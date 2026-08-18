Chargers Training Camp Report: Takeaways From Joint Practice with 49ers

Herbert then found McConkey for another touchdown, this one from three yards out as the receiver drew a flag, too.

While it wasn't a perfect day for Herbert and the offense — the 49ers did have the upper hand in a 2-minute drill — the Chargers quarterback said he was glad to learn from different looks and schemes on Tuesday.

"You see live reps and that's really important for us as an offense," said Herbert, who will play a series against the 49ers on Thursday night. "We go up against our defense so much and there's only a level of speed you can go when you're not tackling or not thudding up.

"It's great to see another defense, it's more reps for us to be able to see different defenses and different coverage," Herbert added. "It was great for the offensive line, the receivers and everyone else as well."

On the flip side, the Chargers defense won the day in the 2-minute drill against the 49ers by closing out the joint practice on a high note.

The Bolts kept both the 49ers first and second-team offenses out of the end zone as San Francisco needed go 60 yards for a touchdown.

The Chargers held a 4-point lead with 80 seconds left.

Brock Purdy was under center for the 49ers against the Chargers top defense, who were without cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson.

Purdy completed his first pass before his second was broken up over the middle by Nikko Reed. After a 10-yard run, Deane Leonard followed it up with a pass breakup of his own.

The 49ers then completed back-to-back passes to get into the red zone before the Chargers defense buckled down as they denied four straight passes intended for the end zone.

Rookie undrafted free agent Avery Smith nearly had an interception after fellow UDFA cornerback Rodney Shelley deflected Purdy's throw.

On fourth down, Purdy scrambled left and looked for Demarcus Robinson in the end zone, but Daiyan Henley got there right on time to break up the pass and get the turnover on downs.

Mac Jones led the next 49ers group and moved the offense down to the 32-yard line with 10 ticks left.