The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 11 against the Jets.

Ladd McConkey (back), who was listed as questionable heading into the game, is officially active.

Trey Pipkins III, who was activated off Injured Reserve on Saturday afternoon, is also active.

Tarheeb Still (ankle), who was added to the report on Friday and was questionable, is inactive.

The Bolts ruled out two players Friday, including Daiyan Henley (knee) and Kendall Willamson (calf).

Wide receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring) is also inactive after being listed as doubtful.

Alex Harkey and KeAndre Lambert-Smith round out the group of inactives.

The Chargers and Jets play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Jets betting line shows the Bolts are Week 11 favorites.

Here are the Chargers inactives: