive is Chargers return battle?
There's been plenty of special teams work throughout the first eight practices of camp.
And overall, Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken is fired up about where the team stands in all phases.
"I would say depth," Ficken said Monday. "[Chargers GM] Joe [Hortiz], his staff, Coach [Harbaugh], they've done a great job putting together this roster and there's a lot of depth and talent out there. Guys are working hard, guys are flying around and being very diligent in what their technique and fundamentals are.
"I think that's positive right now," he added. "As we continue to compete and work against each other, it's going to be great to see all that work out in the next couple of weeks."
That includes at kick and punt returner, a competition that should ramp up with more padded practices and preseason games on the horizon.
The Chargers main returner over the last three seasons was Derius Davis, who earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2023. However, he was limited to just 11 games last season due to injuries.
Now back after a full offseason, he's gotten a lion share of the reps at both kickoff and punt returns.
"DD looks great," Ficken said. "He's explosive, catching the ball really well."
The competition is wide open though, says Ficken.
So far, rookie Brenen Thompson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and undrafted rookie wide receiver Devonte Ross have all taken punt return reps, with Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal and more mixing in on kickoff.
Ficken knows they have a lot of options, but he's also keeping an open mind when it comes to which player will win the job.
"There's always competition at all positions to be quite honest with you," Ficken said. "That's not me just saying it loosely. I truly believe it.
"DD has done it but we're out there competing and the best man is going to win the game," Ficken added.