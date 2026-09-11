3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Cardinals in Week 1

TE Charlie Kolar

A major offensive addition this offseason, the veteran tight end brings his blocking prowess to the room after being one of the best at his position in that category.

Among tight ends that logged at least 400 snaps in 2025, Charlie Kolar ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus' run-block grade (71.5) and ninth in total offense grade (78.7).

Of course the position is a big one in McDaniel's offense that aims to build conflict between the run and the pass, and Kolar fits the mold perfectly in what it will allow them to do.

"To see the way they had a vision for me fitting into the offense, it meant a lot," Kolar said. "It felt like the way I saw myself as a player.

"I was really glad to meet them before I signed. I already had a good feeling ... but that was really cool to get face-to-face with them," Kolar added.

But don't sleep on Kolar in the pass game, too.

The tight end has had limited opportunities in that aspect but has hauled in 30 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns over his time in the NFL.

But it's not like he hasn't shown he could do it, as he ended his collegiate career at Iowa State leading all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (62), receiving yards (756) and touchdown receptions (6).