5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Justin Eboigbe

Apr 27, 2024 at 09:25 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Eboigbe

The Chargers added to the defensive trenches with the selection of Justin Eboigbe in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about the Alabama defensive lineman:

1. Member of the Tide

The Bolts are getting an experienced member of the Crimson Tide defense over the last couple of years.

Eboigbe spent five years at Alabama after joining them in 2019 as a bruising defensive lineman out of the state of Georgia.

He would finish his collegiate career playing in 56 games and racking up 122 total tackles to go along with 16 tackles for loss.

At 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds, the 23-year old Eboigbe now brings size and experience to the Chargers defensive line.

2. Bouncing back

After having his season cut short in 2022, Eboigbe had a career year in his redshirt senior season.

The defensive lineman was an integral part of Alabama's defensive line that helped the group reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Eboigbe put up eye-popping numbers in 2023, finishing with seven sacks (third-most on Alabama's defense) and 11.5 tackles for loss (second-most on defense).

He would also finish the year as the leader in tackles with 63 along the Alabama defensive line as well as third in pressures with 30.

Eboigbe had a strong close to his career with the Crimson Tide, culminating 2023 with a sack in four of their last six games and named an All-SEC First Team member by the conference coaches.

Photos: Meet Chargers Fourth Round Draft Pick Justin Eboigbe

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 105 in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Defensive Lineman, Justin Eboigbe from The University of Alabama.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) battles with Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
1 / 15

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) battles with Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (DL05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
2 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (DL05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (DL05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
3 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (DL05) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (DL05) runs the the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
4 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (DL05) runs the the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) rushes the line of scrimmage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
6 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) rushes the line of scrimmage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) reacts after a play during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
7 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) reacts after a play during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (DL05) runs the the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
10 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (DL05) runs the the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) reacts after tackling Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
11 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) reacts after tackling Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) lines up on defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
12 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) lines up on defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) in a defensive stance during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
13 / 15

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) in a defensive stance during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) and defensive personnel take the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
14 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) and defensive personnel take the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) gets set to rush the line of scrimmage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
15 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) gets set to rush the line of scrimmage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang
3. Lining up all over the defense

Eboigbe said during his virtual media availability after being selected that he's able to line up anywhere on the defensive front to help contribute to the Bolts defense.

And that's because he did just that at Alabama.

The defensive lineman wasn't limited to one position over his time at Alabama, lining up at different spots.

According to Pro Football Focus, Eboigbe primarily lined up at outside tackle in 2023 (301 snaps).

But he also logged over 145 snaps in the B gap and over tackle as well, as he showed his versatility in setting up to rush anywhere.

4. Four-star lineman

As a student at Forest Park High School in Georgia, Eboigbe made a name for himself as one of the best players in the state at any position.

And it was along the defensive line where he wreaked havoc, earning the 6A Defensive Player of the Year award as a senior after posting 14.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks in his senior season.

He became a consensus four-star prospect and the country's No. 5 defensive end prospect of his class.

5. Under Armour All-American

Because of Eboigbe's standout play, he was invited to play in one of the more prestigious high school all-star games in the country.

He was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in 2019, where he joined other of the nation's top recruits.

