Chargers Training Camp Report: Young Offensive Linemen Rise to Challenge on Day 14

The Bolts put in a heavy workload Sunday for Day 14 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp.

The Chargers practiced in pads for the second straight day at The Bolt, going for 90-plus minutes in front of a packed house.

The Chargers will practice at 10 a.m. at The Bolt on Monday before a joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Sunday's practice:

1. A good day for the Chargers offensive line

As usual, there's been plenty of focus on the Chargers offensive line in camp, whether it's veterans returning from injury, the left guard battle or how rookies are faring early on in the NFL.

The group produced perhaps its best day of camp, particularly in 1-on-1 drills against defensive linemen and edge rushers.

The groups got together early on in practice, but the drill was a clear win for the offense as those linemen got the upper hand on 23 of 31 total reps.

Joe Alt started the drill with a win against Tuli Tuipulotu before Tyler Biadasz bested Dalvin Tomlinson.

Kayode Awosika then won twice in a row against Teair Tart before Trey Pipkins III won his rep against Nadame Tucker.

The rest of the session primarily featured the Chargers young offensive linemen, all of whom shined in the 1-on-1 drill.

Travis Burke won all four of his reps while Jacob Spomer and Alex Harkey were both 3-for-3 on their reps. Jake Slaughter, Branson Taylor and Logan Taylor each won two of their three reps.

As for the left guard rotation, by the way, Awosika and Slaughter shared reps there Sunday.

Defensively, Jamaree Caldwell had a clean win against Cole Strange while Andre Carter won two of his three reps. Terry Webb also drew a likely holding call against Trevor Penning.

While it was more even in full-team drills, one player on each side of the ball did stand out.

Biadasz was a wall inside Sunday and denied Tuipulotu twice up the middle while also tussling with Tart, who was the standout on defense.

The defensive tackle, now in his third year with the Bolts, has constantly been disruptive in camp and looks to be ready to take his game to an even higher level.

"He's been really good for us. He's stepping into a role where he has a big influence on the defense," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said Sunday about Tart. "He's up front, in the trenches and he's a violent player.

"He's going to make plays for us but we've kind of pushed him along into that role of, 'Hey man, guys look to you and guys follow you,'" O'Leary added. "He plays hard and practices hard, at times we have to pull him back a little bit in practice. But we like where he's at."

Tart signed a multi-year contract extension in January.

He posted a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 70.3 in 2024, good for 13th among all interior defensive linemen with at least 160 plays against the run.