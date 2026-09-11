3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Cardinals in Week 1

The Chargers are back in action with their 2026 regular-season opener against an NFC squad.
The Bolts will face the Cardinals in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against Arizona:
WR Quentin Johnston
We saw a glimpse of what the fourth-year receiver could do in Mike McDaniel's offense in the preseason.
With Justin Herbert dropping back to pass in the Bolts’ final preseason game, Quentin Johnston exploded off the line of scrimmage and beat two defenders deep for a 65-yard touchdown.
It was a quick strike, and one that got a lot of attention.
"We got a supreme quarterback, supreme offensive coordinator and we got all the pieces that fit in and mesh well. I'm excited for us," Johnston said.
Johnston has been a touchdown machine over the past two seasons as his 16 scores tie him for the fifth-most among all wide receivers.
Where he could see a jump in the new scheme is flashing more yards-after-catch ability, a key in McDaniel's offense.
There has been an emphasis on getting the ball out quick in the new scheme and with anticipation, which would allow the receivers to catch it and run.
Johnston has flashed that ability so far in his NFL career to a degree with his high coming in 2024 when he had 313 of his 739 receiving yards after the catch.
And it's something the receiver showed a lot coming out of college.
Johnston's best collegiate season saw him rack up 532 yards after the catch during TCU's 2022 season, including a highlight catch and run in the College Football Playoff.
With more opportunities to get the ball in his hands quick, we could see Johnston put together his best season yet in that department.
OLB Akheem Mesidor
The time has come for the first-round pick's debut.
Akheem Mesidor, the Chargers No. 22 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, will take the field for the first time in the regular season.
"He's going to have a role for us this year and has been really impressive," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said of Mesidor during training camp. "Everything he showed us early, he's still showing us."
Mesidor had an ACC-leading 12.5 sacks at Miami in 2025 to go along with 73 total pressures and 15 run stops.
The rookie edge rusher has flashed throughout camp and got some run in preseason action — now he figures to be an integral part of the pass rush alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.
Look for O'Leary to employ all three of them on the field at the same time on passing downs, as Mesidor has the versatility to move around the defensive line.
Check out the best photos from practice on Wednesday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
TE Charlie Kolar
A major offensive addition this offseason, the veteran tight end brings his blocking prowess to the room after being one of the best at his position in that category.
Among tight ends that logged at least 400 snaps in 2025, Charlie Kolar ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus' run-block grade (71.5) and ninth in total offense grade (78.7).
Of course the position is a big one in McDaniel's offense that aims to build conflict between the run and the pass, and Kolar fits the mold perfectly in what it will allow them to do.
"To see the way they had a vision for me fitting into the offense, it meant a lot," Kolar said. "It felt like the way I saw myself as a player.
"I was really glad to meet them before I signed. I already had a good feeling ... but that was really cool to get face-to-face with them," Kolar added.
But don't sleep on Kolar in the pass game, too.
The tight end has had limited opportunities in that aspect but has hauled in 30 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns over his time in the NFL.
But it's not like he hasn't shown he could do it, as he ended his collegiate career at Iowa State leading all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (62), receiving yards (756) and touchdown receptions (6).
The Bolts feel as there is a lot more to unlock in that department, especially with Kolar posting a career-high 142 receiving yards with the Ravens last season, and it will be an interesting storyline to watch all year.