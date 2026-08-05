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Bolts to Induct John Carney and Anthony Miller into Chargers Hall of Fame

Aug 05, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Chargers Communications
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The Los Angeles Chargers announced today that, as part of Chargers Legend Weekend presented by Mazda, kicker John Carney and wide receiver Anthony Miller will be enshrined in the Chargers Hall of Fame this Fall. Carney, the team's all-time leading scorer, and Miller, a five-time Pro Bowl selection (four with the Bolts), will be the 37th and 38th players to receive the organization's highest honor (45th and 46th members overall).

The enshrinement will take place during a special Week 9 halftime ceremony on Sunday, November 8 when the Chargers host Houston at SoFi Stadium. The Bolts will don their Super Chargers uniforms – a modern throwback paying homage to an era of Chargers football highlighted by the excellence of Carney and Miller – against the Texans; the first of three games the Chargers will wear navy in 2026.

Inductees into the Chargers Hall of Fame, the organization's highest honor, are determined by a vote amongst all living Chargers Hall of Fame members.

"We're excited to welcome two exceptional players, whose contributions will forever be woven into the fabric of our team's history, into the Chargers Hall of Fame," said President of Football Operations John Spanos. "John Carney, a two-time Pro Bowler and the franchise's all-time leading scorer and Anthony Miller, a five-time Pro Bowl standout receiver with over 5,000 career receiving yards, exemplified excellence both on and off the field. To be voted in by your peers is the ultimate honor, and we're proud to celebrate John and Anthony, their incredible careers and the indelible moments they created for our fans."

Over his 11 seasons (1990-2000) with the Bolts, Carney was the most accurate kicker in football, converting 81.56 percent of his field goal attempts (261-of-320). His excellence is recognized as he earned first-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press and Pro Bowl recognition in 1994, where he paced the NFL with 34 made field goals to help the Chargers win an AFC Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl XXIX.

Carney's legacy and impact on the Chargers remains to this day, as he is still the franchise's all-time record-holder in points scored (1,076) and made field goals (261). He converted a then-NFL-record 29-consecutive field goals from 1992-93. Carney was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week eight times and a three-time recipient of AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. He was voted by his teammates as Chargers Special Teams Player of the Year following his first season with the team.

Miller, the No. 15 overall selection in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Chargers, proved to be one of the most dangerous scoring threats in the NFL over his six seasons with the Bolts (1988-93). A four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Chargers, Miller's speed and deep threat ability was highlighted by hauling in 37 touchdowns with the team, ranking No. 3 in the AFC and eighth in the NFL over that span.

During a breakout sophomore season in 1989, Miller paced the AFC with 10 receiving touchdowns and ranked second in the conference with 1,252 receiving yards en route to his first all-star nod. A dynamic returner and team captain on top of his receiving prowess, Miller eclipsed 200 all-purpose yards in a 20-17 victory over Philadelphia, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September that year and capped the 1989 season being named team MVP. He ranks inside the franchise's top-10 all-time in receptions (10th), receiving yards (eighth) and touchdown receptions (eighth).

Miller's agility, speed, and knack for making clutch catches made him a fan favorite and a formidable opponent on the field.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 2026 COACHING STAFF

Name

Title

Jim Harbaugh

Head Coach

Ryan Ficken

Special Teams Coordinator

Mike McDaniel

Offensive Coordinator

Chris O’Leary

Defensive Coordinator

Butch Barry

Offensive Line

Kirk Campbell

Offensive Assistant

Julian Campenni

Assistant Defensive Line

Steve Clinkscale

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Shane Day

Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Mike Elston

Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line

Rob Everett

Offensive Assistant

Adam Fuller

Safeties

Adam Gase

Passing Game Specialist

Chris Gould

Assistant Special Teams

Josh Hammond

Assistant Wide Receivers/Assistant Special Teams

Nick Hardwick

Assistant Offensive Line

Chandler Henley

Tight Ends

Mike Hiestand

Defensive Run Game Specialist

Sanjay Lal

Wide Receivers

Denzel Martin

Assistant Outside Linebackers

Max McCaffrey

Running Backs

Dylan Roney

Outside Linebackers

Sean Spence

Linebackers

Ben Herbert

Executive Director of Player Performance

Jonathan Brooks

Head Strength and Conditioning

Devin Woodhouse

Head Strength and Conditioning

Ben Rabe

Director of Performance Analytics

Lincoln DeWolf

Performance Analyst

Jarrod James

Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow

Beau Snuggs

Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow

Jimmy Thompson

Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow

 

*as of 5.21.26

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