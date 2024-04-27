5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Justin Eboigbe

3. Lining up all over the defense

Eboigbe said during his virtual media availability after being selected that he's able to line up anywhere on the defensive front to help contribute to the Bolts defense.

And that's because he did just that at Alabama.

The defensive lineman wasn't limited to one position over his time at Alabama, lining up at different spots.

According to Pro Football Focus, Eboigbe primarily lined up at outside tackle in 2023 (301 snaps).

But he also logged over 145 snaps in the B gap and over tackle as well, as he showed his versatility in setting up to rush anywhere.

4. Four-star lineman

As a student at Forest Park High School in Georgia, Eboigbe made a name for himself as one of the best players in the state at any position.

And it was along the defensive line where he wreaked havoc, earning the 6A Defensive Player of the Year award as a senior after posting 14.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks in his senior season.

He became a consensus four-star prospect and the country's No. 5 defensive end prospect of his class.

5. Under Armour All-American

Because of Eboigbe's standout play, he was invited to play in one of the more prestigious high school all-star games in the country.